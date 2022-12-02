Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Davenport police investigating shooting death of man Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man. Around 5:06 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire and found the man. No other injuries were reported, and police said this does not appear...
KCRG.com
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night. According to Davenport Police, officers responded to the 2200 block of W. Columbia Ave. for a report of shots fired at 9:53 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man dead...
KCRG.com
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - An officer is on leave pending an investigation after they shot a suspect in the arm on Saturday evening, according to officials. At around 10:04 p.m. on Saturday, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. The man who called for help told dispatchers that they were being held at gunpoint. Officials from those agencies made contact with a man at the scene who was calling for help from a bathroom window. The man escaped through the bathroom window.
KCRG.com
Iowa DCI investigating after officer shoots suspect in Mt. Pleasant incident
Show You Care: Fairfax man hoping to delight, and help, this holiday season. Updated: 6 hours ago. KCRG-TV9's Kristin Rogers reports on an annual...
KCRG.com
Up to $5,000 reward offered after cat shot with arrow in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar County family’s cat is recovering after being shot with an arrow, and now a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. The Humane Society of the U.S. is offering the reward. In...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Woman Arrested for Stealing Customer’s SUV from Independence Dealership
A woman was arrested for stealing a customer’s vehicle from an Independence dealership last week. Independence Police say Jenna McLaury drove to the Independence Kwik Star last Tuesday, purchased some things and then walked over to Dunlap Motors, where she got into a black SUV and drove off. Police...
Armed suspect injured in officer involved shooting in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An armed suspect was injured in an officer involved shooting in Mount Pleasant Saturday night. At around 10:04 p.m. officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. According to an Iowa Division […]
Officer Involved Shooting in Mount Pleasant under Investigation
(Mt. Pleasant) A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on critical incident leave pending an officer-involved shooting investigation. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of Mainstreet for a male being held at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they encountered a man calling for help from the bathroom window. He exited the home through the bathroom window; while attempting to make contact with the subject, the subject brandished a weapon, and an officer discharged their weapon, striking the person in the right arm.
KCRG.com
Flood Gate Delivery blocks 1st Ave
Each year the 'Holiday Giving Project' helps gives back to Marion families with food and children's gifts. It happened near Sumner around 10 this morning. Fayette County man arrested on sexual abuse charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 44-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a girl on several. Decorah man...
KCRG.com
Food panty in Cedar Rapids receives help after November fire
Iowa DCI investigating after officer shoots suspect in Mt. Pleasant incident. The incident took place on Saturday evening and involved a suspect that was allegedly holding a man at gunpoint. Show You Care: Fairfax man hoping to delight, and help, this holiday season. Updated: 6 hours ago. KCRG-TV9's Kristin Rogers...
KWQC
Former LeClaire in-home daycare provider sentenced to prison in infant’s death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former in-home daycare provider was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in connection with the February 2020 death of an infant in her care. A judge also ordered Angela Regina Marxen, 57, to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the baby girl.
KCRG.com
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly starting fire, assaulting responding officer, firefighter
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested after police say he pushed an officer and a firefighter and threatened their lives after they responded to a fire he had set intentionally. In a press release, police said Parker Hawkins, 26, was arrested and faces charges...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
KCRG.com
Family of nurse killed at Anamosa Prison sues state for gross negligence
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The parents of a nurse who was murdered while working at the Anamosa State Penitentiary are suing the State of Iowa on multiple counts. Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021. McFarland was...
KCRG.com
One injured following Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
ourquadcities.com
QC gang member sentenced to prison
A 27-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for weapon-related charges. Darion Daquan Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to 450 months, or 37 1/2 years, in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, a news release says.
iheart.com
Des Moines, Cedar Rapids Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List
(Undated) -- Des Moines and Cedar Rapids are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Des Moines 128th and Cedar Rapids 166th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. WalletHub used 38 key factors to make its rankings including crime, excessive drinking rates, and the number of adult establishments per capita. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
KCRG.com
Independence Police make arrest after woman steals customer’s car from auto business
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 29th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am, police say a woman was identified on video stealing a customer’s vehicle from Dunlap Motor Service Department. Investigators say Jenna McLaury was the individual that stole the vehicle. She was located at her residence in West Union...
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
