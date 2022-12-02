ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox2detroit.com

Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23

Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Expecting family loses everything in fire just before Christmas

FRASER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire has left a Bay County family with little more than the clothes on their backs just weeks before Christmas and the birth of their baby girl. The fire engulfed their Fraser Township home Thursday night. Thankfully, the Arquette family was at a friend’s...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Teen who asked state trooper for help arrested with gun in Hazel Park

A 14-year-old Detroit boy who asked a Michigan State Police trooper for help over the weekend was arrested after the same trooper found the teen was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the interaction happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in...
DETROIT, MI
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

