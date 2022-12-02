ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HuntingtonNow

Oyster Bay Sending Trucks to Help Huntington After Fire

The Town of Oyster Bay is sending five trash trucks to Huntington to make up for Saturday night’s loss of six trash trucks by fire. Deputy Supervisor John McCarron said  that two vehicles were rescued from the line of trucks that caught fire and driven Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief

Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business

The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business. Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Bellerose Man Accused Of Burglarizing Albertson Pizzeria

A 21-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he burglarized a Long Island pizzeria. The burglary happened at Vincent’s Pizzeria in Albertson at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers who were on patrol saw a broken window at the business,...
PIX11

Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
PIX11

Watch: Suspect attacks man with baseball bat on Manhattan sidewalk

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was caught on video hitting a stranger in the back of the head with an orange baseball bat in Manhattan, police said. The unprovoked attack happened while the 47-year-old man was walking by 1770 Amsterdam Ave. in Hamilton Heights at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The victim […]
PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
PIX11

Man fired multiple shots outside a laundromat in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx. The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday. […]
Daily Voice

45-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car At Copiague Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Copiague. Baudilio Zamora, age 45, of Copiague, was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by a 33-year-old Hicksville man, Suffolk County Police said.

