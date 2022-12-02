The Christmas holiday is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than around a decorated tree all dressed in lights? Whether you prefer to avoid the hassle of a real Christmas tree or are in the mood to upgrade your existing artificial Christmas tree, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Balsam Hill have realistic options for both decorated and undecorated trees this holiday. Choose from 4.5 ft trees all the way up to 10 ft trees, with or without stands. With select sales going on now, you’ll be able to snag a tree to last you for years of holiday tradition.

1 HOUR AGO