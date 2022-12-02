Read full article on original website
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The states of Missouri and Louisiana released the full transcript of the deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci. It was part of the landmark lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden Administration for colluding with social media companies to censor speech. Attorney General Eric Schmitt took to social media encouraging Missourians to read the deposition transcript and, in Schmitt’s words, see how COVID tyranny ruined lives and destroyed businesses. According to the transcript, Dr. Fauci said ‘I don’t recall’ 174 times.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, December 5th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first flu-related deaths in the state. The Department says both people were 81 years and over and were from northern Iowa. They also had underlying conditions. The current flu season began on October 3rd. The most recent H-H-S flu report shows the virus at a moderately high level of activity in the state. Iowa hospitals are reporting high patient admission rates. H-H-S says getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from severe illness, hospitalization and death.
Nebraska Fire Risk Remains High
(KMAland) -- Nebraska has had a number of deadly and destructive fires this year, and nearly half the state remains in extreme or exceptional drought. If it is as windy this year as it was last year at this time, fire risk to life and property will continue to be high.
Mount Ayr alum Stewart named Bobcat Athlete of the Month
(Peru) -- Mount Ayr alum Sam Stewart was named the Peru State November Bobcat Athlete of the Month recently. Stewart played in six games in November, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 80.8% from the free throw line. View the complete release from Peru...
Presenting the 2022 All-KMAland Nebraska Softball Team
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is continuing to round out the fall sports season with awards in KMAland. Today, we announce our All-KMAland Missouri and All-KMAland Nebraska Softball Teams. Here is the All-KMAland Nebraska team:. Emerson Becker, Sophomore, Nebraska City. Becker threw 98 innings and struck out 77 batters this season,...
$66 Million Grant Aims to Reward Nebraska Childcare Workers
(KMAland) -- As a way to reward those who have stayed in the child care field, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is offering $66 million in stipends and loan repayment grants to workers with at least six continuous months at a licensed child care facility in the state.
