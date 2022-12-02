Read full article on original website
IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS VICTORIOUS IN FIRST PSAC GAMES ON FRIDAY
The IUP basketball teams started PSAC play with victories last night. The women started the night with a 82-72 victory over Mansfield. It was the fifth consecutive victory for IUP, and the 12th straight win against Mansfield. Kiera Baughman tied a game-high 19 points for IUP, adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Alana Cardona added 17 points and five rebounds, with Maria Cerro adding 14 points and a career-high nine assists. Despite going scoreless for nearly four minutes late in the fourth quarter, IUP did enough at the foul line over the final 30 seconds to preserve the win. Mansfield trimmed a 19-point deficit to within seven, but could not close out the comeback in a valiant effort.
SHEPHERD TOO MUCH FOR IUP IN SUPER REGION ONE TITLE GAME
The Shepherd Rams got revenge on IUP for the PSAC championship game three weeks ago, moving on in the NCAA Divison II football playoffs with a big win on Saturday. Jack Benedict has the story.
JOANNE L. CRIBBS, 88
Joanne L. (Windows) Cribbs, 88 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 01, 2022 at Beacon Ridge, Indiana, PA. She was born January 29, 1934 in McIntyre, PA, the daughter of the late Milson Windows and Catherine (Turnbull) Windows. Joanne was a member of the CrossRoads Community Church, Blairsville....
CLYMER WOMAN AMONG LIST OF YOUNG ALUMNI AWARD RECIPIENTS
A Clymer woman is one of five people chosen by IUP as the university’s 2022 Young Alumni Award recipients. The University announced on Friday that Stephanie Perkovich Kline of Clymer was named one of the five award recipients. Originally from Commodore, she is now a treasurer and chief analytics officer of S&T Bank of Indiana. She earned her degree in economics/mathematics in 2007 and her MBA in 2013.
MAX “EUGENE” WIDDOWSON, 86
Max “Eugene” Widdowson, 86, of Batavia, NY and formerly of Clymer, PA passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Rochester, NY. Born on November 18, 1935, he was the son of C. Max and Mildred (Dick) Widdowson. Eugene is survived by his sister, J. Patricia McGary Fulmer...
APARTMENT COMPLEX CATCHES FIRE IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Blairsville and Marion Center firefighters were called in to assist around 1:08 p.m. Bradenville, Plumville and Brush Valley fire crews were called for standby detail. Josh Widdowson has more:. UPDATE as of 12:41 p.m.:. Renda Media’s Josh Widdowson reports from the scene of the fire:. Fire crews are currently...
OTHER FIRE CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY
First responders had to deal with several other calls on Friday along with the fire at the apartment complex in Indiana Borough. Indiana Fire Association members were dispatched for a brush fire on Philadelphia Street in Indiana. That call came in at 5:51 PM. This marks the 72nd reported brush fire for the year in Indiana County.
SENTENCING HEARINGS HELD FRIDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
Two men serving time in State Prisons across the state were sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. Judge Gina Ryen Force ordered Ronald Zak to serve six to 23 months in jail for charges of defiant trespass and simple assault. Zak was already serving time in the State Prison in Albion. His prior criminal history includes a guilty plea to charges related to an arson in 2019.
TWO SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
While much of the activity in Indiana County Court today will focus on Criminal Call hearings, there are two sentencing hearings on the docket. One of the sentencing hearings will be for 46-year-old Ronald Kevin Zak of Ernest. He entered guilty pleas on September 9th to charges of simple assault and defiant trespass connected with an incident on June 9th of this year. A third charge of terroristic threats was not prosecuted.
TREES FOR TROOPS TO BE HELD TODAY
This is Trees for Troops donation weekend, and one local Christmas Tree farm in Indiana County is taking part. Trees for Troops provides free farm-grown Christmas Trees to members of the military and their families. Since 2005 more than 277,000 Christmas trees have been provided to members of the military and their families through Trees for Troops.
SHETLER TRIAL DELAYED AGAIN
With the exception of time spent in the hospital, this week Ray Shetler Jr. will have been in custody for one year and his trial on two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer was to begin tomorrow, but last week Westmoreland County Judge Meaghan Bilik-DeFazio granted yet another request for a continuance. The trial is now scheduled for February 6th.
EFFORTS BEING PLANNED TO HELP THOSE DISPLACED BY APARTMENT FIRE
Efforts are being planned to help the people who were left homeless after a fire destroyed an apartment building in Indiana Borough on Friday. The fire on Friday afternoon burned down the apartment building at 122 North 6th Street. While crews arrived on-scene quickly, the fire moved from the first floor to the top of the building very quickly. Those living there were able to make it out safely, but are now left with very little as many of their belongings were destroyed.
RESIDENTS CAN COMMENT ON INACCURACIES ON NEW BROADBAND MAP
Representative Jim Struzzi says the Federal Communications Commission’s new National Broadband Map enables website visitors to learn about the availability of broadband service in specific areas, but an important feature of the map is that individual users can submit potential inaccuracies through January 13th. And there do appear to be inaccuracies.
