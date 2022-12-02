ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Dems want to use DPA for electric transformers, seek $2.1B in funding

A group of House Democrats is pushing Congress to use the powerful Defense Production Act (DPA) to rapidly produce electric transformers, a call that comes in the wake of an armed attack at two substations in North Carolina that left tens of thousands without power. The nine Democratic members — which include Reps. Sean Casten…
Biden has another student loan forgiveness plan

In April 2021, President Joe Biden announced a grand plan to erase the tuition bill for every community college student in America. It was a Bidenesque spin on the “free college” agenda, targeting community colleges, a cause dear to first lady Jill Biden, and the working class. But that plan was tossed in the dustbin along with much of the “Build Back Better” agenda. A year later, Joe Biden was back with a new plan that would subtract $10,000 from the balance held by nearly all federal student loan borrowers, and up to $20,000 for low-income students. But that plan was met with lawsuits from conservative groups and is currently on hold. The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in the case for February.
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
ALASKA STATE
Fulcher Elected to Republican Policy Committee for 118th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, Congressman Russ Fulcher was elected by members of the House Republican Conference to serve on the Republican Policy Committee for the 118th Congress. He joins the Committee as the Representative for Region 12, which includes the states of Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Oregon, and the territories of Guam and American Samoa.
OREGON STATE
FEDS: U.S. Economy Added 263,000 Jobs in November

The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November, more than economists expected. “Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, health care, and government,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. “Employment declined in retail trade and in transportation and warehousing.”. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, with...
Maryland governor bans TikTok in state government

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit to prohibit the use of the platforms, saying they may be involved in cyber-espionage, surveillance of government entities and inappropriate collection of sensitive personal information. Under the directive, state agencies must remove any of these products from state networks. Agencies also are required to implement measures to prevent installation of these products, and put in place network-based restrictions to prevent the use of, or access to, prohibited services. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
MARYLAND STATE
