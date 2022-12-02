Read full article on original website
heidelberg.edu
Local entrepreneur Suzie Reineke to join HU Board of Trustees
Local entrepreneur and marketing professional Suzie Reineke has been appointed to a four-year term on the Heidelberg University Board of Trustees. Her term begins in February 2023. “Suzie will be an outstanding addition to the Heidelberg University Board of Trustees! Her significant business experience, community commitment and leadership will complement the experiences and capabilities of our current trustees,” said Board Chair Kathleen Geier.
13abc.com
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The principal at Christ the King School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations, according to the Diocese of Toledo. On the evening of Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an allegation against Steve Urbanski, principal of Christ the King School. The allegation does not involve a current student at Christ the King.
thevillagereporter.com
SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Upcoming Christmas In Swanton
COUNCIL … The Swanton Village Council listens as Mayor Toeppe delivers his report. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton Village Council held their meeting on Monday, November 28th. The meeting began at 7:01 p.m. with a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence. Council first...
Artist destroys her own art on the spot while raising money for non-profit
TOLEDO, Ohio — Artist Brenda Singletary doesn’t create art to see it destroyed, but she’s willing to pay that price to raise money for worthy causes. Singletary held an art burning on Saturday to raise money for Once is Enough, a non-profit organization that helps families affected by domestic violence.
toledoparent.com
Kids at Work: Toledo Restaurants Run Family Businesses
For many restaurants, food is the family business. And when the family includes young children, creative parents find ways to include the kids in the day-to-day operations. The children learn practical, hands-on lessons in math, reading, and spelling, and the parents find ways to involve the kids in daily tasks. Kitchen Impossible? Not at all!
Putnam farm seeks permit
CONTINENTAL — In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called “NASA Farms LLC”. This facility, if approved, will be located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. If the final permits are issued, the PTO would be valid for five years and the PTI would be valid for two years.
13abc.com
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors giving them free rent for the month of December. “It was like Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. You and your family have a nice time. I was like is this a prank? Is it real?” the tenant said. The tenant requested to remain anonymous.
Foundation built around ending human trafficking expanding efforts to help Toledo's youth
TOLEDO, Ohio — The S.T.A.R.S. Foundation was created to bring resources and hope to the youth of Toledo who are experiencing or who are at-risk of falling victim to sex trafficking. Elesondra Deromano is the Executive Director of the S.T.A.R.S Foundation. On Sunday, she was at Glass City Metropark...
Ohio Senate bill seeks to declare Aug. 17 Gene Kranz day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — What do sugar cookies and famous Toledoan Gene Kranz have in common?. Ohio Senate Bill 287 is seeking to declare the importance of both to the state, among multiple other unrelated amendments. The bipartisan bill, which had its first reading at the statehouse Thursday, declares Aug....
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties Near Toledo
Toledo is an absolutely incredible place to be if you want to ring in the new year with parties, champagne, music, and tons of party favors. If you’re not sure which Toledo New Year’s events are for you, then we’ve got something that will help you out tremendously.
Former Toledo mayors advocate for stronger block watch program to combat city violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo's crime rate continues to be a hot-button issue, former mayors Mike Bell, Carty Finkbeiner, Donna Owens and Paula Hicks-Hudson have come together to bring new life to the city's block watch program. The foursome plan to meet with city council on Tuesday to push...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Rockwell’s
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The historic Oliver House downtown is home to two great restaurants. If you’re in the mood for a burger and a beer, there’s Maumee Bay Brewing Co. If you’re in the mood for wine and steak, there’s Rockwell’s. “You know, it’s fine...
13abc.com
State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The state Auditor’s office is investigating the City of Perrysburg. A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation from the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit. No further details on the investigation have been released. The Auditor’s office...
13abc.com
Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council members are preparing to approve some of their federal relief money for the Lucas County Land Bank. The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have left bad memories for community members. Both the...
13abc.com
Perrysburg’s Law Director resigns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s Law Director has resigned from her position, according to city officials. Kathryn Sandretto submitted her resignation Thursday, effective immediately. Her resignation letter did not provide any further explanation as to why she was leaving the position. It’s unclear at this time why Sandretto resigned...
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS it
A master of impersonation, Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page created a social media account named Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) and raised funds with GoFundMe. Page opened a bank account named “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.” in 2018 with Page as the only signatory on the account. A complaint was filed with the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in April 2020 alleging that Page was impersonating Black Lives Matter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio arrested Sir Maejor Page, a.k.a. Tyree Conyers-Page of Toledo, Ohio. Judge James R. Knepp II in Ohio banned Page from fundraising. Page continues to solicit funds via Cash App on Twitter from loyal followers using his adoptive mother's accounts.
toledoparent.com
Rudolph Bike Park Brings More Recreational Fun
Located in Rudolph and part of the Wood Country Park district, Rudolph Bike Park is the new community and family friendly hub in our area. This bike park creates a space for everyone, from beginners to those who have been around the trails a time or two. All skill levels are accommodated by the multiple pump tracks that enable everyone to sharpen their skills.
13abc.com
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery slated to permanently close
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Milkster Nitrogen Creamery announced, Monday, plans to cease operation. According to a statement released by the creamery, Dec. 17 will be the last day of operation. While the statement did not divulge a reason for the closure, the company is encouraging its customers to utilize gift...
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
