Saints rule out 4 players on final injury report vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints ruled out four players on the final injury report ahead of Week 13’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and safety P.J. Williams (knee) are all going to be unavailable. And...
Bucs ready to battle the Saints in prime time
Despite an up-and-down season, the Buccaneers find themselves sitting in first place in the NFC South. But Tampa Bay (5-6) can't afford to take anything for granted when the Saints visit Monday night.
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings are well-rested following the primetime victory over the New England Patriots. After the extended break following their Thursday Night matchup, the Vikings welcome another team traveling from the east to U.S. Bank Stadium. The New York Jets have been a surprise package this season in the super...
Donovan Smith is Bucs’ last starting offensive lineman standing
TAMPA ― Durable Donovan Smith is the last offensive lineman standing for the Bucs among the players that started Super Bowl 55 and two playoff games last season. Center Ryan Jensen injured his knee the second day of training camp and is on injured reserve. Guard Ali Marpet retired. Guard Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals as a free agent. Tackle Tristan Wirfs will miss 3-4 weeks with a high ankle sprain.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Tennessee Titans (7-4) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Eagles prediction and pick. Tennessee comes into Sunday’s matchup fresh off a loss to Cincinnati yet still holds a three-game lead in the...
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Our scouting report, score prediction
It's a twist straight out of a whodunit mystery: The matchup between two teams connected by their blockbuster wide receiver trade will probably be decided in the running game. The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (7-4) visit the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, FOX) in a matchup most notable because of the offseason trade that sent Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans to the Eagles. But for as valuable as Brown has been in Philadelphia, this game will likely come down to the rushing offenses and defenses.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
atozsports.com
To beat the Buccaneers, the Saints have to be good in one obvious area
The New Orleans Saints are still in the hunt for the NFC South crown. At 4-8 that may seem outlandish. But in a division whose leader sits at 5-6, the door to the Saints sneaking into the playoffs is still wide open. That’s why Monday may be the biggest game of the year — New Orleans has an opportunity to knock off the division leader.
Bucs injury report: Tristan Wirfs out, 3 doubtful, 6 questionable vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints, and it’s full of big names. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is the only Bucs player officially ruled out for this week, which comes as no surprise, but three others are doubtful, and six are listed as questionable.
Tennessee Titans score vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates for A.J. Brown reunion game
The Tennessee Titans face off against one of their most notable cast-off stars in a battle between two playoff contenders. The Titans (7-4) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, Fox). Though the matchup pits two division leaders against one another, the main story on Titans' fans minds will be the battle against Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, who the Titans traded to Philadelphia in April after they were unable to come to...
Josh Allen Leads Buffalo Bills To First AFC East Win
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- At 6-5, the New England Patriots entered "Thursday Night Football" two games behind the 8-3 Buffalo Bills. And while the Bills were tied with the Miami Dolphins atop the AFC East, they were 0-2 in the division. The Bills handled the Patriots with ease Thursday, picking up...
Perspective May Ease A Rough Playoff Road For New York Jets
The NFL can be unforgiving. Opportunities given can slip away as quickly as they came. There is always another player eager to take your job. New York Jets quarterback, Mike White is well aware that Zac Wilson is eagerly waiting in the wings to snatch his old job back. However, White is 27-years-old. He's been around the block a little in the NFL. The cult-hero, starting QB for Gang Green thinks that experience will help him lead the Jets on Sunday and hopefully beyond.
NY Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings closing line: Staying still
Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-106) The New York Jets roll into Minnesota at 7-4 with a legitimate chance to earn a playoff berth for the first time in 12 years. The 9-2 Vikings stand in their way this week. New York has been a 3-point road underdog since the line opened earlier in the week, and that has not changed going into Sunday.
Week 13 outcomes that could help the Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are off in Week 13, finally getting their bye. At 4-8m they have almost no hopes for the postseason. They have not been mathematically eliminated but it is close. While they are idle this week, the outcome of several games could help them and their faint hopes.
Cowboys, already thin at CB, fear Anthony Brown has torn Achilles
The Cowboys, already short on cornerbacks, lost another one Sunday when Anthony Brown went down with what is feared to be a torn left Achilles.
