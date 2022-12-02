ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Portland records first measurable snow since April

Well, it wasn’t much, at least not in Portland proper. But Portland did see its first measurable snow since April on Sunday, and it was enough to shut down ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo for the evening. Portland International Airport recorded 1/10th of an inch of snow Sunday, according...
Snow flurries arrive in Portland Sunday

Snow is falling in Portland, and some parts of the city will see measurable amounts, according to the National Weather Service. If so, Sunday will be the first day since April that Portland has seen measurable snow. Don’t get too excited — or worried. Measurable snow is defined as anything...
Home Forward opens affordable housing waitlists for first time in 3 years

The Portland-area housing authority Home Forward opened applications for apartment waitlists last week for the first time in three years. The agency, which is Oregon’s largest provider of affordable public housing, is accepting applications for 33 waitlists at various subsidized properties in Portland and Gresham. Waitlists are organized by unit size, said Home Forward spokesperson Monica Foucher. That means some apartment complexes will have more than one waitlist, and buildings on the list are accepting anywhere between 25 and 3,000 applications.
Was Sunday’s brief snowfall a sign of a cold, snowy winter? Tips to keep your home warm this season

Sunday’s sprinkling of snow in the Portland area may have had weather watchers wondering if this is a sign of a cold and snowy winter season ahead. It also may have had you freezing in your sneakers and sweatshirt. The quick onset of colder than average late November temperatures following October’s record-setting heat gave residents very little time to adapt themselves to the temperature swing.
Readers respond: Spend campaign dollars on issues

The juxtaposition of two letters in the Nov. 27 Oregonian (“Readers respond: Johnson helped even without winning”; “Readers respond: Oregon needs limits on donations”) made me wonder how much we could achieve if the millions spent by the candidates was instead applied to solving the issues which animated their campaigns.
Readers respond: Escaping county tax madness

The old saying from the 1930s, “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that guy behind the tree,” is sure ringing true in Portland and Multnomah County. In 2020, 64% of Multnomah County voters helped usher in “soak the rich” preschool and homeless taxes, raising the top income tax rate from 9.9% to 14.7% – a 48% increase.
