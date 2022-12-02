Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Markets flat as strong US econ invites higher interest rates
U.S. futures are flat Tuesday, a day after markets tumbled on surprisingly strong economic data that highlighted the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in battling inflation. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials shifted between small gains and losses before the bell. With growing concern about a coming...
House Dems want to use DPA for electric transformers, seek $2.1B in funding
A group of House Democrats is pushing Congress to use the powerful Defense Production Act (DPA) to rapidly produce electric transformers, a call that comes in the wake of an armed attack at two substations in North Carolina that left tens of thousands without power. The nine Democratic members — which include Reps. Sean Casten…
Lebanon-Express
Ukrainian officials report missile attacks across country in latest barrage of Russian strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials report missile attacks across country in latest barrage of Russian strikes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said Tuesday it will be “forced to consider” removing news content from its platform if Congress passes legislation requiring tech companies to pay news outlets for their material.
Lebanon-Express
US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact
U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 were...
Exclusive-Shale oil producer Continental Resources names Doug Lawler as CEO
Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources will name operating chief Doug Lawler as its new chief executive officer, according to a person familiar with the matter on Tuesday.
Lebanon-Express
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price
The Group of Seven price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production. As the world's key shipping and insurance firms are based in G7 countries, the cap could make it difficult for Moscow to sell its oil for a higher price. FRANCE 24's Leo McGuinn tells us more.
Lebanon-Express
Stocks open lower on Wall Street, crude oil prices climb
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, with the exception of energy companies, which rose along with the price of oil. Crude prices were up almost 3% early Monday after a group of world leaders agreed to a boycott of most Russian oil and China loosened some COVID restrictions. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%. The Dow Jones Indsutrial Average of 30 major blue chip companies was down 0.5%. Treasury yields rose. V.F. Corp., which makes Vans shoes and The North Face outdoor gear, sank after cutting its revenue forecast and announcing the departure of its CEO.
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 11:54 p.m. EST
Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is sounding sympathetic to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. But in arguments Monday, liberal justices suggested that allowing that discrimination could open the door to broader refusals by businesses to serve Black, Jewish or Islamic customers, interracial couples and many others. The Colorado case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. A case involving a Colorado baker and a wedding cake for a gay couple ended with a limited decision five years ago and is to return to the court.
Comments / 0