‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner
The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
Meghan and Harry news: Couple fly on private jet to NYC as royal family braces for Netflix documentary - live
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Keke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A Child
Keke Palmer says her parents did their best to ensure she wasn’t exploited as a child actor. During a new episode of Los Angeles Times’ The Envelope podcast, Palmer, 29, explained how her parents navigated Hollywood with a child at such an impressionable age. Because of their attentiveness, the actress noted that she wasn’t “exploited in ways that made me feel less as a person.”More from VIBE.com'SNL' Gifts Fans A 'Kenan & Kel' Reunion, But As A Reboot With Keke PalmerSZA Performs "Shirt" And "Blind" On 'Saturday Night Live'Keke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' “I don’t think it’s...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
Apple Music offers chance to sing with your favorites
Apple Music wants to help you and your friends sing along to your favorite songs with a new feature it's rolling out just as people gather for end-of-year parties.
Is Lady Gaga in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’?
The official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrived Dec. 2 online, and fans are already speculating about who will voice the character of Lylla, Rocket Raccoon's otter soulmate. A popular choice is Lady Gaga, which would make things extra sweet given that she previously worked with Rocket's...
Hilary Duff Says Her "Career Path" As A Teen Actor Led To Her Battle With A "Horrifying" Eating Disorder
Hilary shared her past experience in a new interview, and she opened up about how she's learned to love herself too.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Is Bringing Their 2023 Tour To Minnesota
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are making a stop at US Bank Stadium on their 2023 Stadium Tour and will be bringing special guests The Strokes with them. The group that brought you 'Californication', 'Under The Bridge' and more consists of lead singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.
Bob McGrath, Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90
For more than 45 years, generations of Sesame Street fans knew and loved Bob McGrath — “Bob Johnson” on the show. He was one of the original human cast members when the series first launched in 1969, and McGrath remained with the show until 2016. Sadly, McGrath passed away over the weekend. He was 90 years old.
Parents Share Their Wildest Stories About The Time They Dropped Off Their Kids At Their Grandparents' House
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview WITH His Twin Brother [WATCH]
Fans of Ashton Kutcher can probably tell you everything you need to know about the star actor. Like the fact he grew up in Iowa, and that he has a twin brother. But we don't hear a lot or see Ashton's brother Michael. That will soon change. The two recently sat down for their first-ever co-interview.
Minnesota-Born Celebrity Sets Curious New Record At Midwest Show
A rising music superstar has been making news with his recent tour antics. If you aren't familiar with the name Yung Gravy yet, you'll know him pretty soon. The rapper/musician turned TikTok star has been blowing up recently in pop culture. He has 7 million followers on TikTok and describes himself as "your mom's favorite."
