[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like one of Boston's best-known restaurants is being reborn. According to a Facebook post from the place, Eastern Standard is planning to reopen, moving from its old location within the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square to the upcoming Fenway Center development, a life sciences complex that will sit over the Mass. Pike and will help connect Kenmore Square, Audubon Circle, and the Longwood medical area. The post says the following:

2 DAYS AGO