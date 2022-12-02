ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

US trade deficit edged up to $78.2 billion in October

The US trade gap edged only slightly higher in October than the month before, to $78.2 billion. The latest reading was up just 5.4%, less than half the pace of increase from the revised September reading, when the trade deficit jumped by 12.7% to $74.1 billion. A strong dollar and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy