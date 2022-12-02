ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
101.5 KNUE

So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX

There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
101.5 KNUE

That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas

We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
KLTV

East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s favorite color, in honor of her loss. Lindale, Grand Saline, Frankston ISDs posted on social media Sunday asking their staff and students to wear pink. Frankston ISD states the event is “to...
KETK / FOX51 News

A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
CBS19

How Miranda Lambert's influence impacts her hometown of Lindale

LINDALE, Texas — East Texas is home to a lot of country music greats but nobody has put an East Texas city on the map as much as Lindale native Miranda Lambert. “She never ceases to say the word Lindale to tout her hometown no matter where she is, she's talking about Lindale, Texas,“ said Miranda’s father Rick Lambert.
KTRE

Chad Carr No Bill

The repair is estimated to take 72 hours, according to a social media post made by the City of Tyler regarding the incident. On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Mansfield Timberview 37-21

TYLER, Texas — The Mansfield Timberview Tigers went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Mansfield, 37-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
1130 AM: The Tiger

Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas

Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
ketk.com

Here’s what you can do if Asian Lady Beetles are invading your home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Everyone’s seen an Asian Lady Beetle, they’re often called Ladybugs, but few know that their actually an invasive species. According to A&M Agrilife Extension, the Asian Lady Beetle was deliberatly brought to the United States from Asia by the USDA in the 1960’s and the 1990’s in an attempt to fight other pests across several states.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020

Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
Mix 93.1

What? Is There Really a Cancer Causing ‘Hot Spot’ in Longview, TX?

What? Is there really a cancer-causing 'hot spot' in Longview, Texas?. Almost everyone has been affected by cancer in some way. Whether you yourself have found yourself in this battle or perhaps it has been someone you love. I lost my dad to cancer back in 2011. I would do anything to eradicate it from our lives forever.
KLTV

Fire damages Van Zandt Livestock Exchange

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A fire broke out at the Van Zandt Livestock Exchange overnight. No people or animals were injured, but Saturday’s events were cancelled. Fire Marshal Sean Davis said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and confirmed no one was hurt. The livestock...
ketk.com

Play of the Night: Chapel Hill blocks field goal against Kilgore

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Our Fever Play of the Night takes us to Tyler, where Chapel Hill took on district rival Kilgore in the state quarterfinal. In the 2nd quarter, Kilgore set up for a field goal, looking to go up 10-0, but Chapel Hill was able to block it, and on the ensuing drive, they scored a touchdown.
Mix 93.1

That One Year I Should’ve Been Put on Santa’s ‘Naughty’ List

My family always made a big deal about Christmas when I was a kid growing up in Texas. Well, at least up until my sister got married. It was still always fun into adulthood. But there is something magical about Christmastime when you're a kid. I spent quite a few of them growing up in Tyler, Texas.
fox4news.com

Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared

RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

