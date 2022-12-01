ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

VikingsTerritory

3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Jets

The Minnesota Vikings are well-rested following the primetime victory over the New England Patriots. After the extended break following their Thursday Night matchup, the Vikings welcome another team traveling from the east to U.S. Bank Stadium. The New York Jets have been a surprise package this season in the super...
Tampa Bay Times

Donovan Smith is Bucs’ last starting offensive lineman standing

TAMPA ― Durable Donovan Smith is the last offensive lineman standing for the Bucs among the players that started Super Bowl 55 and two playoff games last season. Center Ryan Jensen injured his knee the second day of training camp and is on injured reserve. Guard Ali Marpet retired. Guard Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals as a free agent. Tackle Tristan Wirfs will miss 3-4 weeks with a high ankle sprain.
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Titans vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022

The Tennessee Titans (7-4) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Eagles prediction and pick. Tennessee comes into Sunday’s matchup fresh off a loss to Cincinnati yet still holds a three-game lead in the...
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Our scouting report, score prediction

It's a twist straight out of a whodunit mystery: The matchup between two teams connected by their blockbuster wide receiver trade will probably be decided in the running game. The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (7-4) visit the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, FOX) in a matchup most notable because of the offseason trade that sent Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans to the Eagles. But for as valuable as Brown has been in Philadelphia, this game will likely come down to the rushing offenses and defenses.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
atozsports.com

To beat the Buccaneers, the Saints have to be good in one obvious area

The New Orleans Saints are still in the hunt for the NFC South crown. At 4-8 that may seem outlandish. But in a division whose leader sits at 5-6, the door to the Saints sneaking into the playoffs is still wide open. That’s why Monday may be the biggest game of the year — New Orleans has an opportunity to knock off the division leader.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans score vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates for A.J. Brown reunion game

The Tennessee Titans face off against one of their most notable cast-off stars in a battle between two playoff contenders. The Titans (7-4) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, Fox). Though the matchup pits two division leaders against one another, the main story on Titans' fans minds will be the battle against Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, who the Titans traded to Philadelphia in April after they were unable to come to...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Josh Allen Leads Buffalo Bills To First AFC East Win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- At 6-5, the New England Patriots entered "Thursday Night Football" two games behind the 8-3 Buffalo Bills. And while the Bills were tied with the Miami Dolphins atop the AFC East, they were 0-2 in the division. The Bills handled the Patriots with ease Thursday, picking up...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Perspective May Ease A Rough Playoff Road For New York Jets

The NFL can be unforgiving. Opportunities given can slip away as quickly as they came. There is always another player eager to take your job. New York Jets quarterback, Mike White is well aware that Zac Wilson is eagerly waiting in the wings to snatch his old job back. However, White is 27-years-old. He's been around the block a little in the NFL. The cult-hero, starting QB for Gang Green thinks that experience will help him lead the Jets on Sunday and hopefully beyond.
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings closing line: Staying still

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-106) The New York Jets roll into Minnesota at 7-4 with a legitimate chance to earn a playoff berth for the first time in 12 years. The 9-2 Vikings stand in their way this week. New York has been a 3-point road underdog since the line opened earlier in the week, and that has not changed going into Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 13 outcomes that could help the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are off in Week 13, finally getting their bye. At 4-8m they have almost no hopes for the postseason. They have not been mathematically eliminated but it is close. While they are idle this week, the outcome of several games could help them and their faint hopes.
