CVS & Walgreens Are Getting Into Trouble Because of a Shortage
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
Who cares? Why it matters your health care provider is nice to you
As national pediatric associations call for a national emergency response to unprecedented levels of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza that are overwhelming U.S. health care systems with hospitalizations of children and seniors, it is critical to examine what good health care looks like. Almost every health care setting utilizes...
US households see annual increase in ‘hidden’ costs related to bill paying
U.S. households spent a total of $128 billion on detrimental credit impacts, overdraft fees, late fees and identity fraud costs per year, according to new data.
How To Charge And Clean Your Hearing Aids?
Just like people with poor vision can wear powered glasses and lenses to see properly, people with poor hearing ability have also become easier. Thanks to science and technology for introducing hearing aids for people with a hearing impairment. They are easier to use these days but are still incredibly...
Target blood pressure might not work for all
Q. Some years ago, I worked for an old-time doctor, now retired. He told me that keeping my blood pressure around 140/90 would be just fine as I grow older. I have learned that the old gent was right. Now I'd just like to convince my current family doctor! She says I'll be much healthier if I can get it down to 130/80 or lower.
Senators want more accurate Medicare Advantage, Medicaid provider directories
The Senate Finance Committee wants Medicare Advantage plans to create more accurate provider directories. The committee published a discussion draft Dec. 1 with policies aimed at improving parity between physical and mental health services in Medicare and Medicaid. Included in the draft are provisions that would codify existing requirements for...
