4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
flsouthern.edu
Being a First-Generation Student and Leader at Florida Southern College is Elementary for Josephine Blackford
Elementary Education major Josephine Blackford ’23 was born in Lakeland, moved south as a child, but returned to Lakeland to attend Florida Southern College. In doing so, she has found a renewed sense of being home. Receiving then Giving Support. Blackford became involved in the FSC Scholars Experience from...
usf.edu
Two brothers from Hillsborough County use a nonprofit to teach others how to strive for success
America is a land of second chances, and two brothers with Florida Gulf Coast University ties use this ideology as the backbone of Strive Hall, the name they put on their new, nonprofit youth program. “Strive Hall is a youth-development organization that we built, inspired by our life story,” said...
Lakeland, December 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland. The Lakeland Christian School soccer team will have a game with Lakeland High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00. The McKeel Academy soccer team will have a game with George Jenkins High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
City Commission Approves Residences on Former Wedgewood Golf Course
Following four hours of presentations and discussion, the Lakeland City Commission voted 6-1 on Monday to approve a modified version of a plan for 954 homes, townhomes and apartments on the former Wedgewood Golf Course at Carpenter’s Home. In the process, the commission eliminated two apartment buildings with 20 units each from the plan.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
polk.edu
Polk State’s PASSPORT system temporarily unavailable due to scheduled maintenance starting 8 a.m. December 4
Polk State College’s PASSPORT system will be temporarily unavailable due to scheduled maintenance beginning 8 a.m. on Sunday, December 4. The College’s Information Technology Department will be upgrading the system and should be complete by 9 a.m. on Sunday, December 4. Polk State’s PASSPORT system is the primary...
2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners
The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
Neo-Nazis protest Lakeland drag queen fundraising event
Protesters held up a Nazi flag outside a fundraising event that featured drag queens in Lakeland over the weekend.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story
TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor 'disappointed' at actions of former chief of police
Mayor Jane Castor told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska the actions of former police chief Mary O'Connor eroded the community's trust.
usf.edu
Looking into the implications of the Andrew Warren trial
A federal judge will soon decide whether Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren was unjustly suspended by Gov. DeSantis earlier this year. A trial in Tallahassee wrapped up on Thursday, and a decision is expected later this month. DeSantis suspended Warren over his signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments. Warren is suing to be reinstated.
Jane Castor: "Deeply Disappointed" Over O' Connor Resignation
Mayor Says O' Connor Accomplished "a Lot," but it All Comes Down to Ethics
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
Lakeland drag performer vows to keep going after Neo-Nazi protest at event
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — It was almost showtime Saturday night at ART/ifact Studios in Lakeland. Jason DeShazo was getting ready. “One of our volunteers rushed in and said the police officers are out there. There are Nazi protestors out there. My first response was like – ‘what?’” he said. DeShazo was hosting a charity event […]
mynews13.com
Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida
The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
orangeobserver.com
Fire department responds to fight at Windermere High
Orange County Fire Rescue responded to Windermere High School Friday, Dec. 2, following a fight between two female students on campus. The department responded to check on the condition of one of the students involved in the altercation. That student is expected to be OK, Principal Andrew Leftakis said. "These...
