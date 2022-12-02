ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYS Music

In Focus: Rachael Sage at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon

Singer-songwriter Rachael Sage performed this past Sunday, December 4th, at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon. Evoking music of the 60s-era folk genre with her powerful vocals, masterful guitar-playing, and agile piano skills, Sage put on an incredible performance. A resident of Beacon with a large New York audience, Sage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

Birdsong Project to Present Lee Ranaldo at Rough Trade NYC

On Friday, December 9, Rough Trade NYC will host revered indie rock guitarist Lee Ranaldo. The free night presented as part of The Birdsong Project will feature Ranaldo in concert and in conversation with project founder Randall Poster. Friday night will also mark the release and celebration of the project’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

