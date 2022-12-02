Read full article on original website
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
How Entrepreneur Andrew Imbesi Built a 7-Figure Business in Only 2 Years
Building a successful business from the ground up is one of the hardest steps every entrepreneur takes. It is even more challenging when you don’t have enough cash to cover all the expenses. Working capital affects almost every aspect of your business. When you don’t have enough, it becomes hard to implement your ideas and expand your company, especially if you don’t have any external funding. This was Andrew Imbesi’s situation two years ago. He now shares how he leveraged OPM to build a seven-figure business in under two years.
The Vogue Business 100 Innovators: Sustainability thought leaders
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Progress towards reducing fashion’s devastating impact on people and the...
6 Ideas For Teachers To Transition Into A New Career Path
Teacher burnout is a phenomenon that more and more educators are dealing with every year. Even if you love sharing knowledge and shaping minds, you can still find the classroom draining and want to try something new professionally. The good thing is that teachers have so many skills they can use to transition into a new career. To name only a few, teachers have advanced organizational skills, know how to manage their time, and are confident speakers and stellar communicators. Let's look at 6 options you can explore if you feel ready for a career change.
Marie Hamilton-Abston shares what it means to be self-driven as an entrepreneur
In the United States alone, Black female business owners make up 17% of the total population of women who are either in the process of starting or running their own businesses, according to research at the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor. Marie Hamilton-Abston, co-star of OWN’s reality series “Belle Collective” and the...
Hyundai-backed AV startup Motional cuts workforce
Employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak for the company. Motional, which employs more than 1,500 people globally, confirmed the layoffs. Motional did not confirm the number of employees affected. Sources said dozens of...
The Vogue Business 100 Innovators: New-era retail
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. The fashion, beauty and luxury industries are at a tipping...
Social commerce startup Kapu, by ex-Jumia executive, comes out of stealth with $8M funding
Kapu founder, Sam Chappatte, former Jumia Group executive vice president, said the startup has since inception in January this year been building a B2C e-commerce service that enables consumers buy groceries at lower prices, through online and offline channels. The startup is now expanding its network of local agents that...
AI and blockchain technologies empower organizations to manage distributed teams
The COVID-19 pandemic has opened the best way for distant work and distributed groups. This hybrid work mannequin reworked how individuals can present worth to an organization wherever they’re on the earth. However as we face points with a looming financial downturn — from the Nice Resignation to the waves of layoffs and hiring freezes hitting the tech business — the present enterprise local weather requires corporations to adapt quick to extra fluid work fashions that may drastically enhance dealing with and managing groups, in addition to rising work effectivity and productiveness.
Why It’s a Good Idea for Developers to Work with Startups Instead of for Them
The thrill, innovation, risk—and above all, the reward! If you work with a startup, these concepts are likely familiar, as is the roller coaster of experiences – both ups and downs – that come with launching a new company. And while there are many advantages to working with a startup, it’s not for everyone. The appeal may seem obvious, but many startups fail to get off the ground, and balancing the pros and cons can be a challenge.
Shaping an inclusive world: What an anti-racist business strategy really entails
Johnita Due, executive vice president of integrity and inclusion at CNN Worldwide, speaks at Fortune's Impact Initiative summit in Atlanta, Ga. on Nov. 30, 2022. In the year following the tragic murder of George Floyd, the nation’s top companies and philanthropic institutions dedicated $200 billion to increased efforts toward racial justice.
How Programming and Technology Are Changing the World
Many people don't realize just how much technology is changing the world we live in. In this article, I'll explore a few items that are changing how we live and work, as well as future opportunities for growth in programming. What is Programming?. Programming and technology are changing the world...
Postal Petals Founder Reminds Entrepreneurs to Be Mindful
Talia Boone, founder of Postal Petals, shares how her entrepreneurial journey helped her find inner peace during the COVID-19 pandemic. Entrepreneur Talia Boone has made a career out of delivering self-care and wellness to her customers through her floral distribution company, Postal Petals. She certainly practices what she preaches — and advises other entrepreneurs to follow suit.
The best educational DIY STEM kits for curious children
With the rise of new technologies, implementing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and introducing it to young minds is becoming increasingly important. People in STEM change the world, and you don't have to be a professional to get involved in this revolution. If you or your child are...
Meet the Company Disrupting the Wine Industry
Naked Wines hooks subscribers up with fantastic deals on world-class wine.
