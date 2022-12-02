Read full article on original website
Pitt defensive tackle Kancey to skip Panthers’ bowl game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year, is skipping the Panthers’ bowl game. Kancey, a junior, alluded to a health issue in an Instagram post as the main reason behind the decision. “Thanks to the best trainers in the country...
Boston College Transfer Phil Jurkovec Interested in Pitt
A return home could finally be in store for the Pitt Panthers target.
wccsradio.com
IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS VICTORIOUS IN FIRST PSAC GAMES ON FRIDAY
The IUP basketball teams started PSAC play with victories last night. The women started the night with a 82-72 victory over Mansfield. It was the fifth consecutive victory for IUP, and the 12th straight win against Mansfield. Kiera Baughman tied a game-high 19 points for IUP, adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Alana Cardona added 17 points and five rebounds, with Maria Cerro adding 14 points and a career-high nine assists. Despite going scoreless for nearly four minutes late in the fourth quarter, IUP did enough at the foul line over the final 30 seconds to preserve the win. Mansfield trimmed a 19-point deficit to within seven, but could not close out the comeback in a valiant effort.
wccsradio.com
SHEPHERD TOO MUCH FOR IUP IN SUPER REGION ONE TITLE GAME
The Shepherd Rams got revenge on IUP for the PSAC championship game three weeks ago, moving on in the NCAA Divison II football playoffs with a big win on Saturday. Jack Benedict has the story.
wccsradio.com
BOTH CRIMSON HAWKS TEAMS REMAIN UNDEFEATED
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The IUP women’s basketball team held on for a 72-64 victory against Bloomsburg, remaining undefeated and finishing out a sweep of the opening Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) crossover weekend. Kiera Baughman anchored the IUP (6-0, 2-0) offense behind a career-high 24 points in 39...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Derry’s Isabella DePalma
Last season, Derry’s softball team turned in one of the more memorable performances of the first round of the WPIAL playoffs. After struggling to a 3-10 overall record in the regular season, Derry nearly knocked off a. team that went 14-5, losing by a score of 5-4. “We knew...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Defense fuels Norwin boys past Uniontown in tournament final
Norwin is trying to develop a defensive identity early in the season. The fact that said development has come with two wins in two games is a bonus that second-year coach Lance Maha will gladly take. “We want to be a good halfcourt defensive team,” Maha said. “When we share...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final
EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
earnthenecklace.com
Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?
For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
wccsradio.com
JOANNE L. CRIBBS, 88
Joanne L. (Windows) Cribbs, 88 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 01, 2022 at Beacon Ridge, Indiana, PA. She was born January 29, 1934 in McIntyre, PA, the daughter of the late Milson Windows and Catherine (Turnbull) Windows. Joanne was a member of the CrossRoads Community Church, Blairsville....
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
Latrobe photographer Clare Kaczmarek earns 3-peat in regional photo contest
For the third consecutive year, Latrobe resident Clare Kaczmarek captured first place in the Places category of the 2022 Go Laurel Highlands Photo Contest, with a sunrise photo taken in May at Baughman Rock Overlook, above the Youghiogheny River Gorge south of Ohiopyle. Kaczmarek said she had to get up...
Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel
Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
New film details the triumphs and tribulations of Pittsburgh's steelmaking past
HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - "The City of Steel" is a documentary based on the stories of the workers who occupied Pittsburgh's steel mills during the 1970s and 1980s."It was in the DNA of Pittsburgh," said Bruce Spiegel. It took Spiegel three years to interview former steelworkers and produce the documentary based on the once-thriving industry that laid the foundation of his hometown.On Saturday evening, "The City of Steel" premiered inside the AMC Theater at the Waterfront, a location that was once the U.S. Steel Homestead Works, one of the area's biggest steel mills."I came to appreciate the sacrifice and the...
wccsradio.com
CLYMER WOMAN AMONG LIST OF YOUNG ALUMNI AWARD RECIPIENTS
A Clymer woman is one of five people chosen by IUP as the university’s 2022 Young Alumni Award recipients. The University announced on Friday that Stephanie Perkovich Kline of Clymer was named one of the five award recipients. Originally from Commodore, she is now a treasurer and chief analytics officer of S&T Bank of Indiana. She earned her degree in economics/mathematics in 2007 and her MBA in 2013.
travelblog.org
Lincoln Highway Continued: Bedford to Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania celebrates its Lincoln Highway heritage – murals, well preserved historic sites, and the amazing Lincoln Highway Experience, a chance to relive the Lincoln Highway as it must have been in its heyday. In Bedford, we checked out the historic Dunkles Gulf Service Station, still operated today in its...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Which State Is Pittsburgh In?
It is the anchor city of the largest urban area in Appalachia. The area contains a diverse population. The key ethnic demographics are the white population (66.4%), the black population (23.0%), and the Hispanic population (3.4%). Pittsburgh is famous for the steel industry. It is home to hundreds of steel-related...
Civic Empathy exhibits reveal Westmoreland history of slavery, racial justice
Pennsylvania was a haven in the decades preceding the Civil War for people seeking to escape enslavement in the South. But that wasn’t the case in Pennsylvania’s earlier years, when enslaved people and those who claimed ownership of them were part of the local population, including in Westmoreland County.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Was the World’s First Gas Station in Pittsburgh? It’s Complicated.
Every December 1, posts celebrate the anniversary of Gulf opening the first drive-in gas station in 1913. That small, somewhat circular building on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty was a game-changer in automotive history, but was it the world’s first?. No. The Gulf Oil Historical Society, which assures us...
