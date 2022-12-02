Read full article on original website
Drive-thru Christmas Light Displays in the Quad Cities Area 2022
All over the Quad Cities and surrounding area neighborhoods and homes are lit up with beautiful lights, inflatables, and other great decorations. But many community organizations, families, and other groups have drive-thru light shows that time up with music or are just really cool. To make sure you and your family get the full Christmas light experience this holiday season, we've put together a full list of drive-thru Christmas light displays or light displays you can only view from your car.
Radio Iowa
Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
The Ultimate Guide To The Quad Cities Best Christmas Displays
It's the time of year when everyone throws up the best light display they can dish out. We've done some driving research and compiled the best displays in the Quad Cities. If you know of a kick-ass spot that didn't make the list, let us know by emailing us at dorks@2dorks.com. Keep checking back, we're updating every day through Christmas. Bookmark it, share it, and enjoy it!
Horror Fans And Christmas Freaks Unite For Quad City Haunted House
Now that the Halloween season is over, it's time to put away the spooky, and get out the holly jolly. Unless, of course, you work at the Factory of Fear, with their new Christmas-themed haunted house. Our favorite Christmas characters are taking on a darker persona in the Frightmare Before...
5 of the Best Iowa Towns to Visit During the Christmas Season
Just a few weeks ago, we found out that Valley Junction, Iowa was named the Best Christmas Town in Iowa by Reader's Digest. Their "Jingle in the Junction" event throughout the month of December is a popular stop for Iowa families that want to get into the holiday spirit. But, Valley Junction isn't the only awesome Iowa town to visit during the Christmas season! Here are five other festive places in Iowa:
December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern
November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
Huge Quad Cities Toys For Tots Drive Happening Friday
One of the biggest Toys for Tots drives in the Quad Cities is taking place this Friday. And it's super easy to help out a child in need. You won't even have to get out of your car!. Toys for Tots Quad Cities Program. Toys For Tots. Toys For Tots.
The Grinch Is Coming To The Quad Cities Spreading Joy For a Good Cause
Someone in a big red coat is coming to town and it's not Santa Claus. EVS Mobile Repair is back again with Mr. Grinch and his decorated truck and is scheduled to cruise around the Quad City area from Tuesday through Sunday until December 23rd. The planned routes will be...
Happy Joe’s Is Making The Holidays Extra Special For QC Children
It's a holiday tradition that started with the Quad Cities icon himself. After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, in conjunction with the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation, is bringing back its annual holiday parties for special needs children. This annual event was started by founder Happy Joe Whitty and it has made all kids in the Quad Cities feel special during this time of year.
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan Forecasts La Nina to Stick Around through the Winter Months
(Des Moines) State Climatologist Justin Glisan says Iowa’s six-to-ten and eight-to-fourteen-day weather outlook shows below-average temperatures. Glisan looks into his crystal ball into December, January, and February, and what does he see?. Glisan says this forecast is tied into the La Nina phase sticking around. What La Nina means...
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Hippy Towns in America
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
Lace Up Your Skates And Visit These Iowa Outdoor Skating Rinks
While the ground isn't covered in snow and ice just yet, it's Iowa. It is only a matter of time. Winter might be cold, but it still presents some great opportunities to get outside and have some fun! You can ski, go sledding, or maybe lace up your skates and go ice skating! Here are some great outdoor ice rinks in Iowa that you can visit this winter.
Iowa Moron Breaks Sacred Birthday Tradition
In this Iowa moron story, it should be noted that I am the Iowa moron. I broke a sacred birthday tradition and I kind of feel guilty about it. On December 5, I will turn 32 years old. Nothing to get too excited about but you do only get one birthday a year so I'm looking forward to enjoying the day. Normally on your birthday everyone is really nice to you, your friends buy you a beer, and people wish you a happy birthday. The one problem with this year is...I might've broken a sacred birthday rule. It's not that big of a deal but it's something I have to get off my chest.
