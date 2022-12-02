Read full article on original website
Related
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
cbs19news
Local coffee vendor shares her story
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the weather gets colder it’s nice to have some fresh coffee to walk around the Farmers Market at IX Park. A local vendor shares her story of coming to Charlottesville 2 years ago. After meeting her husband in Costa Rica, they decided to...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Work on diverging diamond interchange project impacts traffic
Motorists on U.S. 250 in the area of the diverging diamond interchange project in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 for several nights over the next two weeks while paving work is done. During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., only emergency vehicles will be...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Shop local on Saturday, Dec. 3 with downtown Holiday Market
Kick off the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Waynesboro. The event features a Holiday Market featuring local artisans, food and other activities. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The market will be set up off Main Street in the alley leading to Lumos Plaza. Crystal...
NBC 29 News
Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford
NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford. After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings. “That’s going...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
NBC 29 News
Anonymous letter speaks out against Scottsville development proposal, developer responds
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On November 21st, an anonymous letter was sent around in the Scottsville community speaking out against the proposed Scottsville Lofts project. The proposal aims to rezone a building to allow for multi-family apartments with a commitment to reserving 20% of the units to be rented at 60% of the median area income.
NBC 29 News
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 12:40 am on Friday, December 2, fire rescue units from Albemarle County and the Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of a fire on the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane. First responders arrived on scene seven minutes after dispatch and...
cbs19news
Ivy Road closed due to crash, fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Ivy Road is shut down in western Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Ivy Road is closed between Owensville Road and the intersection with Rockfish Gap. Officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area. If possible, find an...
WHSV
Update on Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project is off to a strong start. The city’s Public Works department is progressing through phase two with Maryland Avenue closed off. The biggest task to do now is lay down the pipe for the impacted structures. “We have 1,000, about...
The News-Gazette
Parading In Buena Vista
Friday - The first of the area's Christmas parades brought a large crowd to Buena Vista on Thursday night. Parades are also scheduled for Lexington this evening at 6 and in Glasgow tomorrow at 4. There are also a whole host of other holiday-related items this weekend. Be sure to check out the calendar of events in this week's paper for information on them.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road overturns, catches fire
A tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road in Albemarle County lost its load, overturned and caught fire, closing the road for several hours and sending one person to the hospital. The call to 911 was logged at 2:50 p.m., according to county authorities. When crews arrived at the scene, the...
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
WDBJ7.com
Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N cleared
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The vehicle fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire at mile marker 175 along I-81N is causing delays Friday night, according to VDOT. The right lane, shoulder and exit ramp are closed.
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
WDBJ7.com
Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, was reported missing Sunday by a friend after he was last seen at this Waynesboro residence at around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Lampkin is six-feet-five-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen with a red and...
NBC 29 News
UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month. Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel...
Comments / 0