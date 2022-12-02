Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
KVIA
Idaho authorities continue to investigate whether one of the slain university students had a stalker, police say
Three weeks after four Idaho college students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house, Moscow police said they are still looking into the possibility that one of the victims had a stalker. Police outlined a situation in October when a man appeared to be following Kaylee Goncalves, one...
KVIA
Idaho police to return slain university students’ belongings to families
Moscow police on Wednesday will begin returning to their families some personal belongings of the four University of Idaho students found slain last month, the department said. “It’s time for us to give those things back that really mean something to those families and hopefully to help with some of...
KVIA
Texas school districts encourage students to wear pink in honor of Athena Strand after a FedEx driver was charged in her kidnapping and killing
Several school districts across Texas are encouraging students to wear pink Monday in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped outside her home and killed last week. More than 20 school districts, including Paradise Independent School District in the county where Strand was went missing, are...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Police: MTA conductor hit in face with soda can
NEW YORK -- Police say a conductor was assaulted with a soda can at the 14th Street subway station. It happened just before midnight on the 1 train. Police said the suspect hit the 38-year-old woman in the face with the can. She was taken to Beth Israel Hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Florida deputy charged after he 'jokingly' pointed gun, fatally shot fellow deputy roommate, sheriff says
Deputy Austin Walsh was killed when his roommate "jokingly" pulled the trigger on what he thought was an unloaded gun, authorities said.
NYPD searching for suspects following quadruple shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Four people were hospitalized Tuesday night after getting shot outside a deli in the Bronx.Police said they were standing on the sidewalk in the West Farms section of the borough as shots were fired, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Three of the victims are teenagers and the fourth a man in his 60s. All of them, luckily, are expected to survive, but the brazenness of the shooting has many in the area on edge.Shell casings littered the front of the Happy Convenience Store on East 180th Street. The sidewalk out in front stretching down to a corner bodega was...
Comments / 0