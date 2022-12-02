The IUP basketball teams started PSAC play with victories last night. The women started the night with a 82-72 victory over Mansfield. It was the fifth consecutive victory for IUP, and the 12th straight win against Mansfield. Kiera Baughman tied a game-high 19 points for IUP, adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Alana Cardona added 17 points and five rebounds, with Maria Cerro adding 14 points and a career-high nine assists. Despite going scoreless for nearly four minutes late in the fourth quarter, IUP did enough at the foul line over the final 30 seconds to preserve the win. Mansfield trimmed a 19-point deficit to within seven, but could not close out the comeback in a valiant effort.

1 DAY AGO