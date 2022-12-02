(Statewide) -- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first flu-related deaths in the state. The Department says both people were 81 years and over and were from northern Iowa. They also had underlying conditions. The current flu season began on October 3rd. The most recent H-H-S flu report shows the virus at a moderately high level of activity in the state. Iowa hospitals are reporting high patient admission rates. H-H-S says getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from severe illness, hospitalization and death.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO