In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The owner of the Detroit Pistons is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Secret Santa couple gave out $12,000 this year, spreading Christmas joy
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are real, and they just handed out $12,000 to those in need throughout Lincoln Park on Monday. A Secret Santa couple has been passing out $100 bills among the less fortunate each holiday season since 2007, but they do not want to be identified or given any credit for it. ...
Macomb County Sheriffs Office Raises Some Eyebrows With Elf On A Shelf Photo
Everybody is in the holiday spirit and one of the traditions in the past decade to really blow up is posting photos of Elf on a Shelf getting into all sorts of holiday mischief. He's also there to have a little holiday fun, which is what the Macomb County Sheriff's Office has been getting into the past few days.
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Detroit News
Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23
Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Winter shelter opens in Macomb County, raising $200K
Sunday morning, volunteers at the Macomb County Winter Shelter took cots out of boxes to prepare an overflow shelter in Macomb County set to open Sunday night for people in need.
Detroit school threats, charges have ‘spiked exponentially’ since Oxford shooting
DETROIT — A massive increase in threats against Metro Detroit schools in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting has led to an explosion in criminal charges being brought against the alleged perpetrators and prompted two local prosecutors to change how they handle threats cases. Especially in Oakland...
candgnews.com
Agency highlights ‘huge need’ for foster and adoptive parents
METRO DETROIT — Having worked in the field of child welfare for several years, Livonia resident Jennifer Stevens was aware that there are thousands of children in Michigan who don’t have a place to call home. It is a reality that she said was weighing on her for...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
fox2detroit.com
Family loses father to carbon monoxide poisoning and now need a home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A maintenance worker at an Ann Arbor hotel was killed on the job by carbon monoxide poisoning. While Charles Suire's wife and children are struggling to cope with the tragic loss, they're also faced with finding a new place to live. "It was an...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
Students are safe at school after Lake Orion bus crash scare
A group of Lake Orion middle schoolers are back in class after walking away from a frightening bus crash Monday morning. The bus sustained front-end damage and a smashed windshield. No injuries were reported.
Ann Arbor man looking for love with older women on new reality dating show
They’re mostly in their 20s and they’re about to try and woo three single women nearly twice their age. That’s the premise behind the new Hulu reality dating show, “Back in the Groove.” Among the young men looking for love is a 27-year old from Ann Arbor.
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Families displaced after fire tears through Novi neighborhood, engulfing three homes
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three families were displaced after a fire tore through their homes at a Novi mobile home park Monday morning. The fire chief said calls came in around 2:30 a.m. and found a unit complete engulfed in fire. The blaze, believed to have started at a shed, eventually spread to three homes.
WNEM
Expecting family loses everything in fire just before Christmas
FRASER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire has left a Bay County family with little more than the clothes on their backs just weeks before Christmas and the birth of their baby girl. The fire engulfed their Fraser Township home Thursday night. Thankfully, the Arquette family was at a friend’s...
Detroit News
Teen who asked state trooper for help arrested with gun in Hazel Park
A 14-year-old Detroit boy who asked a Michigan State Police trooper for help over the weekend was arrested after the same trooper found the teen was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the interaction happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in...
