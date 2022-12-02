ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Goldman: These Stocks Can Gain as Inflation Slows

Amid signs inflation is beginning to slow dow, Goldman Sachs has identified 10 stocks that stand to benefit. Inflation has begun to subside a bit, with consumer prices rising 7.7% year-on-year in October, compared to 8.2% in September. Goldman Sachs economists believe that trend will continue. “Our economists expect by...
msn.com

The bear market rally is running out of stream, and it is time to take profits, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

The stock market’s bounce off the October lows is running out of room, and it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The chief equity strategist who correctly predicted this year’s stock-market selloff, now expects the S&P 500 to resume declines from the beginning of the year, after the benchmark last week crossed above its 200-day moving average.
msn.com

Investor Sentiment Drops Amid Concerns Over Further Fed Rate Increases

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an easing in the investor sentiment after the Dow Jones tumbled by around 500 points on Monday. US stocks declined in the previous session amid concerns over further Fed policy tightening after ISM services index came in better-than-expected for the month of November.
Cheddar News

Robinhood Gets Into Retirement Business as User Base Declines

"After years of encouraging users to become amateur stockbrokers, Robinhood is getting into a new line of business that is decidedly less financially risky — retirement savings. The new program, called Robinhood Retirement, will allow users to sign up for two types of Individual Retirement Accounts or IRAs with a 1 percent match on every dollar contributed. Users can now sign up for a waiting list, with the full rollout set for January. Robinhood is pitching the program as a way for nontraditional workers (i.e. those who don't have pensions or 401Ks through their employers) to prepare for their retirement. "People are relying...
msn.com

Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again

One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...
msn.com

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
POLITICO

Latest cloud for U.S. solar industry

President Joe Biden’s clean-energy agenda is dealing with yet another headache — an investigation by his own Commerce Department that found rampant cheating in solar imports from Asia. The probe, which much of the industry has been dreading for months, found that four Chinese solar manufacturers are dodging...
msn.com

7 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

Cheap is a relative term, but for those on the lookout for cheap tech stocks, 2022’s bear market has certainly made things easier. The Nasdaq is down 28.2% year to date, significantly outpacing the 14.6% decline in the broader S&P 500. A tech-led downturn is not unusual, though. And, of course, neither is a tech-led rebound.
msn.com

These 2 Small Cap Mortgage REITs Touting Huge Yields Are Trading Well Below Their Book Value

When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) it is key to remember that these types of REITs do not actually own the property, rather they lend money directly or indirectly to owners and operators of the real estate. During periods of rising interest rates, short-term REITs outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average in all seven periods, producing an average excess return of 5.7%.

