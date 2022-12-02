ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 2

Related
KROC News

After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing

After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond.  There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

6 of the Best Hotels with a Water Park in Minnesota

Walking around a foreign city, you’re excited and grateful to be in a new place. However, you keep checking your maps to try to find the activities that you had lined up for the day. The Uber hasn’t shown up, you’re a little bit lost, and all you really...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Schmitt; Ice Conditions on Central MN Lakes Improving

Early last week some anglers on Red Lake needed to be rescued when strong winds opened a portion of the lake stranding those people. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News appeared on WJON with Lee Voss. He indicates when the anglers went on the lake they had 6 inches of ice which is safe enough to walk on. Schmitt says strong winds can adjust ice in the early season and this type of thing can happen.
RED LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cool, cloudy Monday with chances of snow ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will offer a cooler, cloudier start to the week, and there are a couple of chances of snow in the extended forecast. Highs will be below average across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities topping out around 29 degrees. Flurries could pop up in parts of the state in the mid-afternoon.Tuesday will be a couple of degrees cooler, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. The metro should stay dry, but up north could get about a half an inch of snow in the morning and early afternoon.Wednesday will be even cooler and bring a chance of snow showers.By Thursday, temperatures should be back to the 30s, and the weekend looks even warmer. More snow showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities

BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
BIG LAKE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!

Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Winter Weather Advisory in Northwestern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are heading north Tuesday be prepared to run into some snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern corner of the state of Minnesota. It will be in effect until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. About one to three inches...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy