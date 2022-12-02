Read full article on original website
City of Midland to celebrate Christmas tree lighting
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be celebrating the lighting of its Christmas tree on Dec. 6. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews will be emceeing the event. Midland's tree is 50 feet tall and features over 3,500...
Santa and bikers deliver toys to kids at the Boys and Girls Club
ODESSA, Texas — Christmas came a little early today at the Boys and Girls Club thanks to Santa and his friends from multiple biker organizations. Ruhnke's Extreme Cycles and multiple biker organizations teamed up with Santa to deliver toys to the Boys and Girls Club on 800 East 13th Street in Odessa.
Christmas gifts for sick children stolen from Ector County home
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Christmas gifts meant for sick children at a West Texas hospital were stolen from the porch of an Ector County home. The theft was caught on camera. The homeowners are asking the public for help identifying the man responsible for the Grinch-like crime on Saturday night just before 5:30 P.M. […]
2022 Parade of Lights winners announced
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. celebrated the 27th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, December 3rd. Over 126 organizations registered for the parade which concluded in over 300 vehicle entries. This was the largest parade to date. CBS7 provided a live broadcast on their news station, app, and Facebook...
Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
Parade of Lights returns after a cancelation from last year
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Parade of Lights is back and bigger than ever. It was canceled last year due to COVID, but many people were happy to reconnect with each other once again. For Faith Christian Academy, it was their first time participating in the parade and they were excited...
The importance of checking on older family members and neighbors
MIDLAND, Texas — During this holiday season, take some time to think about the seniors in your life. "Our volunteers do the checking in on our seniors and making sure the homebound elderly we're taking care of are okay, but people can do that with their own family and in their own neighborhoods and it really does help so much," said Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie, Executive Director with Senior Life Midland.
Lost Books closes its doors permanently
MIDLAND, Texas — Lost Books will be closing its doors permanently after being open for a little over one year. The business was created as part of the Midland Micro Market. They said the Micro Markey will continue to build relationships with the community moving forward. Lost Books will...
Now Open! Newest Tractor Supply Is Open At This Midland Location!
This is West Texas and the MORE Tractor Supply Stores, the better! And. NORTH Midland just got its first Tractor Supply! 2 weeks in, and the latest Permian Basin Tractor Supply is in full motion to serve us here in West Texas. • TRACTOR SUPPLY AT 6403 N Hwy 349...
Let The Kids Run With Santa This Saturday In Midland At The 6th Annual Jingle Bell Run
It is time for the annual Jingle Bell Run benefitting Junior Achievement of Midland. This is one of the year's most fun and unique events because it happens at night through lighted neighborhoods. The 6th Annual lighted nighttime Jingle Bell Run will happen this Saturday at Grassland Estates. The event...
Disney On Ice “Let’s Celebrate” Is Coming To The Ector County Coliseum
Disney on Ice is returning to the Ector County Coliseum, March 9th-12th. You can see, sing along with, and dance with your favorite Disney characters. Grab your Mickey's ears and get ready for the ultimate party when Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into the Ector County Coliseum with more than 50 unforgettable Disney characters. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, go on an adventure through 14 of the greatest Disney stories ever told. Sing along with Olaf as he dreams of summer and dance with Aladdin as he stays “one jump ahead” in Agrabah. Share Forky’s wonder as he learns what it means to be a toy and forget your worries with Timon and Pumbaa. Dream big with the courageous Disney Princesses and much more as you create new memories with your whole family at Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate.
Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
Top 5 Badass Restaurants We Desperately Need in Midland/Odessa
We have gotten several new restaurants in the Midland/Odessa area in the past few years like Raising Canes, Torchy's Tacos, and Huddle House, but there are still some restaurants we need to come to the area. 1. Waffle House. This is by far my favorite restaurant to go to when...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22. A Spring treat is in the forecast for the next few days as a ridge of high pressure to our south is keeping Arctic air well to our north. West to southwesterly winds will keep temperatures above seasonal levels with highs this afternoon in the lower to upper 70s. Wednesday temps will be near 70. A passing disturbance will put more clouds in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday along with a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm for parts of West Texas.
MPD investigating HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 29, the man and woman pictured below entered an HEB store and walked away with more than $550 worth of unpaid merchandise. Anyone who recognizes either suspect […]
Andrews County crash victim remembered
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Friends and family spent Monday paying their final respects to 19-year-old Fabian Tercero who was killed last weekend in a rollover truck crash on Highway 385 near Andrews. A close friend of Fabian’s mother told ABC Big 2 News what made the young man so special to his family and […]
Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did...
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
Man accused of stalking ex-wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after his former spouse said he’d come all the way from Florida to stalk her. Roberto Batista Martinez has been charged with stalking. According to an affidavit, on November 30, a 38-year-old woman drove to the Odessa Police Department to ask for help and […]
