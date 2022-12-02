ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

theexaminernews.com

Mount Pleasant Residents Demand Action After Cottage School Incidents

Mount Pleasant residents living near the Pleasantville Cottage School called on the town and representatives of the school’s operating agency to better protect the community after a recent escalation of incidents involving its residents. Last Wednesday, members of the Coalition for a Safe Mount Pleasant organized a meeting at...
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

East Fishkill supervisor considering a run for county executive

HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Republican East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nick D’Alessandro continues to assess his options for a Dutchess County executive run next year. He had previously hinted that he plans to run for the post in November. D’Alessandro has been an elected official since 2011. When asked...
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

County legislator hints at run for town supervisor

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Republican Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini is being encouraged to run for the Town of Wappinger supervisor seat in November, challenging incumbent Dick Thurston. Cavaccini, 23, has been involved in government service since being appointed as Wappinger Town Historian at the age of 12. Many...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Westchester County Civil Service Exams

The filing window for Civil Service positions and the following examinations has now been opened:. 02-104 Admitting Clerk See announcement Open to All. 10-776 CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE II See announcement Open to All. 02-124 Clerk - County Clerk See announcement Open to All. 02-400 Office Assistant (Word Processing) See announcement...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD commissioner announces new leadership

NEW YORK -- With public safety a top concern of New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams is shuffling the deck at the NYPD, installing a new leadership team.Friday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell named Jeffrey Maddrey the new Chief of Department.RELATED STORY: 4 top NYPD executives retiring at end of yearChief Thomas Galati will serve in the newly created position of Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.This comes a year into the Adams administration, which has been criticized for failure to bring crime under control.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum

Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
PATERSON, NJ
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams is in Qatar. Council members are in Israel. Who's paying?

It’s a tale as old as time – or at least since Abraham Lincoln visited Paris in 1858. Elected officials have long been drawn to different parts of the world for conferences, educational tours, cultural exchanges and pseudo campaign stops, often at the bequest of special interest groups. Over the years, these trips have ranged from wildly controversial to encouraged.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade

PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY

