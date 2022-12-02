(Bird Island MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the man whose body was found in a burned-out pickup Sunday afternoon. He has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of rural Bird Island. The cause and manner of death is still under investigation. The sheriff's department says at 1 p.m. Sunday they received a report of a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch along 370th Street, 1 mile west of Bird Island. The scene suggested the fire had occurred in the previous several hours. Inside the 2003 Chevy Silverado, human remains were found and they were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's office for identification. Amberg was the only one inside the vehicle, which was one known to be driven by Amberg. The circumstances leading up to the vehicle's discovery at still under investigation.

BIRD ISLAND, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO