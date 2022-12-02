Read full article on original website
theexaminernews.com
Mount Pleasant Residents Demand Action After Cottage School Incidents
Mount Pleasant residents living near the Pleasantville Cottage School called on the town and representatives of the school’s operating agency to better protect the community after a recent escalation of incidents involving its residents. Last Wednesday, members of the Coalition for a Safe Mount Pleasant organized a meeting at...
nyacknewsandviews.com
Violations for Nyack College’s New Residents, A ‘Radical’ Speaks and More Local Stories
This week in the Villages: We get a glimpse, after a series of building violations, inside Nyack College’s new life after it was bought by a Yeshiva in 2020. Plus, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!. Diving...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills secures nearly $500,000 USDA grant
HARRIS – Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills has received a first-time grant of $500,000 grant aimed at helping residents of Sullivan and Orange counties lead healthier lives. The Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, funded through the US Department of Agriculture, provides grants on a competitive basis to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
East Fishkill supervisor considering a run for county executive
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Republican East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nick D’Alessandro continues to assess his options for a Dutchess County executive run next year. He had previously hinted that he plans to run for the post in November. D’Alessandro has been an elected official since 2011. When asked...
Mid-Hudson News Network
County legislator hints at run for town supervisor
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Republican Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini is being encouraged to run for the Town of Wappinger supervisor seat in November, challenging incumbent Dick Thurston. Cavaccini, 23, has been involved in government service since being appointed as Wappinger Town Historian at the age of 12. Many...
State Senator Sandra Cunningham expected to resign due to health issues
State Senator for the 31st Legislative District Sandra Cunningham is expected to resign, according to reports. Cunningham is a five-time state Senator who was first elected in 2007, and is the widow of former Jersey City Mayor and state Senator Glenn Cunningham who died in office in 2004. The 72-year-old...
hamlethub.com
Westchester County Civil Service Exams
The filing window for Civil Service positions and the following examinations has now been opened:. 02-104 Admitting Clerk See announcement Open to All. 10-776 CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE II See announcement Open to All. 02-124 Clerk - County Clerk See announcement Open to All. 02-400 Office Assistant (Word Processing) See announcement...
Officials authorize toll hike proposal at Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
The toll increases would be phased in at 50 cents per year, which won’t start until the beginning of 2024.
NYPD commissioner announces new leadership
NEW YORK -- With public safety a top concern of New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams is shuffling the deck at the NYPD, installing a new leadership team.Friday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell named Jeffrey Maddrey the new Chief of Department.RELATED STORY: 4 top NYPD executives retiring at end of yearChief Thomas Galati will serve in the newly created position of Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.This comes a year into the Adams administration, which has been criticized for failure to bring crime under control.
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
NY Health Commissioner resigning position
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett has submitted her resignation. Her last day in office will be January 1, 2023.
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
Police: Student made threats using radios in Montgomery
They say a neighboring fire department heard a threat on their radio frequency from someone trying to disguise their voice.
hudsonvalleypost.com
Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley
Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke. On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli. Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire. The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams is in Qatar. Council members are in Israel. Who's paying?
It’s a tale as old as time – or at least since Abraham Lincoln visited Paris in 1858. Elected officials have long been drawn to different parts of the world for conferences, educational tours, cultural exchanges and pseudo campaign stops, often at the bequest of special interest groups. Over the years, these trips have ranged from wildly controversial to encouraged.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
Family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino plans funeral as Yonkers community mourns
On Thursday night, Gualdino, 53, was killed on Tuckahoe Road when a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car, hit Gualdino’s unmarked police vehicle and slammed him into a bus with around 30 passengers.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pleasant Valley festival organizers chastised for allowing “F… Biden” banner in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – As hundreds of residents and visitors gathered in Pleasant Valley on Saturday for the town’s “Festival of Lights,” one float drew immediate criticism for a banner with vulgar language. With hundreds of adults and children gathered along the parade route on Saturday evening,...
