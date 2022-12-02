ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Grand jury indicts former San Antonio police officer accused of shooting unarmed teen

By Amanda Su, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xIis_0jV8XM8z00

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A grand jury has indicted former San Antonio Police officer James Brennand on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at unarmed 17-year-old Erik Cantu in a McDonald's parking lot.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced the indictment at a Thursday press conference.

He said his office's civil rights division will now proceed with the prosecution in the case, including a possible trial, in order to attempt to convict Brennand.

Police body camera video of the Oct. 22 incident shows Brennand opening Cantu's car door and demanding he exit the vehicle in a McDonald's parking lot. Cantu, who was eating a burger at the time, proceeded to back up and drive off while Brennand fired his gun several times.

Cantu suffered injuries to his stomach, diaphragm, lungs, liver, bicep, and forearm, spending weeks on life support. He was released from the hospital on Thanksgiving week.

Brennand was fired from the San Antonio Police Department just a few days after the shooting. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus confirmed his actions violated department tactics, training and procedures.

Brennand was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant and one attempted murder count. He could face a life sentence.

Gonzales said his office will seek the "maximum punishment" for Brennand, saying it "appears to be appropriate."

"Justice means prosecuting the individual for misconduct. Justice means obtaining a conviction. Justice means making sure that man never works as a member of law enforcement, making sure that that man never has a gun and a badge," Gonzales said. "Justice means seeking appropriate punishment."

"I hope that by vigorously investigating and prosecuting this case, we can help to decrease the pain in our system, even if we can never bear all the pain and suffering that Eric and his family have experienced," he added.

Cantu's attorney Ben Crump said in a statement that the announcement of the indictment was a "relief" for Cantu and his family.

"The grand jury's decision to indict on an attempted murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault is a significant step toward justice -- but there is still a long road ahead," Crump said. "We will continue to fight for accountability and transparency through the legal process."

Nico LaHood, whose firm LaHood & Norton Law Group represents Brennand, told ABC News the attempted murder by a public servant charge was atypical and rarely used because prosecutors must prove not just use of deadly force but "intent to kill."

LaHood, a former Criminal District Attorney of Bexar County himself, maintains Brennand's actions were "legally justified" and that further information revealed during legal proceedings will demonstrate that.

"Until this day, James Brennand has been tried in the court of public opinion, without the benefit of his side of the story being known," LaHood said. "Already we have seen that the initial reports by rush to judgment attitude, have been contradicted by subsequent reporting that has examined the facts. We anticipate more information will be revealed that will further shed light on this incident."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
foxsanantonio.com

Upset neighbor shoots woman after complaining about house party

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot by a neighbor after he was upset about a late house party on the West side. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Noria Street at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, residents were having a...
KSAT 12

Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
Bossip

F12: Cop Who Shot Erik Cantu In McDonald’s Parking Lot Indicted For Attempted Murder, Cantu Released From Hospital

Seventeen-year-old Erik Cantu was shot multiple times by fired San Antonio police officer James Brennand while he sat unarmed in the parking lot of a local McDonald’s. Video of the incident went viral and has likely been viewed millions of times at this point. Cantu has been on life support since Oct. 2 but according to NBCNews, the teenager was finally been released from the hospital just days before Thanksgiving after fighting for his life for almost two whole months.
KSAT 12

2 people in critical condition, suspects arrested after park shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a park on the city’s South Side, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Morill Park, located at 238 E Hart Avenue. Upon arrival, a park police officer found a...
KSAT 12

One hospitalized in motorcycle crash on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S WW White Road. Police said a 22-year-old man was traveling in the southbound...
KSAT 12

Police asking for help solving fatal shooting outside San Antonio hookah lounge

SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking for help identifying and locating the person, or people, responsible for the shooting death of a 20-year-old man. Crime Stoppers reports that Amari Lovings was shot outside a Northwest Side hookah bar in the 6500 block of Babcock Road on Oct. 15. According...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
109K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy