Todd County, MN

Brainerd Lakes Area Poker League Hosts Charity Tournament with Toys for Kids

The Brainerd Lakes Area Poker League held a very special poker tournament on Monday in partnership with Toys for Kids as a way to help give back this holiday season. Toys for Kids is a local organization that supplies children with gifts in the Lakes Area and relies on the community’s support through gifts and donations.
BRAINERD, MN
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary

(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
In Perham, a church-turned-restaurant honors and preserves its past

PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...
PERHAM, MN
Heglund Catering teaming up with Foxhole to create new brewpub in Willmar

(Willmar MN-) Heglund Catering is moving from it's location on the MnWest Technology Campus in Willmar. Grant and Cari Huisinga have owned Heglund for 16 years and have been at MnWest for 15, but Grant says as of January 1st they will be in their new location next to the new Foxhole Brewpub on North Highway 71, next to Whitney Music...
WILLMAR, MN
Possible victims of RockSolid Construction being sought

(Alexandria, MN) -- The sheriff's office in Douglas County is asking possible additional victims to contact them, after a co-owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal was charged with swindling a man out of nearly 114-thousand dollars for a house and shed which was never built. Prosecutors allege Derek Fischer accepted the money, didn't start the project and blocked contact with the victim. Investigators say they've located another victim in Crow Wing County and believe there may be others in the state. They say Fischer uses sites like Facebook Marketplace to solicit business.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
Pedestrian struck and killed near Perham

PERHAM, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on a highway near Perham. It was reported at about 6:30 p.m. The victim, a 74-year-old man from Palisade, Minnesota was walking in the driving lane when he was struck by an SUV on Hwy. 78 near Round Lake Loop. His name has not been released.
PERHAM, MN
Fire destroys shop near Perham

Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
PERHAM, MN
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Foley Discusses Taxes Tonight

FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley will adopt the budget and set taxes for 2023 tonight, but not before the “Truth in Taxation” meeting. Tonight’s city council meeting will end with the presentation of last year’s actual income and expenses, a look at the proposed 2023 budgets, and the 2023 tax levy. Following the presentation, there will be a time for questions from the community before the vote.
FOLEY, MN
