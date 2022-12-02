ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Thoughts On The New City Of Lubbock Branding

Well, at least they're making an effort. If you have not seen the new City Of Lubbock Branding, it's basically "LBK" with the state of Texas cut out of the "B". So what does this say about our city? Let's go with "Lubbock Is In Texas". I'm not real sure what else I'm supposed to derive from this image.
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales

It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
everythinglubbock.com

Bahama Buck’s is showing their appreciation with free shaved ice

LUBBOCK, Texas—Stop by one of four locations for Free Sno Day. This is Bahama Buck’s way to show their appreciation to the Lubbock community. Receive a free 12 oz. shaved ice from noon to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. You can find out more about Bahama Buck’s at bahamabucks.com.
FMX 94.5

Thank Goodness Lubbock Doesn’t Play Army Man Dress Up

Just thinking about this makes me smile. Lubbock is one of the most conservative places in the U.S. That's not my thing, but you do you and I'll do me. Lubbock votes conservative, trolls with conservative flags, and has even had big whoop-de-doo conservative runs around the Loop. Again, that's okay if that's how you want to spend your time.
Talk 1340

Fight in the Shrubs Outside of a Lubbock Motel Leads to Shot Being Fired

Reports say that two men were fighting in the shrubs outside of a Lubbock motel right before a shot was fired the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. KAMC News reports it happened at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. An employee told officers that they had noticed a man standing outside of the lobby before a second man walked up. The first man seemed to confront the second and a fight broke out.
fox34.com

New LBK branding project unveiled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project, including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says...
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock names new Chief Building Official

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock recently announced Gilbert Quant as the new Chief Building Official. According to a press release, Quant will oversee the Building Safety Department. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has worked with Building Safety Department since September 2002. “The position...
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Short Term Rentals is booming in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas—If you need more space for your holiday guests, check out these three Lubbock short term rentals. There are so many perks to staying in a short-term rental, such as more privacy, no elevators, a place that feels like home and more. Searches for stays in the Lubbock areas have increased 121% compared to this time last year. For more information on these three rentals for the holidays, reach out to Leah Long or Brian Maines on Facebook Messenger or at leleairs@gmail.com.
Mix 97.9 FM

Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too

We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
