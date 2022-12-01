CLANTON – Sunday, 4:00 pm December 4, 2022. Several waves of heavy rainfall will affect areas north of I-20 from Monday through early Thursday. Total rainfall amounts from Monday through Tuesday morning will be 1-3 inches, and some areas could receive 3+. There is likely more rain in the forecast Tuesday afternoon through Thursday, which could produce an inch or more rainfall. Flooding is possible, especially since this area is already saturated from the strong to severe storms a few days ago.

1 DAY AGO