Kathryn Harp
Kathryn Harp, 69, of Olivia, died Tuesday, November 22, at her home in Olivia. Her memorial service will be 12:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Alex All Runner
Alex All Runner, age 35, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in St. Peter. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. In honor of Alex, the family requests that you please wear Viking’s attire or purple and gold.
Bull rider from Raymond injured during National Finals Rodeo
(Las Vegas NV-) A professional rodeo bull rider from Raymond was injured in Las Vegas Friday. Bull rider Reid Oftedahl, was injured during Round 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2022 while aboard a bull named Under the Influence. Oftedahl was thrown forward and hit the bull's head and tossed to the arena dirt. He was wearing a helmet, and Dr. Tandy Freeman told ProRodeo Sports News that Oftedahl "was admitted to the ICU at UMC Trauma Center Fridayt night with a head injury and neck injury and he's in stable condition and improving." Oftedahl, 28, was making his Wrangler NFR debut in 2022. He qualified in the No. 15 spot in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $97,944. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses. Go to gofundme.com and search for "Reid and his family in this time of need."
Elna Schonholtz
Elna Schonholtz, age 91, of Redwood Falls passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Garnette Gardens. A family memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. Born on a farm near Lowell,...
Charles "Chuck" Amberg
Charles “Chuck” Amberg, age 59, of Bird Island, MN passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island with Rev. George Schmit as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bird Island.
Heglund Catering teaming up with Foxhole to create new brewpub in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Heglund Catering is moving from it's location on the MnWest Technology Campus in Willmar. Grant and Cari Huisinga have owned Heglund for 16 years and have been at MnWest for 15, but Grant says as of January 1st they will be in their new location next to the new Foxhole Brewpub on North Highway 71, next to Whitney Music...
Willmar military coffee gathering Monday at community center
(Willmar MN-) Monday is another of the twice-a-month coffee gatherings for veterans at the Willmar Community Center. The informal meetings are a chance to talk with others who have served our country both in times of war and peace. Organizer and Vietnam War Vet Ron Mackedanz says sometimes it's good to just talk...
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
Man found in burned pickup near Bird Island was Charles D. Amberg
(Bird Island MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the man whose body was found in a burned-out pickup Sunday afternoon. He has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of rural Bird Island. The cause and manner of death is still under investigation. The sheriff's department says at 1 p.m. Sunday they received a report of a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch along 370th Street, 1 mile west of Bird Island. The scene suggested the fire had occurred in the previous several hours. Inside the 2003 Chevy Silverado, human remains were found and they were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's office for identification. Amberg was the only one inside the vehicle, which was one known to be driven by Amberg. The circumstances leading up to the vehicle's discovery at still under investigation.
Willmar murder suspect to be sentenced Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) One of the Willmar residents charged with murder in the drug-related death of a young Pennock women this past April will be sentenced in Kandiyohi County District Court Tuesday afternoon. In September, 20-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk. A charge of 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaugter were dismissed, and Oothoudt Willprecht will be sentenced at 3 p.m. Tuesday by Judge Stephen Wentzell. Police say she and co-defendant Hudiefe Mire of Willmar sold 19-year-old Samantha Myers pills that she thought were percocet or oxycodon, but they contained fentanyl, which killed her. Mire faced the more-serious charges, but he posted bail this past spring and hasn't been seen since. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspected human remains found in burned-out vehicle near Bird Island
(Bird Island MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a burned out car Sunday. At around 1 p.m. Sunday the sheriff's office got a report of a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch in the 81000 block of 370th St, about 1 mile west of Bird Island. Law enforcement located a vehicle that had been fully consumed by fire. Inside they discovered suspected human remains. They will be sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and determination of the cause and manner of death.
New Renville County K-9 not trained to sniff out marijuana
(Olivia MN-) When rookie Renville County K-9 officer Maverick helped officers in a drug bust in Renville November 23rd, he sniffed-out the bag containing 500 grams of cocaine, not the 29 pounds of marijuana. Sheriff Scott Hable says it was the first day on the job for the pure bred German Shepherd. Hable says they recently received the dog who came to Minnesota from Poland...he and his handler, Deputy Luke Jakes spent 14 weeks training for people tracking, handler protection, criminal apprehension and drug detection. But Hable says in anticipation of Minnesota making recreational cannabis legal, Maverick was not trained to detect marijuana...
Willmar water rates going up to pay for new water treatment plant
(Willmar MN-) Willmar residents will be seeing a water rate increase of 20% next year. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says it is necessary to help pay for a new water treatment plant going up in northeast Willmar. Valiant says the increase will be on the February utility bill, and is part of a 4-year rate increase. Next year the rates will go up another 5%, then 4%, then 3. The city had asked the legislature for bonding money to help with the project but lawmakers failed to get one passed this year...
Willmar City Council holds Truth in Taxation Hearing Monday night
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council tonight will take one of their final actions before approving next year's budget. City Administrator Leslie Valiant and City Operations Director Kyle Box say they will conduct their Truth in Taxation Hearing... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...The City Council will...
Prinsburg City Council rejects anti-abortion ordinance
(Prinsburg MN-) The Prinsburg City Council Friday unanimously voted to reject a proposed anti-abortion ordinance. The ordinance was proposed by Prinsburg resident Tim Miller, which would have allowed any city resident to sue anyone who provides an abortion in the city. Miller says after the news broke that the city would looking at such an ordinance, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sent a letter to the city telling them it would be unconstitutional...
