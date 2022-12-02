William R. “Bill” O’Rourke, 97, of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. He was born June 18, 1925, in De Soto, Missouri, a son of the late Eugene William and Myrtle Jane (Lovett) O’Rourke. He married the love of his life, Helen Mae (Klueter) O’Rourke on September 8, 1956, in Granite City, Illinois and she passed away on January 10, 2022. He retired from Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service as a metal smith. The United States Army Air Corp veteran proudly served his country during World War II serving in the Philippines and was the recipient of a Purple Heart, three Bronze Stars and several medals and other recognitions. William was a faithful member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed tending to his property and always tinkering with something. He was proud of his Irish heritage, was a car enthusiast and enjoyed watching old westerns. Family was the center of his life and he will be remembered for the love and special times shared with them. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Bruce Cope of Maryville and Jean and Joe Wilson of Edwardsville; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Deborah O’Rourke of Maryville; three granddaughters, Kelly and Eric Houston, Katie and Zac Sandefer and Keira Cope; a grandson, Sean and Hannah O’Rourke; three great grandchildren, Lorelai, Connor and Declan Houston; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 65 years and his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia O’Rourke; a son, Michael O’Rourke; two granddaughters, Meagan O’Rourke and Stefanie Clark; a brother, Eugene A. O’Rourke and two sisters, Agnes Jones and Cecilia Courtois.

