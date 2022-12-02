ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Tri-County Crimestoppers Has Some Holiday Tips

The holiday shopping season is underway. Many people order packages and those packages can sit on doorsteps which could make for crimes of opportunity for criminals. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers has some tips to help you not be a victim. Mages suggests tracking each package you expect to arrive...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
96.7 The River

Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business

ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Hillman Man Hurt in Morrison County Crash

BUCKMAN (WJON News) -- A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Monday. The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nature Road and 335th Avenue in Morrill Township, about 10 miles southeast of Buckman. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Craig...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Coaches, Parents Seminar Scheduled in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) - Area coaches and parents are invited to participate in a motivational seminar Wednesday. The Make the Difference Seminars are designed to inspire coaches and parents to keep winning in perspective and to create a culture that makes participation fun and rewarding for their athletes. Denny Smith,...
SARTELL, MN
froggyweb.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
knsiradio.com

$35 Million Real Estate Fraud Involves Stearns County Properties

(KNSI) – Matt Onofrio went from being a nurse anesthetist at Mayo Clinic to a famed real estate mogul, supposedly worth $160 million, in under three years. His eye-popping success turned out to be a case of too good to be true, according to the United States Department of Justice. Onofrio was indicted for three instances of bank fraud on November 23rd in U.S. Federal District Court.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Stearns County

(KNSI) – Old man winter is sending a blast of cold and snow through central Minnesota on Friday evening. The National Weather Services issued a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight for Kandiyohi, Stearns and Todd Counties. Meteorologists expect around an inch of snow and up to 45 mile-per-hour wind...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Parts are hard to find for Willmar's wind turbines

(Willmar MN-) Willmar's two wind turbines are still about 6 years away from reaching what is considered the end of their useful life, and Willmar Municipal Utilities officials hope they will be able to keep them running up to that point. WMU General Manager John Harren says the problem is getting parts. The turbines were produced by the German company Dewind, which has since been sold and resold, and is currently in liquidation. Harren says so far, when there's been a breakdown, they've been able to locate parts on the internet...
WILLMAR, MN
96.7 The River

Kip Moore and Jo Dee Messina Coming to Pierz Freedom Fest in 2023

The summer festival lineup is heating up in Minnesota and Pierz Freedom Fest is fanning the flames. Bring your "Beer Money" and get ready to say "I'm Alright" because they just announced that the headliners for the 2023 festival are Kip Moore and Jo Dee Messina. Those two country powerhouse performers will also share the stage with the Fabulous Armadillos and Diamondback.
PIERZ, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team

The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
NEW LONDON, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy