ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland

LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

Two Orange Township Grade Crossings To Close

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has approved a joint petition of CSX Transportation (CSXT) and Norfolk Southern Railway Company (NSRC) to close the Franklin Street grade crossings in Orange Township, Delaware County, Ohio. The closure will primarily route traffic to alternate crossings that have active gates and warning...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH

Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
LANCASTER, OH
WHIZ

I-70 Lane Closures Monday Night

Motorists can expect to see some lane closures on Interstate 70 this week. The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight lane closures will take place on I-70 east between US 40 and State Street for concrete repairs. The work begins at 7pm. The work is part of the I-70 reconstruction...
ZANESVILLE, OH
1808Delaware

Landmarks Of Delaware County: Sunbury Town Hall

The Town Hall sits proudly in the middle of the square in the heart of Sunbury, just as it has for over 100 years. In fact, this past week the building turned 154 years old!. The structure, which has come to be an icon for the city, was constructed after $6,500 was raised by the community. The Town Hall was built to house the Sunbury Institute, a school facility, with the third floor added to serve as a meeting place for area Masons, who contributed an additional $1,500.
SUNBURY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy