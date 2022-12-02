Read full article on original website
Experts warn of toxic levels of mercury in some beauty creams
EL PASO, Texas -- A woman in Minnesota recently lost her peripheral vision after using beauty creams that promised skin-whitening results. The Minnesota Poison Control System says her family was also put at risk. Dr. Sarah Watkins, Medical Director of the West Texas Regional Poison Center, says toxic levels of...
Hawaii activates National Guard as Mauna Loa’s unpredictable lava flow creeps within 2 miles of critical highway
The relentless eruption of the world’s largest active volcano has prompted Hawaii’s National Guard to step in as residents and tourists flock to see it. For 10 days, Mauna Loa has been shooting jets of lava toward the sky and down the massive mountain. While officials say there’s still no immediate risk to communities on Hawaii’s Big Island, lava has now crept closer to Daniel K. Inouye highway — the main highway connecting the eastern and western halves of the Big Island.
Gov. Abbott orders state agencies to ban TikTok app use on any government-issued device
AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered Wednesday the ban of the TikTok app on any government-issued devices citing the growing threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to critical U.S. information and infrastructure. “TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices—including when, where, and how...
