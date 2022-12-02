An Arkansas sheriff was arrested on Saturday on drug and gun possession charges, according to KHBS/KHOG. Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested at a traffic stop, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler, where officers found multiple firearms and drugs. Sadler did not respond when asked what exact drugs or guns were found in Stephens’ possession. Stephens was taken to the Crawford County Detention Center, according to KHBS/KHOG, but he no longer appears in the jail’s inmate list online. Read it at KHBS/KHOG

JOHNSON COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO