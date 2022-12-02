Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Students in Oregon are already learning how to facilitate psilocybin experiences
In a sunlit meeting room at a retreat center in the forest outside of Portland, 30-some students sit in rapt silence, at fold-out tables and on cushioned seats on the floor, while a woman lectures from a podium, a screen behind her. It could be a college seminar or yoga...
Pacific University removes name of racist former Oregonian editor from campus building
Pacific University’s board of trustees this weekend unanimously voted to remove Harvey W. Scott’s name from one of its campus buildings, citing The Oregonian/OregonLive’s recent series that spotlighted its former editor’s racist legacy. “Pacific acknowledges historical ties with and past recognition of a community leader who...
Kenny & Zuke’s to close flagship deli in downtown Portland
After 15 years in downtown Portland, Kenny & Zuke’s is closing its flagship deli beneath the Ace Hotel and heading across the river to open a new bagel shop in North Portland. Thought of for many years as the quintessential Jewish deli of the Northwest, Kenny & Zuke’s once...
Portland records first measurable snow since April
Well, it wasn’t much, at least not in Portland proper. But Portland did see its first measurable snow since April on Sunday, and it was enough to shut down ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo for the evening. Portland International Airport recorded 1/10th of an inch of snow Sunday, according...
Tuesday’s damp, dreary weather offers Portland clouds, drizzle; high 40
After getting a quick brush with winter last weekend, Portland will see some typical late fall weather early this week with seasonable temperatures and light rain, or drizzle. The National Weather Service expects weak weather systems to bring occasional light rain into the metro area Tuesday and Wednesday. Portland will...
Pastificio d’Oro is your favorite pasta cook’s favorite pasta restaurant
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022, starting with our No. 10: Pastificio d’Oro, a pint-sized St Johns neighborhood pasta restaurant where almost everything is made from scratch. Casting back to summer, some of my fondest memories involve...
RSV and flu are on the rise, but masks aren’t coming back to Portland-area schools for now
School districts around Portland say they are keeping a close eye on public health guidelines, particularly as flu and RSV season hits its peak, pushing up occupancy in pediatric intensive care units across the metro area. But so far, none have decided to return to mandatory indoor masking for students...
Portland’s hookah lounges could take hit as Multnomah County pursues flavored tobacco ban
If Multnomah County commissioners enact Oregon’s second flavored tobacco ban as expected Dec. 15, Ethan Lewellen will be disappointed. “I’ll be honest, I’m going to be a little sad,” he said. The ban would severely hinder the three existing hookah lounges in Multnomah County, including the...
Snow flurries arrive in Portland Sunday
Snow is falling in Portland, and some parts of the city will see measurable amounts, according to the National Weather Service. If so, Sunday will be the first day since April that Portland has seen measurable snow. Don’t get too excited — or worried. Measurable snow is defined as anything...
Lenné Estate in Yamhill sells in unique transaction
Steve Lutz of Lenné Estate knew it was time to walk away from his winemaking business: he just didn’t want to give it all up. He recently found a pair of buyers willing to accept his conditions. Friday morning, a press release announced the sale of Lutz’s 20.9-acre...
Home Forward opens affordable housing waitlists for first time in 3 years
The Portland-area housing authority Home Forward opened applications for apartment waitlists last week for the first time in three years. The agency, which is Oregon’s largest provider of affordable public housing, is accepting applications for 33 waitlists at various subsidized properties in Portland and Gresham. Waitlists are organized by unit size, said Home Forward spokesperson Monica Foucher. That means some apartment complexes will have more than one waitlist, and buildings on the list are accepting anywhere between 25 and 3,000 applications.
Was Sunday’s brief snowfall a sign of a cold, snowy winter? Tips to keep your home warm this season
Sunday’s sprinkling of snow in the Portland area may have had weather watchers wondering if this is a sign of a cold and snowy winter season ahead. It also may have had you freezing in your sneakers and sweatshirt. The quick onset of colder than average late November temperatures following October’s record-setting heat gave residents very little time to adapt themselves to the temperature swing.
Rare Portland Art Deco house by architect Roscoe Hemenway for sale at $849,900
Art Deco was embraced as a fresh architectural style starting in the Roaring Twenties, and towering trophies such as the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building in New York City cemented the glamorous modern look. More skyscrapers and commercial structures reflected the style than homes, and yet, in 1937, an...
Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep rivals to ilani casino at bay raises questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
Big-dollar Brazilian signee Evander looks forward to ‘big opportunity’ with Portland Timbers
That’s what big-dollar Brazilian signee Evander has in mind when he arrives in Portland. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Readers respond: Spend campaign dollars on issues
The juxtaposition of two letters in the Nov. 27 Oregonian (“Readers respond: Johnson helped even without winning”; “Readers respond: Oregon needs limits on donations”) made me wonder how much we could achieve if the millions spent by the candidates was instead applied to solving the issues which animated their campaigns.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless camping ban
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler may return all-but empty-handed from his effort to reel in millions of dollars from Multnomah County to help the city launch a series of large homeless campsites and force unsheltered people living on the streets into them. Last month, Wheeler asked outgoing Multnomah County Chair Deborah...
Readers respond: Escaping county tax madness
The old saying from the 1930s, “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that guy behind the tree,” is sure ringing true in Portland and Multnomah County. In 2020, 64% of Multnomah County voters helped usher in “soak the rich” preschool and homeless taxes, raising the top income tax rate from 9.9% to 14.7% – a 48% increase.
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Recapping the Merritt Paulson news, Rhian Wilkinson’s resignation
It’s a rare occasion when a club-record signing isn’t the top story. It’s especially rare when it isn’t in the top two stories, and it’s not particularly close to the importance of either story above it. So it goes for those following the latest developments...
An RV explodes outside of Salt & Straw’s headquarters, prompting property crime discussion: Beat Check podcast
Salt & Straw isn’t often in the news for non-ice cream related reasons. But when an RV exploded out front of the funky dessert company’s headquarters in southeast Portland, it sparked something else – a broader discussion about property crime. On the latest episode of Beat Check...
