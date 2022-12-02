Read full article on original website
After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing
After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Minnesota Town Featured on the Hallmark Channel ‘Christmas Cams’
I'm not sure if this is something the Hallmark Channel does every year but this year I've taken notice of it because a Minnesota town is featured! On the Hallmark Channel website, they have this thing called 'Christmas Cams'. It's a live feed of a few towns around the US that are like real-life Hallmark movie sets.
Popular St. Paul Breakfast Restaurant is Planning Another Minnesota Location
St. Pauls’ popular breakfast restaurant, Hope Breakfast Bar, has announced it is planning on expanding with a new location in Eagan MN. Hope Breakfast Bar is also located in St. Louis Park's West End, but following a remodel of space at 1012 Diffley Road, Eagan (near Dunn Bros. Coffee), they are hoping to get things started soon.
Jason’s Top 5 Spots for Big Family Dinners
Table for 10? These restaurants around the Twin Cities can accommodate that. The post Jason’s Top 5 Spots for Big Family Dinners appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond. There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Is Bringing Their 2023 Tour To Minnesota
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are making a stop at US Bank Stadium on their 2023 Stadium Tour and will be bringing special guests The Strokes with them. The group that brought you 'Californication', 'Under The Bridge' and more consists of lead singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.
$50 Adoption Fee Makes Mooch A New Member Of Your Family
Meet Mooch! This sweet boy came to TCHS after being found outside. In true hound fashion, Mooch is very vocal and follows his nose everywhere. He is always happy to see people and loves to go outside for walks and playtime. Mooch qualifies for the special $50 adoption fee!. He...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
thefamilyvacationguide.com
6 of the Best Hotels with a Water Park in Minnesota
Walking around a foreign city, you’re excited and grateful to be in a new place. However, you keep checking your maps to try to find the activities that you had lined up for the day. The Uber hasn’t shown up, you’re a little bit lost, and all you really...
Schmitt; Ice Conditions on Central MN Lakes Improving
Early last week some anglers on Red Lake needed to be rescued when strong winds opened a portion of the lake stranding those people. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News appeared on WJON with Lee Voss. He indicates when the anglers went on the lake they had 6 inches of ice which is safe enough to walk on. Schmitt says strong winds can adjust ice in the early season and this type of thing can happen.
A second nurses strike would bring even higher stakes for Minnesota patients
MINNEAPOLIS — If you're wondering if nurses strikes has potentially deadly consequences for patients, a landmark study, which examined 20 years of evidence from strikes in New York state, provides a sobering answer. "We found that, during the period nurses were on strike, a death rate increase of almost...
NEXT Weather: Cool, cloudy Monday with chances of snow ahead
MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will offer a cooler, cloudier start to the week, and there are a couple of chances of snow in the extended forecast. Highs will be below average across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities topping out around 29 degrees. Flurries could pop up in parts of the state in the mid-afternoon.Tuesday will be a couple of degrees cooler, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. The metro should stay dry, but up north could get about a half an inch of snow in the morning and early afternoon.Wednesday will be even cooler and bring a chance of snow showers.By Thursday, temperatures should be back to the 30s, and the weekend looks even warmer. More snow showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.
Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities
BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!
Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
USPS Shares Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Minnesota
Do you have all of your holiday cards and packages ready to be mailed out? Now is the time to get that taken care of so you make sure the items get to their destination before Christmas. The United States Postal Service shared information on shipping deadlines for the 2022 season.
Winter Weather Advisory in Northwestern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are heading north Tuesday be prepared to run into some snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern corner of the state of Minnesota. It will be in effect until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. About one to three inches...
Why Roads Are Treacherous in Minnesota in the Winter [watch]
We've all heard many times how winter driving in Minnesota requires you to slow down, but these videos PROVE how treacherous driving in the winter can be if you're going too fast. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time, you know how...
