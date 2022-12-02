Read full article on original website
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX
There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s favorite color, in honor of her loss. Lindale, Grand Saline, Frankston ISDs posted on social media Sunday asking their staff and students to wear pink. Frankston ISD states the event is “to...
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
How Miranda Lambert's influence impacts her hometown of Lindale
LINDALE, Texas — East Texas is home to a lot of country music greats but nobody has put an East Texas city on the map as much as Lindale native Miranda Lambert. “She never ceases to say the word Lindale to tout her hometown no matter where she is, she's talking about Lindale, Texas,“ said Miranda’s father Rick Lambert.
Give Remi The Ultimate Christmas Present – A Loving Home To Call Her Own
Receiving the gift of a fur-ever home is the dream for any dog living in a shelter and receiving that gift at Christmas time would be extra special to the many dogs in East Texas shelters. It is a life-long commitment that takes dedication on your part when you become a 'pet parent'!
Chad Carr No Bill
The repair is estimated to take 72 hours, according to a social media post made by the City of Tyler regarding the incident. On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Mansfield Timberview 37-21
TYLER, Texas — The Mansfield Timberview Tigers went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Mansfield, 37-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
Here’s what you can do if Asian Lady Beetles are invading your home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Everyone’s seen an Asian Lady Beetle, they’re often called Ladybugs, but few know that their actually an invasive species. According to A&M Agrilife Extension, the Asian Lady Beetle was deliberatly brought to the United States from Asia by the USDA in the 1960’s and the 1990’s in an attempt to fight other pests across several states.
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
What? Is There Really a Cancer Causing ‘Hot Spot’ in Longview, TX?
What? Is there really a cancer-causing 'hot spot' in Longview, Texas?. Almost everyone has been affected by cancer in some way. Whether you yourself have found yourself in this battle or perhaps it has been someone you love. I lost my dad to cancer back in 2011. I would do anything to eradicate it from our lives forever.
Fire damages Van Zandt Livestock Exchange
WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A fire broke out at the Van Zandt Livestock Exchange overnight. No people or animals were injured, but Saturday’s events were cancelled. Fire Marshal Sean Davis said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and confirmed no one was hurt. The livestock...
Tyler, TX Woman Shares Why People Need to Respect Walmart Employees
Recently, a woman I know named Elisha who lives in Tyler, Texas posted online as to why she feels strongly that people need to show respect for the people who work at our East Texas Walmart locations. Even before I dug in and read more of her post, I was...
Play of the Night: Chapel Hill blocks field goal against Kilgore
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Our Fever Play of the Night takes us to Tyler, where Chapel Hill took on district rival Kilgore in the state quarterfinal. In the 2nd quarter, Kilgore set up for a field goal, looking to go up 10-0, but Chapel Hill was able to block it, and on the ensuing drive, they scored a touchdown.
That One Year I Should’ve Been Put on Santa’s ‘Naughty’ List
My family always made a big deal about Christmas when I was a kid growing up in Texas. Well, at least up until my sister got married. It was still always fun into adulthood. But there is something magical about Christmastime when you're a kid. I spent quite a few of them growing up in Tyler, Texas.
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash
Police in Texas said they apprehended a "reckless driver" that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
