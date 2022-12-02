Read full article on original website
Beloved Boston Restaurant Eastern Standard Is Set for Return Nearby
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like one of Boston's best-known restaurants is being reborn. According to a Facebook post from the place, Eastern Standard is planning to reopen, moving from its old location within the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square to the upcoming Fenway Center development, a life sciences complex that will sit over the Mass. Pike and will help connect Kenmore Square, Audubon Circle, and the Longwood medical area. The post says the following:
2 Shot Near School in Dorchester, Police Say
Two people were shot near a school and community center in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday, police said. Both the shooting victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to Boston police. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was in custody in the shooting, or what...
Some Mass. Residents See Utility Bills Triple. Here's Why Rates Are Skyrocketing
For some people over the past few days in the Boston area, opening their utility bill has been a pretty unpleasant surprise. The results of recent rate hikes seem to be clearly reflected in some utility customers' bills, including Kevin DeForge, who said his bill went from $90 to around $360.
Man Charged With Threatening Boston Doctor Over Transgender Care
Federal prosecutors have charged a Texas man with harassing and threatening to kill a Boston physician who cares for transgender children. Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, Texas, is charge with one count of transmitting interstate threats. He was arrested Friday morning in Texas by the FBI and is expected to appear in federal court in Massachusetts at a later date.
After Woman Gets Nasty Yard Cleanup Note, Neighbors Pitch in — Again
Days after a good Samaritan helped a woman with disabilities clean up her Massachusetts yard, because someone had left an unkind note in her mailbox, several people came by to finish the job. Someone wasn't happy that Kristene Whitehouse's yard in Billerica was full of leaves. But Whitehouse has a...
Manhunt Over, Marshfield Double Murder Suspect Will Return to Mass.
The man wanted in connection with the brutal murder of a Marshfield, Massachusetts, couple appeared in a Florida courtroom Monday, following his arrest Friday evening. Christopher Keeley waived extradition, allowing law enforcement agents to return him to Massachusetts to face charges after an urgent manhunt that went on for days following the double killing. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office had confirmed over the weekend that 27-year-old was arrested in Miami Beach.
Car Crashes Into Wakefield Yoga Studio, No Injuries
A car crashed into a yoga studio in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon, police said. A 2013 Cadillac XTS crashed into the front of the business on Lowell Street, police said. The driver and passenger of the car didn't want to be taken to a hospital. There was no danger the...
Man Wanted in Couple's Brutal Killing in Mass. Arrested in Florida
The man suspected of killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home is in custody in Florida, ending a dayslong manhunt. Christopher Keeley was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after allegedly attacking a man with a hammer, a source told NBC10 Boston. Inmate information from Miami-Dade County shows Keeley, 27, was booked Saturday morning on a fugitive warrant from out of state.
‘They Are Really My Heroes': Man Grateful to 12-Year-Olds Who Alerted Him to Fire
Seung Soo Kim was cleaning the gutters outside his home in Andover, Massachusetts, when he smelled smoke last weekend. At first, he says he assumed it was a neighbor burning leaves. He had no idea it was coming from his own garage until the quick thinking of three local middle schoolers.
Christmas Tree Prices Skyrocket With High Demand, Low Supply
Wade Appleby and his girlfriend, Rachel, are looking for the perfect tree. "This is our first tree that we're buying together actually," said the resident of Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. It's a magical moment but one that comes with a steeper price than last year. "I expected probably with where...
Gyroplane Crash in Beverly Sends 1 to Hospital, Authorities Say
A small aircraft called a gyroplane crashed in Beverly, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, sending the pilot -- the only person on board -- to the hospital, officials said. The crash took place about 11:35 a.m. at Beverly Regional Airport while the vehicle was taking off, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating what happened.
Cambridge Police Looking for Woman Who Used Cigarette as Weapon in Assault
Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who allegedly used a cigarette as a weapon during an assault inside a shopping mall in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The incident happened back on Oct. 15 but Cambridge police just released four images Saturday morning as they continue searching for the woman who allegedly pressed a lit cigarette into the back of another woman's neck inside the CambridgeSide Galleria.
Pilot Killed in Gyroplane Crash in Beverly, DA's Office Says
The pilot of a gyroplane was killed after his aircraft crashed Sunday morning in Beverly, Massachusetts, the Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed Monday. The 66-year-old man killed was the only person who was onboard, authorities said. He was identified by authorities as Geoffrey Muller of Manchester by the Sea.
New Bedford Building Collapses After Massive Overnight Fire
A massive fire tore through a three-story building that was under renovation in New Bedford, Massachusetts, overnight, causing the structure to collapse, fire officials said. According to the New Bedford Fire Department, a passerby flagged down a police officer shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday to alert officials to a fire on South Second Street.
Car Crashes Through Bank Lobby in Manchester, NH
A car driven by a 73-year-old woman crashed into the lobby of a TD Bank branch in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said. No one inside the bank was injured, as no one was in the lobby at the time, but...
12 People Displaced After Fire Rips Through Lowell Apartment
A dozen people were displaced over the weekend in Lowell, Massachusetts, after a fire tore through an apartment building, according to the city's fire department. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Sunday morning on Saint James Street, according to the Lowell Fire Department. Two people had to be taken...
Boston Woman Charged With Boating While Intoxicated in Jet Ski-Boat Crash
A 31-year-old Boston woman is facing boating while intoxicated and reckless conduct charges in connection with a serious crash between a Jet Ski and a boat in New Hampshire last July. Ivonne Pena, the driver of the personal watercraft, was arrested on Nov. 28 by Boston police and held as...
Quincy Driver Accused of Striking Man Twice, Yelling ‘Go Back to China'
A man from Quincy, Massachusetts, is facing charges after allegedly hitting another man twice with his car, and yelling at him to "go back to China," according to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC10 Boston. John Sullivan, 77, is facing several charges in the racist attack, including a civil rights...
2 Dead, Others Seriously Hurt in Worcester Car Crash, Police Say
A 35-year-old man allegedly driving an SUV full of people shortly after midnight pointed an airsoft gun at a pedestrian and then fled police at a traffic stop before his vehicle struck another head-on, killing him and one of his six passengers in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said. Worcester police say...
2 Arrested for Racing at Speeds of 130 MPH on I-93, One With a Child in the Car
Two people are facing charges after they were allegedly caught racing on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire at speeds as high as 131 mph. One of the two drivers had a child in the car, police said. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a state police trooper reportedly observed a gray BMW...
