Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO