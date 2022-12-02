ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

KHBS

TheDailyBeast

Arkansas Sheriff Arrested on Drug and Gun Possession Charges

An Arkansas sheriff was arrested on Saturday on drug and gun possession charges, according to KHBS/KHOG. Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested at a traffic stop, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler, where officers found multiple firearms and drugs. Sadler did not respond when asked what exact drugs or guns were found in Stephens’ possession. Stephens was taken to the Crawford County Detention Center, according to KHBS/KHOG, but he no longer appears in the jail’s inmate list online. Read it at KHBS/KHOG
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses has been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken in to, and it is owner Kerri Taake is left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would...
FORT SMITH, AR
KOKI FOX 23

One dead after Adair County car crash

TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
TULSA, OK
5newsonline.com

Police: Oklahoma man said he killed 4 men, 'cut them up'

OKMULGEE, Okla — A man described as a “person of interest” in the killing and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma admitted to a woman that he killed the men and “cut them up,” according to a prosecutor's affidavit. Authorities believe 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy...
GORE, OK
KHBS

Amber and Jamie Waterman making court appearances this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri man charged in the kidnapping of a pregnant Benton County woman will go before a jury in January. Jamie Waterman pleaded not guilty in federal court in November. He's charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The jury...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith missing teen found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 13 -year- old was reported missing by a family member in Fort Smith on Dec. 2. He was last seen near the playground at West Apartments at approximately 4:45 p.m. Fort Smith Police conducted a search and were able to locate him safely. Follow...
FORT SMITH, AR
News On 6

OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
WATTS, OK

