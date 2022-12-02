Read full article on original website
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Marvel Studios Releases First ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer
As Marvel heads into 2023, they aren’t waiting to start hyping the releases for next year. Last month, Marvel Studios delivered the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The trailer signaled that we are finally entering a phase were the over arching story picks up, finally. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is finally here to cause as much chaos as possible. More importantly we are past the era of serious Marvel Studios delays every few weeks.
Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Is Japan’s Best-Selling Series in 2022, One Piece 4th
As the year is about to end, the best-selling manga series in Japan have been announced. Based on the data, Jujutsu Kaisen is the best-selling manga of 2022 in Japan, with One Piece getting 4th place. The top-selling manga titles of the year were announced by Oricon. There, details about...
Jujutsu Kaisen Director Unveils New Project Bullet/Bullet Anime for Disney+
Jujutsu Kaisen director Sunghoo Park is heading a new anime project entitled Project Bullet/Bullet. This comes along with the recent announcement of Disney and Kodansha’s expanded partnership. This new anime was announced yesterday and is produced jointly by Park’s studio E&H Production as well as studio GAGA. Jujutsu...
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Release Date
The next season of The Mandalorian will premiere in early 2023. As announced at Brazil Comic Con, Disney revealed that the next chapter of Mando's story will hit Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Disney also shared a new image of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Grogu together in a cockpit.
Smurfette to Jump Off The Page in AR FCBD 'The Smurfs' Comic
Plus: Three Peyo Stories Published in English for the First Time. Papercutz is bringing something new to Free Comic Book Day 2023: Their Smurfs FCBD comic includes an augmented reality (AR) feature that brings the characters off the page and into virtual reality, ICv2 reports!. When the cover is viewed...
The adorable otter from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is named Lylla - and she's Rocket's one true love
We just met the MCU version of Lady Lylla - Rocket's soulmate from comic books
Latest Fantasy News: Amazon offers updates on ‘The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’ as Netflix shows deleted scene from ‘The Sandman’ at CCXP
With CCXP well underway, this is turning out to be one of the best weeks for geekdom since San Diego Comic-Con. Lately, Amazon Studios has given fans updates regarding some of their favorite shows by holding a panel for each, and they include The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (2022 movie) Disney+, trailer, release date
[Image credit: Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again]. Nick Daley hesitates becoming a museum nightwatchman and Kahmunrah returns to conquer the world. Startattle.com – Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again 2022. Starring : Joshua Bassett / Zachary Levi. Genre : Animation / Adventure / Comedy / Family...
