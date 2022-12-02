Read full article on original website
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shopThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching BandThe LanternColumbus, OH
What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?
For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
wosu.org
Columbus City Council approves $20 minimum wage for businesses getting tax breaks
Original story updated Dec. 6 @ 5:15 a.m. Columbus companies will soon have to pay their workers higher wages to qualify for certain incentives from the city. Columbus City Council on Monday signed off on the plan to raise the minimum wage required from $15 to $20. "If you work...
Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
cleveland.com
Proud Boys, white supremacists protest of canceled drag story time event in Ohio among several across country
COLUMBUS, Ohio – “Life, liberty, victory!” chanted a group of balaclava-clad men known as Patriot Front, some holding shields, marching two abreast on Saturday through the tony neighborhood of Clintonville. They comprised one of about four militaristic demonstrations that popped up outside a canceled event, in which...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland
LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
Two Orange Township Grade Crossings To Close
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has approved a joint petition of CSX Transportation (CSXT) and Norfolk Southern Railway Company (NSRC) to close the Franklin Street grade crossings in Orange Township, Delaware County, Ohio. The closure will primarily route traffic to alternate crossings that have active gates and warning...
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
Tanker carrying gasoline flips, crashes on ramp from Roberts Road to I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel flipped over on a ramp from Roberts Road to Interstate 270 north near Hilliard Monday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and the ramp to get onto I-270 north from Roberts Road are shut down.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: City of Columbus Defies Judge, Votes to Pass Illegal Gun Control Laws
At its Dec. 5, 2022, meeting, Columbus City Council voted in favor of a package of gun control laws despite a judge's order to stay any such action. The ordinances include a ban on magazines that hold 30 or more rounds and mandatory firearm storage in the home among other measures.
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH
Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
WHIZ
I-70 Lane Closures Monday Night
Motorists can expect to see some lane closures on Interstate 70 this week. The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight lane closures will take place on I-70 east between US 40 and State Street for concrete repairs. The work begins at 7pm. The work is part of the I-70 reconstruction...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
Columbus City Council passes measure outlawing most people from having large-capacity magazines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council passed gun control legislation Monday night that would prohibit the possession of a large-capacity magazine by anyone other than a federal or state agent, armed services member or a member of state or local law enforcement. The newly passed measure also penalizes people...
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
LGBTQ supporters confront Columbus officer seen high-fiving Proud Boys protester
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of LGBTQ supporters confronted a Columbus police officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the Proud Boys who were protesting a story-time event featuring drag performers at a Columbus private school over the weekend. “We saw you high-five these guys,” the woman says....
Landmarks Of Delaware County: Sunbury Town Hall
The Town Hall sits proudly in the middle of the square in the heart of Sunbury, just as it has for over 100 years. In fact, this past week the building turned 154 years old!. The structure, which has come to be an icon for the city, was constructed after $6,500 was raised by the community. The Town Hall was built to house the Sunbury Institute, a school facility, with the third floor added to serve as a meeting place for area Masons, who contributed an additional $1,500.
