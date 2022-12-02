Read full article on original website
Related
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
cryptonewsz.com
Cross-chain giants to watch closely in this next crypto cycle
Innovation of Web3 technology continues to proliferate. During the last bull market (starting just before DeFi Summer 2020), a significant number of projects with novel applications emerged, receiving the attention of venture capital’s attention and wider community support. Technology and markets in Web3 move rapidly, and the latest bull...
cryptonewsz.com
Hidden Crypto Gems to invest in 2023: Big Eyes (BIG) Firepin (FRPN) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Looking for hidden gems to invest in 2023? Market experts are looking at Big Eyes (BIG), Firepin (FRPN), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are still in their presale phase, and $ORBN is expected to be a 60 to 100x heading into the end of the year. Let’s take a closer look at each project.
Robinhood Gets Into Retirement Business as User Base Declines
"After years of encouraging users to become amateur stockbrokers, Robinhood is getting into a new line of business that is decidedly less financially risky — retirement savings. The new program, called Robinhood Retirement, will allow users to sign up for two types of Individual Retirement Accounts or IRAs with a 1 percent match on every dollar contributed. Users can now sign up for a waiting list, with the full rollout set for January. Robinhood is pitching the program as a way for nontraditional workers (i.e. those who don't have pensions or 401Ks through their employers) to prepare for their retirement. "People are relying...
cryptonewsz.com
Will Bitcoin SV (BSV) Cross the $50 mark in December?
Bitcoin Satoshi Vision or Bitcoin SV is a popular cryptocurrency that closely aligns with the vision of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. At the time of writing this post, the BSV price is trading around $42.39 above the Bollinger Band’s baseline. Last month, it formed the yearly low of around $34, but it regained smoothly within a few weeks. Based on the technical chart, $47 could be a resistance because it took support around that level earlier this year.
cryptonewsz.com
dappOS protocol enrolls into Season 5 of the Binance Labs Incubation Program to fast-track development
The dappOS protocol has been accepted into the fifth season of the vaunted Binance Labs Incubation Program, beating over 900 competitors for one in 12 places. The announcement comes as dappOS – the first ever Web3 operating protocol, joins the program to advance the development and ensure the availability of a seamless Web3 browsing experience for all Web2 users.
cryptonewsz.com
Aptos (APT), Quant (QNT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) headed towards double-digit growth?
This year appears to be the year of small guys in cryptoverse. Almost every major cryptocurrency has crashed, sometimes leaving a long trail of devastation in its wake. We’ve witnessed the likes of Terra being wiped out of the market. We’ve also seen over $2 trillion lost from the crypto industry. However, there are islands of light in this sea of darkness. Against all odds, some of the small-time cryptos are shining brighter than their large counterparts. Today, we’ll look at some of them.
cryptonewsz.com
Balance your crypto portfolio with Filecoin (FIL), Hedera (HBAR), and BudBlockz (BLUNT)
With increasing awareness and advancements within the blockchain industry, cryptocurrencies have become a preferred investment alternative for modern investors. However, the market’s volatility requires crypto investors to be cautious and make well-informed decisions. Due to increased competition, several well-established tokens have lost their glimmer, while newer and unique tokens have made incredible gains. Consequently, crypto investors must always strive to diversify and update their portfolios to suit the industry trends.
Goldman: These Stocks Can Gain as Inflation Slows
Amid signs inflation is beginning to slow dow, Goldman Sachs has identified 10 stocks that stand to benefit. Inflation has begun to subside a bit, with consumer prices rising 7.7% year-on-year in October, compared to 8.2% in September. Goldman Sachs economists believe that trend will continue. “Our economists expect by...
cryptonewsz.com
WigoSwap joins multiple Chainlink services & strengthens prediction mini-game
WigoSwap, an integrated DeFi platform, has announced its integration with multiple Chainlink services to support the prediction mini-game. Chainlink Automation and Chainlink Price Feeds have been onboarded on WigoSwap’s Prediction mini-game on Fantom network WigoSwap. It is also planning to merge Chainlink Verifiable Random Function to promote its forthcoming Lottery feature.
cryptonewsz.com
Stellar creates a downward flat bottom pattern; What next?
Stellar Lumens (XLM) has become a new-age competitor in the financial transaction domain. XLM has peaked, but the market scenario showcases a decreasing demand for disruptive technologies. Stellar focuses on reducing the time and resources required for cross-border or inter-currency transactions. The Stellar protocol converts the native currency first into...
cryptonewsz.com
Solana (SOL) is likely to increase by around 50% once it crosses $70
The technical chart shows a potential downtrend in the next few months, but many Solana enthusiasts expect a Santa Rally to regain the previous support at the end of this year. At the time of writing this post, SOL/USD is trading around $14, at least 50% down from its recent...
cryptonewsz.com
Polygon merges with Flipkart to develop blockchain ecommerce excellence
Flipkart, which happens to be the absolute top-of-the-line online commerce site, has duly kept up with its earlier commitment to blockchain technology and forged a lucrative merger deal with Polygon. Incidentally, Flipkart is one of the most well-known online sites based out of India and is highly popular and respected among the gentry. The aim and intention behind the inking of this mutually beneficial deal is to create the very base of the intended Blockchain-eCommerce Centre of Excellence. Therefore, this partnership is duly formed in all matters concerned after much forethought and calculated deliberations.
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network will become a DeFi behemoth, Likely to end up alongside Stacks and Radix in market cap
It is crucial for investors to diversify their portfolios with a variety of investments that have the potential to generate excellent returns. Consider investing in Oryen Network. The market has taken notice of The Oryen Network’s 250% price increase in its 6th presale round. The network is anticipated to rank...
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network next crypto to explode; APE and MANA also make the list
Finding the next cryptocurrency to explode is what every investor hopes to achieve, but it’s far simpler to say than to do. However, it might be challenging to make a firm selection, given the abundance of cryptocurrency initiatives on the market. We’ll examine the next big cryptocurrency and outline...
cryptonewsz.com
Porsche’s Web3 plan revealed: 7,500-piece NFT via 911 collection
In recent times, the undoubted giant in the field of automobiles, Porsche, took time off to formally declare the deliverance of a unique and sophisticated NFT collection comprising 7,500 pieces. All of these, incidentally, happen to be based on their classic Porsche 911 model. This entire collection is slated for an official introduction to be duly made sometime in January 2023.
cryptonewsz.com
Virgo Review 2022: Best Exchange for Australians!
Virgo started in 2018 when the Virgo cryptocurrency trading platform started its operations in Australia. The trading site is committed to providing convenience and security regarding cryptocurrencies. They understand that people from different economic backgrounds should invest in crypto and diversify their portfolios. Virgo Summary. Official Website https://virgo.co/au/. Headquarters Toronto.
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto analysts confirm that BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a better investment than Zilliqa (ZIL)
Cryptocurrencies have emerged as a dependable investment option in the face of volatile market conditions and rising inflation in the post-pandemic economy. If you are still learning the ropes of cryptocurrency investment and can’t decide which names to back, you can always start with research. Just select some leading names like BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Zilliqa (ZIL), compare them, and then decide. Many crypto analysts have confirmed that BudBlockz is a better investment than Zilliqa, and here’s why.
cryptonewsz.com
Solana is dead, long live BudBlockz!
Blockchain-based projects come and go. Even the most effective and dedicated development teams cannot account for every movement in the market. As a result, projects can fall in popularity, and their native cryptocurrencies can see a significant decrease due to this. However, in their place, other competing projects will typically...
cryptonewsz.com
Polkadot (DOT) crashes 92% since October 2021 peak value!
Polkadot operates on the novel idea of connecting multiple blockchains to facilitate cross-chain transactions, which could later be upscaled as a web 3.0 technology, decentralized internet. Learning from the challenges of leading blockchains, Polkadot created its code, allowing it to be capable of autonomously updating its code without needing a fork. It has been possible through the governance feature of its token DOT, which allowed holders to direct the change-making decisions by the token community.
Comments / 0