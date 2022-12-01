ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Jo Dee Messina Returns to Linn County Next Summer

Jo Dee Messina burst onto the country scene more than two decades ago and is returning to the area next summer for what undoubtedly will be another energetic and unforgettable performance. Messina has returned to the limelight recently thanks to Cole Swindell's 4-week number one song, "She Had Me at...
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official

The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
IOWA CITY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

CP Rail Holiday Train to arrive in Muscatine this weekend

The CP Rail Holiday Train will stop in Muscatine at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Riverside Park (between Iowa and Chestnut). Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason will perform between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. This event is the first CP has held since 2019, as virtual Holiday Train shows...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCCI.com

Clark's monster night not enough as No. 10 Iowa falls at home

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

All the Great Local Restaurants We Ate at for Listener Lunch 2022

I can't believe I'm writing this, but just yesterday we wrapped up our FINAL Listener Lunch for 2022! We finished out the year with some amazing food from Runt's Munchies in Downtown Cedar Rapids, but that is just one of the great local restaurants we got to visit! We have to give a big THANK YOU to all of our 2022 lunch destinations:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Even After McNamara News, Another Iowa WR Hits the Portal

Yet another Iowa Hawkeye has entered the transfer portal. As he announced on Twitter this morning, Arland Bruce IV, one of Iowa's most versatile playmakers and their second-most productive wide receiver in 2022, is moving on. The news comes after scholarship players quarterback Alex Padilla, fellow wide receiver Keagan Johnson,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire

Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
CASCADE, IA
homegrowniowan.com

One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa

Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
LINN COUNTY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason

You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal

Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Applications Open For Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023

One of the most delicious weeks of the year has almost arrived. Applications for Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023 are now open. According to KCRG, the event will take place February 17-26 and will feature up to 20 select items from each restaurant. Here's what's required of each applicant, according to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance website:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted

PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
PRINCETON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
MOLINE, IL
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy