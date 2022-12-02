Read full article on original website
“Happy Ha-Ha-Holidays” with Jason Schommer Coming To Little Falls
Comedian Jason Schommer returns for the 9th holiday season in a row, with a brand new special evening of non-stop laughter and holiday cheer! Holiday music, fun stories, and sketch comedies are sure to get your holidays off to a great start. “Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays!” celebrates the holiday season with all...
Brainerd Lakes Area Poker League Hosts Charity Tournament with Toys for Kids
The Brainerd Lakes Area Poker League held a very special poker tournament on Monday in partnership with Toys for Kids as a way to help give back this holiday season. Toys for Kids is a local organization that supplies children with gifts in the Lakes Area and relies on the community’s support through gifts and donations.
Copper Trail Brewing to offer great food as they team-up with food pro Kent Kopp
(Alexandria, MN)--Copper Trail Brewing Company, and Kent Kopp from Pike and Pint Grill, are teaming up together for a new dining experience called "205 Grill" within the walls of Copper Trail Brewing. Kent says he will act as a "consultant" and will design the menu for 205 Grill. Owner Dave...
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
In Perham, a church-turned-restaurant honors and preserves its past
PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...
Heglund Catering teaming up with Foxhole to create new brewpub in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Heglund Catering is moving from it's location on the MnWest Technology Campus in Willmar. Grant and Cari Huisinga have owned Heglund for 16 years and have been at MnWest for 15, but Grant says as of January 1st they will be in their new location next to the new Foxhole Brewpub on North Highway 71, next to Whitney Music...
Country Lights Festival in Sartell Announces Special Dates Through December
The Country Lights Festival is officially open for the holiday season. This festive light display around Lake Francis will be turned on nightly from December 2nd through December 31st to light up the area this holiday season. Everyone is welcome to check out the 33 acres of lights whenever it...
Man Facing Threats Charges After Argument in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Mankato truck driver faces a felony threats charge after an incident with another driver at a Cold Spring distribution center. Police were called to the 100 block of 11th Street Northeast just before 2:00 p.m. Friday. The victim told officers that he got into...
Hillman Man Hurt in Morrison County Crash
BUCKMAN (WJON News) -- A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Monday. The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nature Road and 335th Avenue in Morrill Township, about 10 miles southeast of Buckman. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Craig...
Dave Gibbons of Copper Trail Brewing is excited for new venture
(Owner Dave Gibbons of Copper Trail Brewing of Alexandria).
Possible victims of RockSolid Construction being sought
(Alexandria, MN) -- The sheriff's office in Douglas County is asking possible additional victims to contact them, after a co-owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal was charged with swindling a man out of nearly 114-thousand dollars for a house and shed which was never built. Prosecutors allege Derek Fischer accepted the money, didn't start the project and blocked contact with the victim. Investigators say they've located another victim in Crow Wing County and believe there may be others in the state. They say Fischer uses sites like Facebook Marketplace to solicit business.
Annual Candy Cane Parade Scheduled in Rockville
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - Enjoy an afternoon of fun in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is holding their annual Candy Cane parade Saturday night. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. your kids can get a photo with Santa, make crafts, and roast marshmallows and hotdogs. The fun all leads up to...
Pedestrian struck and killed near Perham
PERHAM, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on a highway near Perham. It was reported at about 6:30 p.m. The victim, a 74-year-old man from Palisade, Minnesota was walking in the driving lane when he was struck by an SUV on Hwy. 78 near Round Lake Loop. His name has not been released.
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Foley Discusses Taxes Tonight
FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley will adopt the budget and set taxes for 2023 tonight, but not before the “Truth in Taxation” meeting. Tonight’s city council meeting will end with the presentation of last year’s actual income and expenses, a look at the proposed 2023 budgets, and the 2023 tax levy. Following the presentation, there will be a time for questions from the community before the vote.
