Family Loses 2nd Child In Thanksgiving Cold CaseStill UnsolvedSan Diego, CA
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in CaliforniaJessey AnthonyEl Cajon, CA
This Stunning Destination Should Be Your Next Girls Trip GetawayMelissa FrostSan Diego, CA
coolsandiegosights.com
Making spheres and cabochons in Balboa Park!
If you ever visit Spanish Village Art Center in Balboa Park, make sure to step into the San Diego Mineral and Gem Society building. Inside you’ll discover walls lined with displays. Arranged in glass cases are crystals, fossils, jade carvings, handmade jewelry and a whole lot more. You might...
pacificsandiego.com
Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista
Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
coolsandiegosights.com
Santa sings and spreads joy in Balboa Park!
Santa Claus made the journey from the North Pole to San Diego today. He arrived at Balboa Park’s Spreckels Organ Pavilion at noon and immediately commenced spreading joy. He greeted young and old in front of Balboa Park’s traditional holiday Gingerbread House, then at two o’clock took to the pavilion stage. Accompanied by smiling San Diego Civic Organist Raul Prieto Ramírez on the majestic Spreckels Organ, Santa sang the opening verse and chorus of Up on the Housetop.
coolsandiegosights.com
A positive Market Makeover in National City!
Inspired people continue to bring positive change to National City!. I saw another example of this positive change during my last South Bay walk. A beautiful mural depicting a loving mother and child now appears on one side of Cozine’s Liquor and Deli. I discovered the mural was created...
Eater
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
Residents in Serra Mesa: Squatters are living in military housing
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in Serra Mesa are worried about a house on Murray Ridge Road in the Liberty Military Housing neighborhood where they said squatters have moved in, creating an unsafe feeling for families in the area. “It’s the most uneasy feeling. It’s eerie,” said a neighbor and...
pacificsandiego.com
Toasted takes over Carte Blanche space in Oceanside
Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside. Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside. Founded in Carlsbad in 2019 by Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza chain owner Sami Ladeki, Toasted...
coolsandiegosights.com
Tin Man recalls history in North Park!
Visitors to the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park might notice a large tin man standing atop stairs in the museum’s atrium. A sign at the bottom of the stairs explains how the nearly 11 feet tall metal sculpture was once a well known landmark in North Park.
coolsandiegosights.com
Comic-Con’s community mural at December Nights!
Creativity is always welcome at December Nights in Balboa Park! I could clearly see this, as I periodically checked out some tables hosted by San Diego’s very cool Comic-Con Museum. Everybody and anybody was invited to grab some paint and help color in a community mural. Actually, there appeared...
City considers designating Hillcrest neighborhood as a historic district
Hillcrest is widely known as a safe haven for the LGBTQ community, and now the city wants to make it a historic district. But some business owners think it needs to go further to preserve its culture.
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
SAN DIEGO — Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, DC, following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on October 31 in the Woodmore...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13 Million, This Prime Compound in Rancho Santa Fe California Set in A Serene Setting with Total Privacy
5956 San Elijo Avenue Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 5956 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, California is a custom estate compound spreading out over 5.69 fully covenant view acres, setting in a serene setting with total privacy, just 2 minutes to Golf and the Club and Village plus Rowe School. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 12,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5956 San Elijo Avenue, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 858-756-2266) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
Caught on Camera: Tesla plows through CBS 8 parking lot fence
SAN DIEGO — A Tesla driver was uninjured after their car crashed through the CBS 8’s parking lot fence Monday morning. San Diego police received reports around 11 a.m. that a car had crashed through a fence in the 7000 block of Engineer Road in Kearny Mesa, according to police.
eastcountymagazine.org
SHANGRI-LA IN EAST COUNTY: THREE SISTERS FALLS
ECM editor tackles “extreme hike” to one of our region’s most spectacular destinations. View a video of hikers sliding down the lower falls: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTi45vdpEFw. By Miriam Raftery. January 27, 2011 (San Diego’s East County) – Winter rains have swelled the waters cascading down Three Sisters Falls, creating...
No Room to Rest — Series Part 4: Homelessness and crime: Will La Jolla 'lose our Village'?
The issue presents a quandary of how to 'balance civil rights with the needs of the community,' local police say.
Barbie Tour to Stop in Carlsbad with Special 50th Anniversary Malibu Barbie Merch
Love your Barbies as a kid? Raising a new generation of Barbie fans? A Carlsbad pop-up on Saturday is just for you. The Shoppes at Carlsbad will host the Barbie Truck at 10 a.m. as it makes its way across the U.S. on the “Totally Throwback Malibu Tour.”. The...
California Climber Falls 200 Feet to Their Death From El Cajon Mountain
On Sunday (December 4), a climber eagerly set out for El Cajon Mountain, a popular destination for California outdoorsmen in search of a challenge. A massive block of granite towering above the town of El Cajon, the mountain features more than 200 different climbing routes as well as one of the most challenging hikes in San Diego County.
beckersasc.com
California medical office building sells for $8.4M
Family Health Care Centers of San Diego has purchased a medical office property from Magnolia Mar Properties for $8.4 million. The sale of the 25,916-square-foot space was negotiated by Pacific Coast Commercial. The property is in La Mesa, Calif. Other tenants include the County of San Diego and Penchecks.
