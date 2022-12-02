ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

LkldNow

City Commission Approves Residences on Former Wedgewood Golf Course

Following four hours of presentations and discussion, the Lakeland City Commission voted 6-1 on Monday to approve a modified version of a plan for 954 homes, townhomes and apartments on the former Wedgewood Golf Course at Carpenter’s Home. In the process, the commission eliminated two apartment buildings with 20 units each from the plan.
LAKELAND, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations

The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners

The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
LAKELAND, FL
treasurecoast.com

Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach

Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
CLERMONT, FL
cltampa.com

The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale

Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
SPRING HILL, FL
Bay News 9

Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story

TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Looking into the implications of the Andrew Warren trial

A federal judge will soon decide whether Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren was unjustly suspended by Gov. DeSantis earlier this year. A trial in Tallahassee wrapped up on Thursday, and a decision is expected later this month. DeSantis suspended Warren over his signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments. Warren is suing to be reinstated.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Lakeland drag performer vows to keep going after Neo-Nazi protest at event

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — It was almost showtime Saturday night at ART/ifact Studios in Lakeland. Jason DeShazo was getting ready. “One of our volunteers rushed in and said the police officers are out there. There are Nazi protestors out there. My first response was like – ‘what?’” he said. DeShazo was hosting a charity event […]
LAKELAND, FL
mynews13.com

Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida

The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
ORLANDO, FL
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

Fire department responds to fight at Windermere High

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to Windermere High School Friday, Dec. 2, following a fight between two female students on campus. The department responded to check on the condition of one of the students involved in the altercation. That student is expected to be OK, Principal Andrew Leftakis said. "These...
WINDERMERE, FL

