ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Davenport police investigating shooting death of man Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man. Around 5:06 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire and found the man. No other injuries were reported, and police said this does not appear...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night. According to Davenport Police, officers responded to the 2200 block of W. Columbia Ave. for a report of shots fired at 9:53 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man dead...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - An officer is on leave pending an investigation after they shot a suspect in the arm on Saturday evening, according to officials. At around 10:04 p.m. on Saturday, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. The man who called for help told dispatchers that they were being held at gunpoint. Officials from those agencies made contact with a man at the scene who was calling for help from a bathroom window. The man escaped through the bathroom window.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
WHO 13

Armed suspect injured in officer involved shooting in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An armed suspect was injured in an officer involved shooting in Mount Pleasant Saturday night. At around 10:04 p.m. officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. According to an Iowa Division […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Officer Involved Shooting in Mount Pleasant under Investigation

(Mt. Pleasant) A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on critical incident leave pending an officer-involved shooting investigation. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of Mainstreet for a male being held at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they encountered a man calling for help from the bathroom window. He exited the home through the bathroom window; while attempting to make contact with the subject, the subject brandished a weapon, and an officer discharged their weapon, striking the person in the right arm.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KCRG.com

Flood Gate Delivery blocks 1st Ave

Each year the 'Holiday Giving Project' helps gives back to Marion families with food and children's gifts. It happened near Sumner around 10 this morning. Fayette County man arrested on sexual abuse charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 44-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a girl on several. Decorah man...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Food panty in Cedar Rapids receives help after November fire

Iowa DCI investigating after officer shoots suspect in Mt. Pleasant incident. The incident took place on Saturday evening and involved a suspect that was allegedly holding a man at gunpoint. Show You Care: Fairfax man hoping to delight, and help, this holiday season. Updated: 6 hours ago. KCRG-TV9's Kristin Rogers...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

One injured following Linn County Crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
LINN COUNTY, IA
kqradio.com

Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.

A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC gang member sentenced to prison

A 27-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for weapon-related charges. Darion Daquan Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to 450 months, or 37 1/2 years, in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List

(Undated) -- Des Moines and Cedar Rapids are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Des Moines 128th and Cedar Rapids 166th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. WalletHub used 38 key factors to make its rankings including crime, excessive drinking rates, and the number of adult establishments per capita. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy