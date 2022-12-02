The relentless eruption of the world’s largest active volcano has prompted Hawaii’s National Guard to step in as residents and tourists flock to see it. For 10 days, Mauna Loa has been shooting jets of lava toward the sky and down the massive mountain. While officials say there’s still no immediate risk to communities on Hawaii’s Big Island, lava has now crept closer to Daniel K. Inouye highway — the main highway connecting the eastern and western halves of the Big Island.

