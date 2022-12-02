Read full article on original website
Related
6 Garbage Trucks Destroyed In Blaze In Huntington
A fire destroyed six of a Long Island town's garbage trucks. Officials announced on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 4, that a fire at the Town of Huntington’s Boxer Court maintenance facility destroyed six of the 15 garbage trucks in the overnight hours. "I am relieved to report there...
longisland.com
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
longisland.com
Long Island's North Shore Rail Trail Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award, which has been accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. . Legislator Anker...
sbstatesman.com
Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County
Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
Chick-fil-A Opening Thursday in Huntington
The Chick-fil-A restaurant on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station will open its doors Thursday, the second pending business to announce it is opening Monday. It will be open for dine-in, drive-through and carry-out customers from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A restaurants Read More ...
Town settles federal lawsuit over proposed new cell tower on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton
Riverhead Town has settled a federal lawsuit brought last year by a Houston-based telecommunications company seeking to erect a 120-foot monopole cell tower off Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton. Crown Castle Towers was looking to replace two older towers it operates on two other leased sites on Fresh Pond Avenue...
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name. MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. The families of four victims filled the Mineola […]
Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets
A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
Huntington ShopRite Opening Dec.11
ShopRite at Huntington Commons will open Dec. 11, the company announced Monday morning. Taking most of the space previously occupied by a Kmart, the grocery store’s opening has been hotly anticipated by local residents eager to see the center, formerly known as the Big H, Read More ...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Babylon, NY
Suffolk County has 10 towns, and Babylon is one of them. It’s a far cry from the controlled chaos of New York City, and if you’re looking for an easygoing time, then this place is perfect for you. It’s also not that far from the famous beaches...
Suffolk Sheriff offers ‘safe transaction zones’ for online marketplace buyers & sellers
Suffolk residents buying or selling items through an online marketplace this holiday season can complete their in-person transactions in a safe zone established by Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon. The sheriff’s office has created “safe transaction zones” outside the sheriff’s offices in Riverhead and Yaphank to help protect citizens from...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 12.5.22
• We’re expecting increasing clouds today, with a high temperature near 49 degrees and a south wind 3 to 8 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with the temperature rising to around 44 by 4 a.m. and a southeast wind 3 to 7 miles per hour. We’re expecting rain on Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m., with a high near 58, and rain on Wednesday, with the high also near 58 degrees.
Expect Delays: Overnight Closures Planned For Portion Of LIE In Nassau County
Drivers should plan on possible delays on the Long Island Expressway in the coming days due to scheduled roadwork. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, crews will close the westbound lanes of I-495 in Roslyn Heights between Glen Cove Road and Northern State Parkway from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., according to transportation officials.
Drivers with environmentally-friendly vehicles frustrated with ending of Clean Pass program
The HOV lane on the LIE stretches both ways from western Nassau County around 40 miles east to Medford in Suffolk County.
It Just Won’t Sell: New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
4 Republicans, 2 Democrats named to special Suffolk cyberattack committee
Six members are set to hold hearings on the attack, which has greatly affected the function of the county's government and exposed the personal info of as many as 470,000 Suffolk County residents.
Nassau County could see a new area code by next year
Nassau County callers will soon have to use a set of numbers to make a phone call as early as next year. After more than 70 years, 516 will no longer be the county’s exclusive area code.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
newyorkalmanack.com
The Hidden History of Nassau County, Long Island
The Nassau County Historical Society will host “The Hidden History of Nassau County,” a program with Richard Panchyk on Sunday, December 4th. In this illustrated talk, Richard Panchyk will show the changes Nassau has gone through and uncovers some of the hidden remnants of a time long gone. Author of 50 books, Richard Panchyk has written more than a dozen on Long Island history, including: Nassau County Through Time; Roosevelt Field; and Abandoned Long Island. His talk will include highlights from several of his books.
27east.com
IRS Says Septic Rebates Will Not Be Taxed
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer expect the septic replacement rebate grants awarded by Suffolk County and New York State —... more. A New York State Supreme Court justice on Thursday ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in ... by Michael...
Comments / 3