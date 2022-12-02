ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

healthcarenews.com

Freedom Credit Union Hosting Cherish the Children Holiday Giving Campaign

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union is again helping to make holiday wishes come true for area children through its Cherish the Children 2022 campaign, held in cooperation with the local Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF). Through Dec. 22, Freedom invites its members, staff, and the entire community to select a child’s wish from the tree inside each of its branches and return to place the requested gift under the tree.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tavern on the Hill hoping to reopen this month after devasting August fire

LUDLOW, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Unknown future for Salame-owned restaurants in Lenox

Lenox — On paper, it sounded like a feel-good story for a Hallmark Channel movie: A local resident goes away from home, works for an internationally known business, makes a fortune, then comes back home and helps his hometown by buying up businesses. However, that feel-good story may be heading to a sad ending as FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange based out of the Bahamas, continues to collapse, along with the fortunes of Ryan Salame, who owns several restaurants and properties in Lenox.
LENOX, MA
westernmassnews.com

New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA
healthcarenews.com

Eppendorf Group Donates Nearly 700 Pounds of Food to Enfield Food Shelf

ENFIELD, Conn. — The staff at Eppendorf Group, a life-science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for laboratories worldwide, recently donated 682 pounds of food to the Enfield Food Shelf, which provides food assistance to local families. Enfield Food Shelf estimates that the donated food will provide an equivalent of roughly 800 meals.
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP

Avoid these invasive plants when decorating for the holidays

MassWildlife is asking residents to be mindful of the plants they use to decorate their home as they can become invasive, spread quickly, and some can even kill mature trees. Specifically, MassWildlife says to avoid Oriental Bittersweet and Multiflora Rose. While these plants may have berries that look nice on display, they can cause severe damage to native plants.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

TJO limiting some types of donations due to new waste law

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A change in state law means that a local animal shelter won’t be accepting certain donation items anymore. This holiday season, people will be eager to donate to animal shelters, but thanks to a new ban on waste in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, people are going to have to be more selective with the items that they donate. The ban, which went into effect on November 1, requires textiles and mattresses to be recycled, as opposed to being thrown out in your trash. It also lowers the threshold on organic food waste for facilities generating more than one-half ton of these materials per week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

