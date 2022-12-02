Read full article on original website
Suspect missing following assault
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A victim is recovering after police said a suspect barricaded themselves inside a Caro home Saturday afternoon. Caro Police officers responded to reports of a felonious assault in the Congress Street area, south of State Street around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the home was cleared, and...
‘Nothing more evil’, judge says before sentencing man in 7-year-old Flint girl’s death
FLINT, MI – Zaniyah Burns would’ve been 11 years old Friday, the day her family spent the morning in a Genesee County courtroom. But instead of being at school, making friends, and playing games, Zaniyah has become a memory to those who knew her. Despite this, her presence was visible in the courtroom of Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Friday; her smiling face adorned the shirts worn by many in her family. Along with her picture, her name was spelled out in big letters.
Police: Assault suspect found hiding under blankets
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A victim is recovering after police said a suspect barricaded themselves inside a Caro home Saturday afternoon. Caro Police officers responded to reports of a felonious assault in the Congress Street area, south of State Street around 3:30 p.m. Michigan State Police Caro Troopers, Emergency Support...
Jury finds Saginaw man guilty in 2020 shooting of teen who was left comatose
SAGINAW, MI — A jury has convicted a Saginaw man of shooting another man with criminal intent, but exonerated him of trying to kill his target. Still, a prison term is still in his future. Jurors on Thursday, Nov. 30, found 29-year-old Joseph A. Carter guilty of assault with...
Woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home sentenced to prison
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman will serve time after leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a home she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Friday, Dec. 2, and was sentenced to a minimum of 32 to 48 months in prison for one count of animals – killing/torturing.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of three people in Flint after guns are found in vehicle
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people were arrested on felony charges following a traffic stop and foot chase in Flint. According to Michigan State Police, troopers seized two pistols with auto-sear attachments after stoping a vehicle in Flint. Three suspects took off from the scene, but were caught after a short foot pursuit.
Several law enforcement agencies respond to possible barricaded suspect in Caro
CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Caro police responded to a reported felonious assault Saturday afternoon which led to several law enforcement agencies being called to assist in a possible barricaded suspect. According to a post on its Facebook page, Caro police responded to the assault around 3:30 p.m. in the area...
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death. Danisha McNeal, center, mother of Zaniyah Burns, and Laquan Burns, right, father of Zaniyah, walk away from the podium after speaking to judge David J. Newblatt and defendant Jamil Griggs at Genesee County Circuit Court during a sentencing of Griggs in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Griggs was convicted in connection with Zaniyah’s death.
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
Lansing man faces five years in prison after pulling gun on police
A man accused of pointing a gun at a group of police officers pled guilty to a felony firearm charge on Wednesday.
Boyer gets life without parole for Farwell murders
Judy Marie Boyer, 55 of Farwell, will spend the rest of her life behind bars after she was sentenced Monday by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk. She was sentenced for both first-degree and second-degree murders committed in October, 2021 when she shot her grandfather Henry Boyer and her mother Patricia Boyer, hid their bodies in a shed, and then shot Zachary Alan Salminen and Wade Harlon Bacon, friends of her nephew, Ryan Beatty, who were at the Harrison Avenue home of Henry Boyer with Beatty to fix the roof.
Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
Stepbrother charged in 10-year-old’s murder found incompetent for trial
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The stepbrother of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered in Saginaw shortly after being reported missing has been found incompetent to stand trial for her murder. Jameion Peterson was charged with open murder for the death of 10-year-old Na’mylah Turner Moore who was found dead...
Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
MSP: Oakland County car crash claims Caro man’s life
Michigan State Troopers declared a Caro man dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident in Oakland County. Troopers received a call shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, reporting a vehicle in a ditch along Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township. Responding to the scene, officers found the 33-year-old driver still in the cold vehicle, having passed away overnight.
Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
Amish couple critical after vehicle-buggy crash
An Amish couple were critically injured and alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving a vehicle rear-ending an Amish buggy Sunday evening, November 27th on East Colonville Road. A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place in Sheridan Township near South...
Facing a non-emergency situation in downtown Flint? UM-Flint can help.
FLINT, MI – The University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety began phasing into its expanded patrols in downtown Flint this week by announcing it plans to avail its officers to a series of non-emergency calls in the area. Chief Ray Hall said anyone who finds themselves in the...
Flint, Bay City, MI: Illegal To Chalk Tires For Parking Violations?
Finding a place to park in Downtown Flint, Downtown Saginaw, Downtown Bay City, Downtown Detroit... you get the idea... can be irritating at times. Then, remembering to feed a meter more money or another swipe of your debit card is another issue. For some, the latter point is a regular habit earning them parking ticket after parking ticket. That's what makes the 'chalking tires' lawsuits so interesting. Still not sure if this is anywhere near as annoying as trying to navigate the Grand Blanc Kroger parking lot?
Expecting family loses everything in fire just before Christmas
FRASER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire has left a Bay County family with little more than the clothes on their backs just weeks before Christmas and the birth of their baby girl. The fire engulfed their Fraser Township home Thursday night. Thankfully, the Arquette family was at a friend’s...
