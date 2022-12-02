Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says anyone who thinks the Constitution should be suspended would have a "very hard time" becoming president in the United States
Bay News 9
Paul Pelosi gets standing ovation in first public appearance since attack
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made his first public appearance since he was brutally attacked inside of his home in October. Pelosi, 82, stood alongside his wife at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night – who recently announced she would be stepping down after two decades leading House Democrats – as they received a standing ovation from the crowd. He wore a black hat and single glove on his left hand as he continues to recover from the attack.
Bay News 9
Emhoff to host White House roundtable on antisemitism
The White House announced that Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will convene a roundtable on Wednesday aimed at addressing rising antisemitism and hate in the United States. Emhoff, who is Jewish, will host the roundtable in the wake of recent antisemitic comments by Ye,...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Trump 'Paying for the Silence' of Mar-a-Lago Witnesses—Former Prosecutor
Jim Walden was discussing the reports that Trump's Save America PAC is paying legal bills for key figures in classified documents investigation.
White House Reveals Significant Brittney Griner Update
The White House revealed on Sunday afternoon a significant update on the Brittney Griner situation. There appears to be significant cause for optimism, as the White House is having regular talks with Russia over a prisoner swap involving Griner. “The proof will be in the pudding,” Secretary of State Anthony...
Bay News 9
House Jan. 6 committee to make criminal referrals to DOJ, chairman says
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Thompson said the committee has “made decisions on criminal referrals,” but...
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on lavish perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, in a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records. Trump himself was not on trial. The verdict came on the second day of deliberations. The conviction is a validation for New York prosecutors, who have spent three years investigating the former president and his businesses. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the verdict “underscores that in Manhattan we have one standard of justice for all.”
Comments / 0