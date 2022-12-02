Read full article on original website
Johnson County, Arkansas, sheriff's arrest was part of FBI investigation, affidavit states
ALMA, Ark. — AnArkansas state trooper arrested the Johnson County Sheriff as part of an FBI investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause the trooper wrote. Trooper First Class Matt Price wrote that an FBI agent contacted him Saturday and said the agency had been watching Sheriff Jimmy Stephens in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.
Johnson County sheriff arrested, facing charges out of Crawford County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff faces gun and drug charges following an arrest in Crawford County. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler confirmed ASP troopers arrested Sheriff Jimmy Stephens. According to Sadler, troopers found Stephens to be in possession of guns and drugs during a traffic stop. Stephens now faces charges for simultaneous possession of the items.
Karas will no longer provide health care for Wash. Co. Sheriff’s Office
Karas Health Care will no longer provide health care for the Washington County Sheriff's Office starting January 1.
Johnson County sheriff faces felony charges, ASP says
Sheriff Jimmy Stephens of Johnson County is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center after Arkansas State Police found drugs and guns during a traffic stop.
County sheriff in Arkansas arrested on felony drug and firearm charges
A county sheriff in Arkansas was arrested Saturday after he was found in possession of drugs and guns.
Arkansas Sheriff Arrested on Drug and Gun Possession Charges
An Arkansas sheriff was arrested on Saturday on drug and gun possession charges, according to KHBS/KHOG. Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested at a traffic stop, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler, where officers found multiple firearms and drugs. Sadler did not respond when asked what exact drugs or guns were found in Stephens’ possession. Stephens was taken to the Crawford County Detention Center, according to KHBS/KHOG, but he no longer appears in the jail’s inmate list online. Read it at KHBS/KHOG
Washington County prosecutor says no charges in deadly dog attack
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Washington County prosecutor won't file charges in a deadly dog attack. A dog killed a toddler at a home in Springdale in Nov. 2022, Matt Durrett, prosecutor, told 40/29 News. There wasn't enough evidence to show that the child's family knew the dog was vicious,...
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses has been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken in to, and it is owner Kerri Taake is left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would...
Springdale, Benton County police set Shop With a Cop plans
The Springdale Police Department and Benton County Sheriff's Office have announced plans for their annual "Shop With a Cop" events.
One dead after Adair County car crash
TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
Police: Oklahoma man said he killed 4 men, 'cut them up'
OKMULGEE, Okla — A man described as a “person of interest” in the killing and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma admitted to a woman that he killed the men and “cut them up,” according to a prosecutor's affidavit. Authorities believe 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy...
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
OHP: Passenger Killed, 2 Injured In Adair County Crash
A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:42 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of County Road Salem near US-59. OHP said they are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of...
Springdale police looking to identify criminal suspects
The Springdale Police Department is asking for help identifying multiple criminal suspects.
Amber and Jamie Waterman making court appearances this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri man charged in the kidnapping of a pregnant Benton County woman will go before a jury in January. Jamie Waterman pleaded not guilty in federal court in November. He's charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The jury...
Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
Seb. Co. Prosecutor investigating after City of Bonanza employee accused of embezzling city money
BONANZA, Ark. — The Sebastian County Prosecutor is investigating after the City of Bonanza's administrative assistant, who is also the mayor's daughter, allegedly embezzled more than $38,000 from the city. Mayor Elmer Nelson testified in front of the state joint legislative auditing committee Friday. "I was totally unaware of...
Fort Smith missing teen found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 13 -year- old was reported missing by a family member in Fort Smith on Dec. 2. He was last seen near the playground at West Apartments at approximately 4:45 p.m. Fort Smith Police conducted a search and were able to locate him safely. Follow...
OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
