CONTINENTAL — In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called “NASA Farms LLC”. This facility, if approved, will be located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. If the final permits are issued, the PTO would be valid for five years and the PTI would be valid for two years.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO