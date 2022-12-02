Read full article on original website
Related
House Dems want to use DPA for electric transformers, seek $2.1B in funding
A group of House Democrats is pushing Congress to use the powerful Defense Production Act (DPA) to rapidly produce electric transformers, a call that comes in the wake of an armed attack at two substations in North Carolina that left tens of thousands without power. The nine Democratic members — which include Reps. Sean Casten…
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
grid.news
Biden has another student loan forgiveness plan
In April 2021, President Joe Biden announced a grand plan to erase the tuition bill for every community college student in America. It was a Bidenesque spin on the “free college” agenda, targeting community colleges, a cause dear to first lady Jill Biden, and the working class. But that plan was tossed in the dustbin along with much of the “Build Back Better” agenda. A year later, Joe Biden was back with a new plan that would subtract $10,000 from the balance held by nearly all federal student loan borrowers, and up to $20,000 for low-income students. But that plan was met with lawsuits from conservative groups and is currently on hold. The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in the case for February.
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
Wyoming Governor Sues Biden Administration Over oil and gas Contracts
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
Biden Signs Bill That Staves off Railroad Workers Strike
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a resolution intended to avert a freight rail strike, based on an agreement reached between some rail unions and freight rail companies. Several unions did not agree with the deal passed by Congress because it lacked paid sick leave,...
Panel calls for stronger leadership of FDA foods program
A panel on Tuesday called for changes at the federal agency that oversees most of the nation's food supply, saying revamped leadership, a clear mission and more urgency are needed to prevent illness outbreaks and to promote good health.
Fulcher Elected to Republican Policy Committee for 118th Congress
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, Congressman Russ Fulcher was elected by members of the House Republican Conference to serve on the Republican Policy Committee for the 118th Congress. He joins the Committee as the Representative for Region 12, which includes the states of Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Oregon, and the territories of Guam and American Samoa.
Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriage Passed by U.S. Senate With GOP Support
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, codifying many of the rights that would disappear if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn those landmark decisions the way it overturned the nationwide right to an abortion this summer. The...
FEDS: U.S. Economy Added 263,000 Jobs in November
The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November, more than economists expected. “Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, health care, and government,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. “Employment declined in retail trade and in transportation and warehousing.”. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, with...
Washington State Congresswoman Demands National Emergency Response for RSV
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 8th District’s member of Congress wants the current outbreak of RSV declared a national emergency. U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, who’s also a pediatrician, called on President Joe Biden to make the declaration in a Seattle Times opinion column over the weekend, co-written with the CEO of Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Maryland governor bans TikTok in state government
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit to prohibit the use of the platforms, saying they may be involved in cyber-espionage, surveillance of government entities and inappropriate collection of sensitive personal information. Under the directive, state agencies must remove any of these products from state networks. Agencies also are required to implement measures to prevent installation of these products, and put in place network-based restrictions to prevent the use of, or access to, prohibited services. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Butter Battle: Key Holiday Ingredient Feels Inflation's Pinch
It’s primetime season for home cooks, holiday bakers and more accomplished chefs. And Thanksgiving was just the first act. The holidays bring forth Christmas and Hanukkah cookies, holiday pies, casseroles, mashed potatoes and turkeys. That means it’s primetime for butter — a staple and essential ingredient across seasonal dinner...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0