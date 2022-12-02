Read full article on original website
Gateway Metro Conference adds Althoff
Gateway Metro Conference has added a new member. Belleville Althoff will join the conference in all sports but football in the fall of 2023, bringing the total number of teams to 7. The conference formally began play in all sports but football this season. Althoff joins Marquette Catholic, Father McGivney,...
Men’s Basketball falls to 5-3 on season with road loss to St Louis despite breakout performance for Johnson
SIU dropped their third game of the season earlier Saturday afternoon. After a rough start, a Saluki comeback could never get back to within two points as Saint Louis was able to handily beat Southern. “We just didn’t play the way we needed to in that first half… I thought...
Dugger signs letter of intent with SIUE
Isabella Dugger, senior at Civic Memorial High School, has signed letter of intent to continue her career in track and education with SIUE. Isabella had a phenomenal year her sophomore year, making it to state finals and had a knee injury in the finals. She was a MVC Conference and Section champ. Junior year she was unable to run, due to the knee surgery. She has worked this off season to prepare for the upcoming senior season and says she is excited to sign with SIUE.
Erb with bittersweet victory at the Dome
Texan Tyler Erb used a late-race restart to bag the $30,000 main event win Saturday night at the Gateway Dirt Nationals at the Dome in St. Louis. It was an emotional win, as he revealed in victory lane that his father died on Wednesday prior to the start of the multi-day event.
Dagan Hampton
Dagan John Hampton, 44, died at 11:02 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home in Elsah, IL. Born December 22, 1977, in Alton, IL, he was the son of John Frederich and Janet Sue (Poe) Hampton of Grafton, IL. Along with his parents, he is survived by a son, Colton John Hampton and co-parent, Amy Lewis of Crestwood, MO, a brother, Greg Hampton (Tarah) of Godfrey, and a sister, Lisa Viviano (Tim) of Godfrey. In addition, he is survived by four nieces, Lylah, Amelia, Maria, and Eliana and one nephew, Leo, and many close friends.
John Bolin
John M. Bolin, 93, of Alton, IL passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 3:37 pm at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy. He was born on February 21, 1929, in Cannelton, Indiana, the son of John W. and Helen (Suter) Bolin. On September 2, 1950, John married Alice E. Budde in Alton, IL. She preceded him in death on August 2, 2014.
St. Louis four-star flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Cardinal Ritter's four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou Sunday. Burks is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he is rated the No. 10 Missouri product, No. 30 safety and No. 309 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023.
Crane operator dies at Wood River Refinery
One person is dead and another injured after an accident this morning at the Wood River Refinery. The deceased has been identified by the Madison County Coroner’s Office as 47-year-old Chad L. Crabtree of Owensboro, Kentucky. According to information from a refinery spokesperson, the accident happened at around 10:45am...
Wood River Eagle Scout honored at meeting
East Alton-Wood River high school junior Timothy Melton, a member of Boy Scout Troop 16 of the Greater St. Louis Area Council, received his Eagle Scout rank in November. And thanks to Melton, the Upper Alton Baptist Church and Preschool got a new playground. Melton’s Eagle Scout leadership project included updating the playground where he attended preschool.
William Philipp
William R.” Bill” Philipp, 90, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 4:05 am at Bria of Godfrey, IL with his family by his side. Bill was born on January 6, 1932 in St. Louis, MO the son of Willie and Hedwig (Funk) Philipp. He married Janet Kroeger on October 8, 1960 at St. Peter’s E & R Church in St. Louis, MO.
Frances Burch
Frances (Cope) Burch, 89, died at 11:07 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at White Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Jalapa, Illinois on May 12, 1933, and was the daughter of Clarence and Cleda L. (Marshall) Cope. She was a faithful member of Delhi Baptist Church, and...
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
Lewis & Clark expedition celebrated this weekend
Pioneers will gather at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford next Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the 219th anniversary of the Lewis and Clark Expedition's arrival at their Illinois winter encampment Camp River Dubois. The event is free and open to the public and activities will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. inside the Interpretive Center.
3 St. Louis-area people killed, 3 others injured in crash south of Cape Girardeau
The driver, from Bridgeton, a man from Ste. Genevieve and a woman from Brighton, Illinois were killed in the crash. Three others from the St. Louis area were injured.
Anna Szedlar
Anna Mary Szedlar, 102, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:49 p.m. at Gateway Regional Medical Center on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born April 2, 1920, in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Adolph and Anna (Kerschbaum) Keck. She married Frank A. Szedlar on April 10, 1940, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City and he passed away on February 27, 2006. She retired from the Granite City High School after 25 years of dedicated service in the cafeteria. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Anna enjoyed her younger days of playing ball, her many travels to Florida with her husband and days of cooking and baking. She cherished her two granddaughters and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. She is survived by a son, Robert F. Szedlar of Seminole, Florida; two granddaughters, Amber Szedlar of Bel Air, Florida and Falon Szedlar of New York; nieces and nephews, Sandy Papp of Granite City, Janet Heinz of Godfrey, Judy Lubak of Alton, Teddy Keck of Edwardsville and Charles Thomas of Bunker Hill; other nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sophia Thomas and two brothers, Charles Keck and Adolph Keck.
William O’Rourke
William R. “Bill” O’Rourke, 97, of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. He was born June 18, 1925, in De Soto, Missouri, a son of the late Eugene William and Myrtle Jane (Lovett) O’Rourke. He married the love of his life, Helen Mae (Klueter) O’Rourke on September 8, 1956, in Granite City, Illinois and she passed away on January 10, 2022. He retired from Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service as a metal smith. The United States Army Air Corp veteran proudly served his country during World War II serving in the Philippines and was the recipient of a Purple Heart, three Bronze Stars and several medals and other recognitions. William was a faithful member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed tending to his property and always tinkering with something. He was proud of his Irish heritage, was a car enthusiast and enjoyed watching old westerns. Family was the center of his life and he will be remembered for the love and special times shared with them. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Bruce Cope of Maryville and Jean and Joe Wilson of Edwardsville; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Deborah O’Rourke of Maryville; three granddaughters, Kelly and Eric Houston, Katie and Zac Sandefer and Keira Cope; a grandson, Sean and Hannah O’Rourke; three great grandchildren, Lorelai, Connor and Declan Houston; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 65 years and his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia O’Rourke; a son, Michael O’Rourke; two granddaughters, Meagan O’Rourke and Stefanie Clark; a brother, Eugene A. O’Rourke and two sisters, Agnes Jones and Cecilia Courtois.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
No one injured in Alton house fire Sunday
No one was injured and a dog was rescued from a house fire Sunday night in Alton. The call came in at around 9:30pm for a structure fire in the 600 block of Oak Street. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house. The cause of the...
Richard White
Richard Lee White, 76, died at 6:10 p.m. Monday, December 5, 202 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born June 16, 1946 in Alton, he was the son of Archie B. and Viola (Hayes) White. Mr. White served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #25. He retired as a machinist for Olin Brass after 41 ½ years of service. On May 18, 1991 he married the former Roberta K. Wallace in Godfrey. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Justin R. White (Christy) of Godfrey and Jeremy White of Edwardsville, and two grandchildren, Gabe and James White. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors. Memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
