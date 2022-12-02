Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
More than 250 travel to West Texas to experience ‘Hawking’
LUBBOCK, Texas– More than 250 people from around the world are visiting West Texas this week for the 61st annual North American Falconers Association Field Meet, organizers told KLBK News on Monday. “Today was the first day that I went out with that bird. So, just kind of getting acclimated but she’ll be on tomorrow. […]
The House of Bone And Glass: An East Texas Anomaly Is For Sale
A large home for sale in piney East Texas. Charmingly, it appears to be built by hand. What have you bought, when you buy the House of Bone and Glass?. You take a tour of this labyrinthian home. The realtor, smiling with too many teeth, waits and waves from outside.
Thoughts On The New City Of Lubbock Branding
Well, at least they're making an effort. If you have not seen the new City Of Lubbock Branding, it's basically "LBK" with the state of Texas cut out of the "B". So what does this say about our city? Let's go with "Lubbock Is In Texas". I'm not real sure what else I'm supposed to derive from this image.
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
Is It Legal To Drive With Christmas Lights On Your Car In Texas?
With so many people getting into the Christmas spirit, it's only natural to extend that love of the holidays to an important, everyday part of our lives that we depend on for transportation over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house... The 4-door, All wheel drive sleigh known...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales
It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
everythinglubbock.com
Bahama Buck’s is showing their appreciation with free shaved ice
LUBBOCK, Texas—Stop by one of four locations for Free Sno Day. This is Bahama Buck’s way to show their appreciation to the Lubbock community. Receive a free 12 oz. shaved ice from noon to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. You can find out more about Bahama Buck’s at bahamabucks.com.
Thank Goodness Lubbock Doesn’t Play Army Man Dress Up
Just thinking about this makes me smile. Lubbock is one of the most conservative places in the U.S. That's not my thing, but you do you and I'll do me. Lubbock votes conservative, trolls with conservative flags, and has even had big whoop-de-doo conservative runs around the Loop. Again, that's okay if that's how you want to spend your time.
everythinglubbock.com
Coca-Cola brings life-size snow globe photo booth to United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A free holiday photo booth, featuring a life-size snow globe, will be in Lubbock starting December 15 at various United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street locations. According to a press release from the United Family, there will also be an opportunity to receive free samples of...
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
‘A bigger deal’: Travelers come hundreds of miles for Texas Tech’s Carol of Lights
Texas Tech brought the holiday spirit with its 64th Annual Carol of Lights on Friday night. Many said they traveled hundreds of miles to be part of one of Texas Tech University's oldest and biggest celebrations.
Fight in the Shrubs Outside of a Lubbock Motel Leads to Shot Being Fired
Reports say that two men were fighting in the shrubs outside of a Lubbock motel right before a shot was fired the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. KAMC News reports it happened at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. An employee told officers that they had noticed a man standing outside of the lobby before a second man walked up. The first man seemed to confront the second and a fight broke out.
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
fox34.com
New LBK branding project unveiled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project, including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock names new Chief Building Official
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock recently announced Gilbert Quant as the new Chief Building Official. According to a press release, Quant will oversee the Building Safety Department. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has worked with Building Safety Department since September 2002. “The position...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Short Term Rentals is booming in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you need more space for your holiday guests, check out these three Lubbock short term rentals. There are so many perks to staying in a short-term rental, such as more privacy, no elevators, a place that feels like home and more. Searches for stays in the Lubbock areas have increased 121% compared to this time last year. For more information on these three rentals for the holidays, reach out to Leah Long or Brian Maines on Facebook Messenger or at leleairs@gmail.com.
Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting
The split, organized by more conservative church members, comes after years of infighting that stems from the UMC's more inclusive stances.
Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too
We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
everythinglubbock.com
‘The LBK Light Show’: South Lubbock home provides Christmas light show from own front yard
LUBBOCK, Texas – What started as simple lawn decorations has snowballed into a light show extravaganza for one south Lubbock family. The Waagner family have been putting on a light show for everyone to enjoy for the past four years. “As a kid, there was a house that was...
Three Lubbock ISD teams featured in latest TABC Girls Rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey remains the top-ranked team in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings after going 5-0 last week, including a McDonald’s Classic title in El Paso. Lubbock Cooper stays at No. 5 in the Class 5A rankings, and Coronado makes its debut at No. 22. Lubbock ISD is […]
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0