Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 0.34% (As on November 25, 11:06:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after an upgrade by analysts at Citi and an indication from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that South Korea is a top candidate for a new factory the company hopes to build in Asia. The broking firm believe the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward, Citi analysts wrote, raising their rating on the stock to neutral. “To become bullish from here, we’d like to gain added confidence on the average sale price/auto gross margin bridge (including tracking near-term datapoints in China and Europe) and FSD progress. In addition to the Citi note, Musk spoke with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol and expressed optimism that a new Tesla factory will eventually open in the Asian country.

11 DAYS AGO