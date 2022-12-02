Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Where to get the best coffee in the Akron areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Related
Yahoo Sports
OHSAA Football Finals Replay: A look back at 2022 state championship weekend in Canton
CANTON — A lot of familiar faces gathered at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium this past weekend. The Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games returned to town for the second straight year. A lot of recent champions came to town, as well as Ohio's 2022 Mr. Football.
WATCH: Hall of Fame football-themed waterpark underway
The museum at 2101 Hall of Fame Way will be home to the 147,000 sq. ft. football-themed indoor waterpark.
Glenville Tarblooders Make History Winning State Championship
CONGRATULATIONS are in order as the Glenville High School Tarbloods made history bringing home their first ever state championship and the FIRST CMSD school to win state on Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium beating Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6 to become the Division IV champions.
Mount Union advances to NCAA semifinals after win
The Purple Raiders held Delaware Valley to just 76 rushing yards and 163 total yards, while sacking the quarterback five times on the day.
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend
Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
New football-themed waterpark coming to Canton: First look at new image renderings amid groundbreaking ceremony at Hall of Fame Village
CANTON, Ohio — Who's ready for a swim?. Construction has officially begun on a new football-themed waterpark that's coming to the Hall of Fame Village in Canton. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning on the project, which officials estimate will take two years to build. So what can...
wksu.org
Akron, Cuyahoga Falls look to change zoning codes for the Merriman Valley, Schumacher next year
Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will be looking to change their zoning codes next year to align with the Merriman Valley Schumacher Area Master Plan. "The zoning code actually determines the form and the character of the city, and it's actually a reflection of our values and aspirations," Akron city planner and architect Daniel DeAngelo said. "The thing is right now our zoning code is not a very good reflection of our values and aspirations, and that's why we're not getting the results that we want."
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
Moving to Akron is it really as boring as it seems?
I will be moving to "city" at the end of the year for unavoidable reasons. But I didn't know this city before, is there anything interesting here? And what do I need to know in advance? Thanks for any advice.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
Police find loaded gun in 7th grader's bag at school in Akron
A child at Litchfield Community Learning Center in Akron was detained Monday after other students alerted teachers to a rumor he had a gun in his fanny pack.
whbc.com
Canton Man Faces Charges in Deadly October Car-Motorcycle Crash
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 45-year-old Canton man was in Canton Municipal Court on Friday on a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge. That, in connection with the Canton Township traffic death of a motorcyclist back in October. Michael Poland entered a not guilty plea. The state...
14 years worth of North Canton restaurant's dollar bills go to hurricane relief
With customer approval, Eadies Fish House plans to donate dollar bills it’s accumulated on its walls over 14 years to victims of Hurricane Ian.
CMSD: Glenville High School in Cleveland closed Thursday due to staff absences
CLEVELAND — Some students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District received an unexpected day off as Glenville High School was closed on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, “because of staff absences.”. CMSD confirmed the news across their social media platforms Thursday morning. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
athleticbusiness.com
Akron to Tear Down Dilapidated, Vandalism-Prone Rubber Bowl
The dilapidated, vandalism-prone remnants of what was the home field of the University of Akron Zips football team will be demolished. In Akron, Ohio, the 35,000-seat Rubber Bowl stadium, ravaged by vandals and splattered with graffiti, will soon be reduced to rubble after the Akron City Council on Monday agreed to tear down what’s left of the stadium. The council also agreed to raze the nearby Heisman Lodge, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
Gun found in Akron 7th grader’s fanny pack; supt. orders routine use of metal detectors, backpack checks
Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers in Akron were locked down Monday afternoon.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
Comments / 0