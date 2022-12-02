Read full article on original website
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan
There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
Iowa State Fair lemonade stand responds to being banned after accusations of underreporting sales
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade Stand has been an Iowa State Fair staple for 70 years. But they may have served their last cold beverage. A letter sent to the vendor cites contract violations as the reason for the termination. Following an audit from the Iowa Department of Revenue, the stand was accused of underreporting sales—an allegation that the owner denies.
Gov. Reynolds announces new CDL training program
On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new program to provide more opportunities for truck drivers to get their CDL in the state.
Six Animals That Shockingly Lived in Iowa
Let's face it: Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind when thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these...
Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
Iowa Auditor warns of latest phone scam
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is alerting residents know about a potential phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as an Iowa Auditor of State Office representative.
Democrats Bump Iowa From First In The Nation Primary Voting
It's no secret that this has been a possibility for a while now. From issues on voting night in Iowa to the president and the DNC wanting to prioritize diversity in voters, DNC member Stewart Applebaum stated,. “This is what our party looks like. This is what America looks like,”
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Republicans say They’ll Target Property Taxes in the New Year
(Des Moines, IA) Property taxes are the next target for cuts in Iowa, according to State Senator Republican Dan Dawson, head of the Senate Tax Committee. At a forum previewing the 2023 legislative session, Dawson says they’ll be laser-focused on property taxes. Democratic State Senator Pam Jochum says the state legislature has looked at property taxes before, but it’s not easy. She says city and county governments and school districts are funded mainly by local property taxes.
Iowa Launches Entry-Level Truck Driving Training Program
(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa’s launching a program, designed to attract more truck drivers. Six-million dollars will be used to reimburse employers or other groups offering training either in-house or thru certified training providers. Applicants will be accepted starting December 13th on iowagrants.gov.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
