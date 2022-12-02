Read full article on original website
Higher NZ Retail Sales May Not Please NZD/USD
Even though New Zealand Retail Sales were worse than expected, the NZD/USD pair barely changed. After being flat in Tokyo, the NZD/USD fell below 0.6260. Retail sales in New Zealand for the third quarter came in at 0.4%, less than expected (0.5%) but more than reported before (-2.3%). Positive Retail...
Magna International (NYSE: MGA) Lowered to Neutral
Magna International (NYSE: MGA) stock rose 0.016% (As on November 25, 11:08:26 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company was lowered from a “buy” recommendation to a “neutral” one by equity research analysts working for Citigroup, as reported by The Fly. The company’s reduced outlook mainly reflects expected lower vehicle production in North America and Europe and higher operating inefficiencies.
Ghana’s Government To Start Buying Oil Products With Gold Instead US Dollars
In light of the global economic turmoil, each country is trying to do what it can to improve its own state, and for Ghana, that means reducing its dependence on foreign currencies. To ensure this, the country recently decided to stop using the US dollar for purchasing oil products. Instead, according to its Vice President, Mahamudu Buwumia, the country will switch to gold.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 25, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index weakness continues as the index gets near the daily SMA 200. It seems the situation might continue bearish for the index as the Fed started to shift its tight interest-rate policy. If the index manages to bounce from the current level with strong bullish momentum then the bullish trend could continue.
Turkish Lira Limits Losses After Central Bank Ends Easing Cycle Amid 150-Basis-Point Rate Cut
The Turkish lira added to its 2022 losses after the central bank slashed interest rates as part of its efforts to fight price inflation. The currency has continued its weakness from a year ago, driven by skyrocketing inflation, a currency crisis, and national upheaval. Will the lira turn things around?
USD/JPY Fluctuates in Limited Range on Monday
In the early Monday European session, the USD/JPY currency pair has been moving sideways near the 200-day simple moving average. As selling pressure on the US Dollar persists, it hovers at the mid-134.00s, very close to the four-month low it reached on Friday. Despite Friday’s vital US monthly jobs statistics,...
Despite USD/JPY Bearishness, the DXY Holds Its Ground
Comparatively, overnight, markets were flat but bid up. Since the shift, the hourly time frame has seen the most significant jump. Asia’s volume is going up again, but that doesn’t mean it will keep going up on Friday when Wall Street is closed for the holiday. Even though...
Japan-based company LINE shuts down crypto platform Bitfront
Japan’s messaging corporation LINE, announced this Monday, November 28th, that it will shut down its cryptocurrency exchange Bitfront. According to the firm, customers will have until March 2023 to withdraw any and all assets that remain in their exchange wallets. In March, the withdrawals will halt, and they will no longer be possible after that.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded By Citigroup
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 0.34% (As on November 25, 11:06:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after an upgrade by analysts at Citi and an indication from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that South Korea is a top candidate for a new factory the company hopes to build in Asia. The broking firm believe the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward, Citi analysts wrote, raising their rating on the stock to neutral. “To become bullish from here, we’d like to gain added confidence on the average sale price/auto gross margin bridge (including tracking near-term datapoints in China and Europe) and FSD progress. In addition to the Citi note, Musk spoke with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol and expressed optimism that a new Tesla factory will eventually open in the Asian country.
GBPNZD Gearing Up for a Triangle Breakout
GBPNZD is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle on its short-term time frames, and the tighter price action is suggesting that a breakout is due soon. Technical indicators are giving mixed signals when it comes to direction, as most are reflecting sideways price action. The pair is trading above both the 100 SMA and 200 SMA, so this might be an early bullish signal.
GBP/USD Rebounds From Intraday Low Amid US Dollar Selling
On Monday, people who buy when prices drop near 1.2025 push the GBP/USD pair to a new high for the day during the European session. At 1.2100, the pair is close to its best level since August 12. After a slight rise during the day, the US dollar falls, which...
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
USD/CHF Descending Triangle Breakout
USDCHF has formed lower highs and found support around the .9385 mark, creating a descending triangle on its 4-hour chart. Price seems to be closing below the bottom ahead of the NFP release. Technical indicators are looking mixed, though. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that...
EUR/AUD Ready to Test Range Support at 1.5270
EURAUD has been moving sideways on its hourly time frame, finding support at 1.5270 and resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. Price is closing in on the range support and could be due for another bounce. Stochastic is already in the oversold region to signal exhaustion among sellers, so...
NZD/USD Rallies To Halt Two-Day Upswing, Targets Week’s Largest Daily Gain
NZD/USD stops falling after two days when it gains 0.75% during the day, around 0.6205 on Tuesday morning in Europe. Despite the market’s excitement, the NZD/USD couple pays some attention to the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) pessimistic economic predictions. Earlier in the day, NZIER released...
Trading Technologies Expands Market Coverage by Adding Four APAC Exchanges
Trading Technologies, a company offering professional software to traders, has announced extending offerings to more markets. The company has announced it will support four of the largest Asian-Pacific (APAC) exchanges. Trading Technologies expands market coverage to four APAC exchanges. The press release by the company said that the TT Premium...
GBP/USD Rising Wedge Formation
GBPUSD has formed higher lows and slightly higher highs inside a rising wedge pattern seen on its 4-hour time frame. Price is currently testing resistance and might be due for a dip back to support. The bottom of the wedge is around the 1.2000 major psychological mark, which is in...
EUR/GBP Long Term Technical Analysis | November 2022
We have mentioned that the pair will reach the 0.8400 support level and it managed to reach it and then form a bullish reaction to target the top of the range at 0.9300. There is no change to the outlook of the pair which ranges between 0.8400 – 0.9300. A meltdown in EUR against the U.S. dollar helped the pair to move lower. However, the current situation where inflation starts to cool and the Fed might shift their interest-rate policies could become a reason for further weakness in EUR/GBP.
EUR/USD Breaking 1.0300 Could Increase Bearish Momentum
EUR/USD rises above 1.0350 daily in the European market. As expected, Eurostat reported that the Eurozone’s annual Core HICP was 5% in November. Investors await US data and Powell’s speech. EUR/USD slowed before reaching 1.0400 on Tuesday and has been in a tight range since. Technically, the pair...
CAP Chair Says Retail Trade Is Leading the Domestic Economy
According to the Chair of the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP), Tariq Mehboob Rana, retail trading is currently leading the domestic economy. Every product that was being made for the local population was being bought by the consumers. Retail trading is leading the domestic economy. Rana was speaking to the...
