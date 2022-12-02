Read full article on original website
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
How Casual Fans Might Be Hurting the Wrestling Business
That headline alone is going to make some folks roll their eyes, but this isn’t what you may think it is. I am going to make two things clear right away:. This is not a disguised attempt to bash WWE. However, a point was made from another article on...
What is being said about AEW Rampage drawing record-low viewership
The December 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage drew 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. It was the lowest overall viewership in Rampage’s normal time slot and it was the lowest 18-49 number for any time slot in the show’s history. It was noted by Forbes.com that Rampage viewership among young adults in the 18-34 demo has plummeted 45% compared to last year.
Brody King addresses the House of Black’s hiatus from AEW
During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Brody King commented on the House of Black’s hiatus from AEW…. “I didn’t want to do it, I didn’t want to take a break. I felt like I had a lot of momentum at the time. Not just that, but I felt like I was really getting in my groove in AEW and showing who Brody King the professional wrestler was. I got to wrestle Darby (Allin) twice, I got to wrestle Jon (Moxley), I feel those three matches really put me on the map where people were like, ‘he’s just Malakai’s sidekick,’ to ‘Oh shit, he’s a threat.’ Those are the moments I was waiting for. It was never me questioning if I could do it, it was when I could do it. I feel it all came at the right time, and I was worried about taking the momentum away. We made this return and it was awesome and the whole crowd was standing on their feet and it was almost like we didn’t miss a step. I feel that rare in wrestling because fans are so, I don’t want to say fickle, but they forget about you quickly. For them to give us that reception was awesome.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
If I Were In Charge – Episode 3 (A Regal Return?)
The rumors are out there, you’ve heard or read them. Many of you tuned into last week’s Dynamite or watched the clips online. William Regal seems to be going, going, gone from AEW after what feels like a very short stint. Let me be clear, at this exact moment while I currently write, it’s only a rumor that William Regal’s contract with AEW is done. It’s a story we’ve heard many times before only to be fooled by false news. Hell, he could show up on Dynamite next week and prove us all wrong.
William Regal reportedly “finalizing a new deal” to make his WWE return
As previously noted, it’s believed that William Regal was written off AEW television and will be returning to WWE in the near future. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the following update regarding Regal…. “PWInsider.com is told that he is finalizing a new deal with WWE and is currently expected...
Claims about the AEW locker room and William Regal said to be “completely inaccurate”
As previously noted, there was a claim made by former WWE star EC3 that William Regal “immediately” regretted decision to sign with AEW. It was also said that wrestlers have not been “listening” to Regal and other veterans for advice. According to BJ Bethel of SEScoops.com,...
Renee Paquette comments on her AEW contract and her role possibly evolving
During an appearance on the Sports Media With Richard Deitsch, Renee Paquette commented on her AEW contract and her role possibly evolving…. “I have a three-year deal with AEW. I have three years as talent and then also a three-year producer contact, so I have two different contracts.”. “I would...
AEW wrestler addresses claim that people weren’t listening to William Regal for advice
As previously noted, there was a claim made that William Regal “immediately” regretted decision to sign with AEW. It was also said that wrestlers have not been “listening” to Regal and other veterans for advice. Justin LaBar of Busted Open Radio wrote the following on Twitter in regards to Regal reportedly leaving AEW…
Colt Cabana explains how “bad apples” have been dealt with in wrestling locker rooms
During an appearance on The Work of Wrestling podcast, AEW/ROH star Colt Cabana was asked about how “bad apples” are dealt with in wrestling locker rooms…. “As you say that, I’m not even thinking about present day, I’m thinking about when the Ring of Honor locker room was so tight or even my developmental days when they were tight. It’s almost like, the group of people who form this unit, will kind of band together and almost get stronger when they are against one specific thing. It almost makes the locker room even stronger to then, ‘ship up or shape out,’ whatever the term is. Shape up or ship out. When a bad apple or someone rotten comes into your locker room, the locker room gets together, gets strong, and they kind of give ultimatums almost. Maybe not actual ultimatums, but that person, or those people will kind of be alienated and, eventually, information of why that alienation is there will come, and then they have a choice to do nothing about it, do something about it or anything in-between. It’s up to them. Usually, it tends to work itself out.
Storyline update on Alexa Bliss’ character direction in WWE
Last month, Alexa Bliss commented on she doesn’t know where she’s at character-wise and is still trying to change. There have been subtle hints of a character change on television in recent weeks. As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Alexa defeated Becky Lynch...
New “inside knowledge” about what allegedly happened between CM Punk and The Elite
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. During his podcast, former WCW star Konnan provided new “inside knowledge” (as written in the Spotify description) about what happened between CM Punk and The Elite…. “So...
Wheeler Yuta comments on the Blackpool Combat Club’s future without William Regal
During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, Wheeler Yuta commented on the Blackpool Combat Club’s future without William Regal…. “I think that there’s definitely a regrouping. There’s definitely got to be a rebuilding. But I think that it’s time for whatever version of what the Blackpool Combat Club is gonna be. William Regal gave us plenty of wonderful advice and information, and you know, it seems like he’s always teaching us lessons even when he’s turning on us, that we should not trust some people. I think he gave us all the wisdom that we could have gotten from him and I think that we’ve done our best to get it, and now it’s up to us to apply it and to use it. Even though we’re no longer associated with him, those lessons don’t just go away. So now it’s time for us to you know, really turn it up, really find another gear, find another notch because you know, there was a point where we had a lot of championships. and that is not the case right now, but this pay-per-view is a huge chance for us to turn that around. I think that we’ll just continue to grow and use what we’ve learned, but now find a little more grit, a little bit of an edge I think.”
Update on Drew McIntyre being “disqualified to compete” by WWE
As previously noted, Drew McIntyre was pulled from the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown after being “disqualified to compete” in the unified tag team titles match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that McIntyre is dealing with an injury but shouldn’t be out of action for long…
William Regal: Man with the Mask, you’re NOT the one that I want
All the reports are stating the same thing, William Regal is leaving AEW to return to WWE, and that’s ok. It may look bad on the outside having a talent leave after only 9 months with the company, but Regal has garnered so much respect from his peers that his possible reason for wanting to go back to WWE is acceptable.
Drew McIntyre pulled from the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown
For the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Drew McIntyre was scheduled to team up with Sheamus in a match against the unified tag team champions. On Monday night, McIntyre announced via Twitter that he will be unable to wrestle…. “Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday...
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham in the ICU after suffering a massive heart attack
Mika Rotunda wrote the following on GoFundMe.com…. “With deep sadness I regret to inform that my uncle, WWE Hall of Famer, Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack Friday evening. While traveling through the Atlanta airport, his darkest fear became a horrific reality as he went into cardiac arrest. He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain.
Seth Rollins pays tribute to Brodie Lee/Luke Harper at WWE live event
During Saturday’s WWE live event, Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee/Luke Harper in Brodie’s hometown of Rochester, NY. Here is what Rollins had to say…. “Mr. Brodie Lee… he’s from here. He passed away a couple of years ago around this time, and this is the first time I’ve been here with a microphone in my hand in this city to tell him how much I miss him and how much I love him. I just wanted to say tonight was for him. Every time we are in Rochester, in my heart that means we’re here for him. It’s Saturday, and you know what that means, so do your damn thing and sing my song.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Former WWE manager says Kevin Owens is a “great worker” but “looks like a cab driver”
During his podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell commented on Kevin Owens’ look in WWE…. “Owens has a lot of heat on him anyway because if you look at him, he doesn’t have the body, he doesn’t have the tan, he looks like a cab driver going to get in his cab. Great worker but his external features or look doesn’t be fit the profession that he’s in.”
Cain Velasquez addresses fans at wrestling event after being released from jail
As previously noted, former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE celebrity wrestler Cain Velasquez was arrested and charged with various offenses including attempted murder. Velasquez was released from jail on a $1 million dollar bail and wrestled during Saturday night’s AAA event in Tempe, Arizona. Velasquez spoke with fans and said the following…
