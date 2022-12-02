Warner Bros. Discovery had a great month in November after they revealed that Henry Cavill was returning as Superman and that there have been writers pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran would become the new co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios, and they're currently hard at work developing a ten year plan. While the new co-CEO's focus might be the main DC Universe, Matt Reeves is still hard at work expanding the universe that he started with The Batman. There's currently a series focusing on Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and there's also a series focusing on the GCPD as well as one set in Arkham Asylum in the works for HBO Max. The studio recently signed Reeves to an overall deal, so it seems that we'll be seeing more of that universe. The Batman sequel is currently being written and fans have been pitching who they think should be the villain. One fan seems to think that Viggo Mortensen should have a shot at playing Black Mask in The Batman 2.

