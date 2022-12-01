Read full article on original website
The Best Bakeries in the Corridor for ‘National Cookie Day’
This coming Sunday is December 4th, which is also known as National Cookie Day! It makes perfect sense for the holiday to be in December, because we're right in the midst of Christmas cookie season. Since we are BIG fans of cookies, we thought it would be fun to look...
Commercial Pilot’s Return to Iowa Honors Lifelong Family Bond
You know you have a great story to tell when you not only have a unique hobby to form a lifelong bond over with your grandfather, but that hobby turns into a career that creates years of memorable moments in its own right. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Mallory...
Jo Dee Messina Returns to Linn County Next Summer
Jo Dee Messina burst onto the country scene more than two decades ago and is returning to the area next summer for what undoubtedly will be another energetic and unforgettable performance. Messina has returned to the limelight recently thanks to Cole Swindell's 4-week number one song, "She Had Me at...
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official
The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
voiceofmuscatine.com
CP Rail Holiday Train to arrive in Muscatine this weekend
The CP Rail Holiday Train will stop in Muscatine at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Riverside Park (between Iowa and Chestnut). Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason will perform between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. This event is the first CP has held since 2019, as virtual Holiday Train shows...
New Eastern Iowa Restaurants That Opened in 2022 [GALLERY]
The next time you're looking for a new place to go eat, you might want to check out this list! A ton of new restaurants have opened in the Cedar Rapids area this year, with even more on the way in early 2023. Here are the the places that began welcoming customers in 2022:
Holiday Light Displays, Markets & Shows – Iowa December Events
December is going to be a busy month here in Eastern Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in the Cedar Rapids area... and beyond!. Winter Wonderscape Holiday Light Show - Reiman Gardens, Ames. Jolly Holiday Lights - Adventureland Park, Altoona. Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights - Midwest...
KCCI.com
Clark's monster night not enough as No. 10 Iowa falls at home
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
All the Great Local Restaurants We Ate at for Listener Lunch 2022
I can't believe I'm writing this, but just yesterday we wrapped up our FINAL Listener Lunch for 2022! We finished out the year with some amazing food from Runt's Munchies in Downtown Cedar Rapids, but that is just one of the great local restaurants we got to visit! We have to give a big THANK YOU to all of our 2022 lunch destinations:
Even After McNamara News, Another Iowa WR Hits the Portal
Yet another Iowa Hawkeye has entered the transfer portal. As he announced on Twitter this morning, Arland Bruce IV, one of Iowa's most versatile playmakers and their second-most productive wide receiver in 2022, is moving on. The news comes after scholarship players quarterback Alex Padilla, fellow wide receiver Keagan Johnson,...
Two Iowa Towns Mark New and Old Time-Honored Holiday Tradition
Mike Condon of Cedar Rapids has proudly donated this year's official city Christmas tree to Cedar Rapids. The tree has been on his property since before he and his family moved to Cedar Rapids in 2009, and according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, but in the past few years has outgrown its space.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire
Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
homegrowniowan.com
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason
You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
Owners of Stolen Iowa Food Truck Receive Thousands in Donations
After receiving thousands of dollars in donations through a variety of fundraising efforts in the community they serve, the owners of an Iowa City-based food truck are expressing gratitude for the help that has poured after they had their livelihood stolen. The Georges are the operators of Griddle Me This...
KCJJ
More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal
Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
Eastern Iowa Jewelry Store Loses Thousands in Merchandise Theft
This holiday season for a retail jewelry store in North Liberty may not be shining as brightly as most, as KCRG reports Jewelry By Harold was broken into on November 20. The culprits reportedly took nearly $30,000 in merchandise. Owner Harold Van Beek said:. In the afternoon, clear daylight, they...
Applications Open For Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023
One of the most delicious weeks of the year has almost arrived. Applications for Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023 are now open. According to KCRG, the event will take place February 17-26 and will feature up to 20 select items from each restaurant. Here's what's required of each applicant, according to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance website:
6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted
PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?
Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
