Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie
Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
dexerto.com
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
ComicBook
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock
It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3' Introduces Us to the Most Unhinged MCU Villain Yet
Every Marvel Cinematic Universe film needs its heroes… and villains. The next film on the docket is finally Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, which is coming to fruition over five years after the last solo Guardians outing. And, the team's newest villain may be one of the most dangerous yet. The trailer shows us Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, who we can only assume is the big bad villain.
IGN
Blue Beetle Live-Action Movie Gets Its First Poster at CCXP 2022
The first poster for DC's Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes has been revealed at CCXP 2022. The poster, which you can see below, features the alien scarab that gives Reyes his powers and allows him to become the Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is DC Films'...
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier
The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Marvel Studios Releases First ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer
As Marvel heads into 2023, they aren’t waiting to start hyping the releases for next year. Last month, Marvel Studios delivered the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The trailer signaled that we are finally entering a phase were the over arching story picks up, finally. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is finally here to cause as much chaos as possible. More importantly we are past the era of serious Marvel Studios delays every few weeks.
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Emerges from Deep Space (Video)
The Guardians of the Galaxy are back. The first trailer for James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is here, and it’s a doozy. Set to a lushly orchestrated version of English indie band Spacehog’s “In the Meantime,” which indicates that Quill’s Zune has some songs that stretch beyond the 1970s-era classics of the first two movies, the clip is equal parts thrilling and emotional.
wrestleview.com
Behind-the scenes of The Rock’s new movie; Trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” starring Dave Bautista
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared some behind-the-scenes photos for his next film “Red One.” Johnson notes the new movie is Jumunji meets Miracle on 34th Street meets Hobbs and Shaw with a dash of Harry Potter and sprinkled on top with his all time favorite Christmas movie, It’s A Wonderful Life.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn admits what comes next for the Guardians of the Galaxy after ‘Vol. 3’ is out of his hands
Everyone knows that next summer’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of the road for the current lineup of the team, writer and director James Gunn, and star Dave Bautista, but that won’t necessarily mean the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have plans in store for the characters beyond that.
New trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' out now: Watch here
Marvel Studios debuted the trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Thursday.
IGN
Michelle Yeoh Was a ‘Big Fan’ of The Witcher Before Joining Netflix’s Blood Origin
The Witcher: Blood Origin will mark Michelle Yeoh’s introduction to The Witcher universe, but the iconic action star, who will play Scian in the upcoming series, is already well-acquainted with the popular fantasy franchise. “So I was already a big fan of The Witcher series because I love this...
digitalspy.com
Ant-Man 3 trailer reveals more of Loki star as MCU villain Kang
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers follow. Disney's latest look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has revealed more about the MCU's newest major villain Kang the Conqueror. Move over, Thanos, because Loki star Jonathan Majors's Kang is going to be an even bigger threat to every single reality in...
ComicBook
The Batman Fan Art Imagines Viggo Mortensen as Black Mask for Sequel
Warner Bros. Discovery had a great month in November after they revealed that Henry Cavill was returning as Superman and that there have been writers pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran would become the new co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios, and they're currently hard at work developing a ten year plan. While the new co-CEO's focus might be the main DC Universe, Matt Reeves is still hard at work expanding the universe that he started with The Batman. There's currently a series focusing on Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and there's also a series focusing on the GCPD as well as one set in Arkham Asylum in the works for HBO Max. The studio recently signed Reeves to an overall deal, so it seems that we'll be seeing more of that universe. The Batman sequel is currently being written and fans have been pitching who they think should be the villain. One fan seems to think that Viggo Mortensen should have a shot at playing Black Mask in The Batman 2.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Jonathan Kasdan Wants Lucasfilm To Take Marvel's "Special Presentation" Approach
Jonathan Kasdan has been around Lucasfilm his entire life. Not only did his father, Lawrence Kasdan, write Return of the Jedi when he was a kid, but Jonathan ended up co-writing Solo: A Star Wars Story with his dad in 2018. Now, Kasdan is working on another Lucasfilm project: Willow. The Disney+ series is a follow-up to the 1988 film of the same name, and it was one of the younger Kasdan's favorite films growing up. The writer/producer recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Willow, and revealed he wants Lucasfilm to take the same "Special Presentation" appraoch Marvel has taken this year with Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Netflix Unveils ‘Harry & Meghan’ Launch Date
Netflix has unveiled a December 8 release date for Harry & Meghan, the tell-all documentary from the royal pair that looks set to generate plenty of headlines. The show will launch on Thursday and is being billed as an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.” Trailer was released last week and can be seen below. The first three episodes will be available at launch, with the second three dropping a week later. The show’s logline says it will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the “other side of their high-profile love story.” Across six episodes, the clandestine early days of the Prince...
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who Is Scian?
Here's our interview with Michelle Yeoh, who plays an Elven swordmaster named Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, arriving on the streaming giant on December 25, 2022. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time -...
Comments / 0