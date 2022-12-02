Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
White Christmas celebration in North Brookfield
And over in West Brookfield all day Sunday, they was the annual White Christmas celebration.
Chicopee tree lighting ceremony with Santa
Chicopee is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday in front of City Hall.
healthcarenews.com
Freedom Credit Union Hosting Cherish the Children Holiday Giving Campaign
SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union is again helping to make holiday wishes come true for area children through its Cherish the Children 2022 campaign, held in cooperation with the local Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF). Through Dec. 22, Freedom invites its members, staff, and the entire community to select a child’s wish from the tree inside each of its branches and return to place the requested gift under the tree.
westernmassnews.com
Tavern on the Hill hoping to reopen this month after devasting August fire
Annual tree lighting and Toys for Tots Parade returns to Ludlow. People who attended were told to bring an unwrapped toy for donation. Local children embrace the spirit of giving at 12th Annual Teddy Bear Brunch. Updated: 6 hours ago. Several guests and characters were in attendance for the kids,...
Tree lighting and Parade of Lights in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department is hosting its tree lighting and Parade of Lights at City Hall on Saturday.
New Berkshires Restaurant is Planning a Soft Opening for This Week
One of the more popular establishments in the Berkshires recently announced that they have a second location opening up in the region. And now their new location will be hosting a soft opening this week. This past month, we learned that Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn would be opening...
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
theberkshireedge.com
Unknown future for Salame-owned restaurants in Lenox
Lenox — On paper, it sounded like a feel-good story for a Hallmark Channel movie: A local resident goes away from home, works for an internationally known business, makes a fortune, then comes back home and helps his hometown by buying up businesses. However, that feel-good story may be heading to a sad ending as FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange based out of the Bahamas, continues to collapse, along with the fortunes of Ryan Salame, who owns several restaurants and properties in Lenox.
westernmassnews.com
New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history
Some of the players joined the Texas Roadhouse in Springfield in support of Square One, an organization based in Springfield that helps underprivileged kids in the community. Getting Answers: senior prescription costs on the rise. Updated: 10 hours ago. Western Mass News is digging deeper into the issue, getting answers...
Convenience store in Franklin County recognized for providing excellent service
A convenience store in Gill was one of five across New England to be recognized for above and beyond customer service.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street
Some of the players joined the Texas Roadhouse in Springfield in support of Square One, an organization based in Springfield that helps underprivileged kids in the community. New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history. Updated: 2 hours ago. 30-year-old Taylor Dzizcek was taken into custody...
healthcarenews.com
Eppendorf Group Donates Nearly 700 Pounds of Food to Enfield Food Shelf
ENFIELD, Conn. — The staff at Eppendorf Group, a life-science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for laboratories worldwide, recently donated 682 pounds of food to the Enfield Food Shelf, which provides food assistance to local families. Enfield Food Shelf estimates that the donated food will provide an equivalent of roughly 800 meals.
Avoid these invasive plants when decorating for the holidays
MassWildlife is asking residents to be mindful of the plants they use to decorate their home as they can become invasive, spread quickly, and some can even kill mature trees. Specifically, MassWildlife says to avoid Oriental Bittersweet and Multiflora Rose. While these plants may have berries that look nice on display, they can cause severe damage to native plants.
Quite a collection: Westfield’s The Mercantile is part barn sale, part kitchen store
WESTFIELD — Julie Cecchini Cook and Dan Cook are not just partners in life, they are partners in business. The Southwick couple married in 2017 and after combining their lives, they recently combined their passions at their new shop, The Mercantile, at the Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,580-square-foot home on Belli Drive in Wilbraham that sold for $280,000.
Westfield council asks state to boost retirement for ex-firefighter with Parkinson’s
WESTFIELD — The public participation session struck a serious note during the City Council meeting on Dec. 1. Up first, Kevin LeClerc asked to use his time to mourn Robert Tesini, the city resident whose body was found Nov. 21 in the Westfield River. “I would like to take...
Water main break on Montgomery St. in Chicopee causes school bus delays
A water main break on Montgomery St. in Chicopee causes bus delays in getting students to school Monday morning.
Dozen farms in Wilbraham, Deerfield, Easthampton, Agawam will accept food stamps thanks to grant
About a dozen Western Massachusetts farmers and farmers markets are among 65 statewide that will receive equipment to allow them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits for payment of fresh food. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced on Monday a total of $95,000 was being allocated...
westernmassnews.com
TJO limiting some types of donations due to new waste law
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A change in state law means that a local animal shelter won’t be accepting certain donation items anymore. This holiday season, people will be eager to donate to animal shelters, but thanks to a new ban on waste in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, people are going to have to be more selective with the items that they donate. The ban, which went into effect on November 1, requires textiles and mattresses to be recycled, as opposed to being thrown out in your trash. It also lowers the threshold on organic food waste for facilities generating more than one-half ton of these materials per week.
Comments / 0