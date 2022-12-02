"After years of encouraging users to become amateur stockbrokers, Robinhood is getting into a new line of business that is decidedly less financially risky — retirement savings. The new program, called Robinhood Retirement, will allow users to sign up for two types of Individual Retirement Accounts or IRAs with a 1 percent match on every dollar contributed. Users can now sign up for a waiting list, with the full rollout set for January. Robinhood is pitching the program as a way for nontraditional workers (i.e. those who don't have pensions or 401Ks through their employers) to prepare for their retirement. "People are relying...

14 MINUTES AGO