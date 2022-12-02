Read full article on original website
Early morning fire ravages through pizzeria in the Bronx
Neighbors describe the terrifying scene, saying they heard an explosion.
Oyster Bay Sending Trucks to Help Huntington After Fire
The Town of Oyster Bay is sending five trash trucks to Huntington to make up for Saturday night’s loss of six trash trucks by fire. Deputy Supervisor John McCarron said that two vehicles were rescued from the line of trucks that caught fire and driven Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief
Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Armed suspect sought in LI gas station robbery: police
A knife-wielding man is being sought after police say he robbed a Long Island gas station Sunday night.
ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business
The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business. Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Woman slashed in face during dispute in Brooklyn, suspect sought
Police are searching for a suspect who slashed a woman he knew in the face during an argument on a Brooklyn street last week, authorities said.
21-Year-Old Bellerose Man Accused Of Burglarizing Albertson Pizzeria
A 21-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he burglarized a Long Island pizzeria. The burglary happened at Vincent’s Pizzeria in Albertson at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers who were on patrol saw a broken window at the business,...
Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
Dozens forced from homes, 10 injured in apartment building fire in upper Manhattan apartment fire
The fire marshal says the fire in upper Manhattan was accidental and caused by electrical wiring in the ceiling of the top floor.
Watch: Suspect attacks man with baseball bat on Manhattan sidewalk
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was caught on video hitting a stranger in the back of the head with an orange baseball bat in Manhattan, police said. The unprovoked attack happened while the 47-year-old man was walking by 1770 Amsterdam Ave. in Hamilton Heights at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The victim […]
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.
The Police have released a video regarding a shooting that occurred on Nov 23. In the video, we can see two men walking on a sidewalk on Morris Avenue, then running back from behind a parked car.
1 in critical condition for smoke inhalation after fire in Brooklyn apartment building: Officials
The resident was taken to a local hospital in critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
Man fired multiple shots outside a laundromat in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx. The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday. […]
Violent Convict Admits To 'Terrorizing' Teen During Home Break-In On Long Island
A convicted violent felon is facing more time behind bars after admitting that he frightened a 14-year-old girl during a home break-in on Long Island.Farmingville resident Seyquan Patron, age 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 1, in connection wit…
45-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car At Copiague Intersection
Police are investigating a fatal crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Copiague. Baudilio Zamora, age 45, of Copiague, was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by a 33-year-old Hicksville man, Suffolk County Police said.
Islip Terrace Woman Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Suffolk
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle Long Island crash.It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the town of Islip.According to New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Honda HRV, driven by Melissa Lombardo, age 33, of Islip Terrace, was traveling eastbound on t…
Expect Delays: Overnight Closures Planned For Portion Of LIE In Nassau County
Drivers should plan on possible delays on the Long Island Expressway in the coming days due to scheduled roadwork. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, crews will close the westbound lanes of I-495 in Roslyn Heights between Glen Cove Road and Northern State Parkway from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., according to transportation officials.
'I Took Her For The Money': Contractor Admits To Scamming Long Island Homeowner Out Of $200K
A contractor is facing prison time after admitting that he scammed a Long Island homeowner out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Nicholas Spano, age 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said Spano exploited a Huntin…
New Hudson Valley K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who w…
